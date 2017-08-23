Could Netflix Be In Trouble?

After Disney (DIS) released its second quarter earnings, it also announced that it would move away from Netflix (NFLX) to start its own streaming service. This development could have severely adverse effects for Netflix’s future growth.

Disney’s own streaming service

During Disney’s third quarter earnings release the company made a significant announcement. Disney will start its own streaming services in the near future. As a result of these plans, Disney’s distribution agreement with Netflix will be ended when the streaming service launches. At this point, management said that it expects the service to launch in 2019. An additional streaming service for sports will be launched at the beginning of next year.

A new major player in the industry

This move is a very positive development for Disney, but not so much for Netflix, as the latter now has to worry more about its content while also needing to deal with a new and major competitor. Disney has been a major content provider to Netflix with some great franchises such as “Star Wars” and “Pirates of the Caribbean”. This has helped to attract new subscribers to the streaming service since lots of consumers are big fans of Disney movies.

So Disney starting its own streaming service could result in subscribers leaving Netflix for Disney. While Netflix is the current market leader, Disney has all the tools to become another major player in the industry. The company is already a well-known and major provider in the business of movies and TV series.

Original content

Of course this does not mean the end for Netflix. It still has a lot to offer consumers. But it does need to step its game given this loss of very popular content. Luckily Netflix has been working on a strategy for years that focuses increasingly on original content. So far, the strategy has been a huge success among its subscribers. Shows like “House of Cards”, “Narcos” and “Beasts of No Nation” have been insanely popular and continue to attract a growing number of subscribers.

The only problem with the strategy is that creating original content also leads to more money being spent. Additional investments are required if it aims to compete. Company debt has already increased from $1.1 bln at the end of 2014 to $5.1 bln in the latest quarter, total growth of 364%. During the same period, the quarterly revenue increased by 89% to $2.79 bln with the ttm revenue reaching $10.2 bln. This could start to be a problem if cash flows do not improve significantly in the meantime.

Disney’s actions may turn into a new trend

What could be even worse than this news is if more companies that develop content started to follow Disney’s example and make an attempt to start streaming services for their own movies and series. Because of the fact that the time people spend watching television is declining, generated ad-revenue are declining as well. As a result, more content providers have to find new ways to keep revenue streams strong. An increasingly popular solution for this is resorting to streaming services like Netflix. But by doing so, content providers also empower their own competitors. Therefore it is more likely that an increasing amount of these providers of popular content could resort to starting their own paid streaming services.

In this way, Netflix will have to increasingly rely on the original content it creates on its own, thus increasing its debt at a higher rate.

Does not mean disaster

Although this is a negative development for Netflix, it will take a while before its business will be impacted by Disney’s move. But of course Netflix’s management acknowledges that the loss of Disney’s popular movies will most definitely have an adverse impact on its business. According to Reuters, management is therefore already in active talks with Disney about getting the rights to Marvel and Lucasfilm movies after 2019.

Even if Netflix were not able to close the deal and therefore lost all rights associated with the streaming of Disney content, Netflix could still remain at the top of the pack - and is very likely do just that. It is quite well-known already, and will keep offering its subscribers a broad range of content.

Analysts at Piper Jaffray surveyed more than 500 Netflix users about this matter. Most of them said that they will keep their Netflix subscriptions when the Disney distribution agreement ends. So, while Disney’s streaming service could present difficulties, initially it seems like most subscribers will stick with Netflix. Instead of ending their Netflix subscriptions, Disney fans will more likely subscribe to Disney’s streaming service while maintaining their Netflix subscription as well, seeing as Disney offerings will likely be more limited due to the fact that it is the only provider of content. But remember that this is just a survey. And while Disney might not steal too many of Netflix’s current subscribers, chances are that it will steal a larger portion of potential subscribers, taking away a portion of Netflix’s future growth potential.

Disney will only launch service in US

One cause for relief though, is that the new streaming service that Disney will be launching in 2019 will only be available to US consumers. So the Disney content will still be available on Netflix in markets outside the US. Most of the room to grow is located abroad, so growth there will not be slowed down by Disney’s actions for now.

When it turns out that Disney’s new strategy is a success in the US, it will become more likely that it decides to bring the same concept abroad. But this could take a couple of years, leaving more room for Netflix to adapt before it gets this far.

Valuation could be a problem

It is probably well known that Netflix trades at elevated valuations. The P/E stands at 207, with a forward P/E of 84. You do not find P/E ratios like this that often. But so far the stock has not been in any real trouble stemming from the high valuation, as the high growth rate of its top and bottom lines are superior as well. Despite Netflix’s market cap of $72.6 bln, it has still managed to grow its top line by well over 30% for the past four quarters.

But the high valuation also means that the stock becomes a risky investment and is vulnerable to news that comes across as negative. So far, the news about Disney becoming a player in the industry has not had a big impact on Netflix’s share price, but this does not mean that there is no risk. Going forward, the impact that Disney will have on Netflix’s business is quite uncertain.

Because of the elevated valuation levels and the fact that the balance sheet is not improving as much as the share price, the risk associated with an investment is too high for my tastes at the moment.

Conclusion

The announcement of a new streaming service could turn out to be a big plus for Disney, but could strain results for Netflix. Management still has time to come up with plans on how to tackle this problem as Disney’s service will not launch until 2019. But since Netflix’s stock already has a high valuation, any slightly negative news could be a reason for a sell off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article, please click "follow".