Delcath Systems: Approval For The 3rd Reverse Stock Split Or Not?

If the reverse stock split will be rejected, a buyout option is real with the extension notification.

Catalysts such as 180-day extension from NASDAQ and press release from the news out of Germany imminent.

It's the company's second attempt to get the 1 for 20/1 for 500 reverse split approval in 2017.

Investment Thesis

On July 26, 2017, management of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) notified shareholders that they plan to effect "another" reverse stock split of its common stock at a range of ratios from 1-for-20 to 1-for-500 in order to reduce its tremendous outstanding shares amount (499,132,553), to enable repayment of the notes in shares of common stock and to remain in compliance with the NASDAQ exchange stock listing requirements (Share price above $1). The 3rd reverse stock split is therefore around the corner - but one questions stays:

Will the company get the approval or will it be rejected for the second time for the reverse split proposal within two months? I am expecting the approval notification for the reverse stock split and highly volatile trading weeks.

Reminder

DCTH already had two reverse splits in the past three years, where the first split took place on April, 09, 2014 and the second one on July 21, 2016, respectively.

04/09/2014 1 for 16 07/21/2016 1 for 16

Source: Delcath Systems Stock Split History

Refresher

Here are some original paragraphs based on DEF 14A and 8-K filings from July 26, 2017 as follows:

The Board of Directors to determine, in its sole discretion, whether to implement the reverse stock split, as well as its specific timing (but not later than August 28, 2018).

The company here indicates that it intends to implement the reverse split, if approved, not later than August 28, 2018 (Friday). In the following paragraph, the company also stated that the record date for the reverse stock split vote is July 13, 2017.

The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on July 13, 2017 as the record date for the Consent Solicitation. Only stockholders of record of Delcath common stock at the close of business on that date are entitled to notice of and to provide written consent to the matter submitted for consent as set forth in this Notice.

This is the company's second attempt within two months for shareholder approval of a reverse split as it was spectacularly rejected in the first attempt on June 16, 2017. Because of its missing approval votes in the first attempt, the company learnt its lesson and gained a week BEFORE this announcement from July 26, 2017 another institutional investor called Ayrton Capital LLC, an investment advisory firm located in New York, which bought 41,703,752 common shares based on Form SC 13G. Please note that the new institutional investor announced its new position at DCTH AFTER the record date for the reverse stock split vote on July 13, 2017!

The company updated the new top ownership holding structure, including some new preferred shares terms, as follows:

Source: Delcath - SEC Filings

DCTH's two top institutional shareholders that time were Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 9.8% of common stock and Ayrton Capital LLC with 9.14%, aggregated to almost 20% ownership. In addition to that, the company issued two series of preferred stock (Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock) in transactions with the two holders of its Convertible Note for the following reasons (Source: Delcath - SEC Filings):

The Series A shares were issued to address a short-term valuation issue for common shares delivered to the Note holders to close an installment period. Through the Series A Preferred Shares placement, we were able to value the open installment shares such that the amount of debt remaining under the Convertible Note was reduced by $4.2 million. The Series B Preferred Shares, which are convertible to common shares at $0.153, allowed us to raise $2.0 million in unrestricted cash. This was critical to our ongoing operations because we are unable to access cash in the restricted accounts related to the Convertible Note.

Based on the latest 8-K filing from August 08, 2017, $12.6M in debt remain under the Convertible Notes.

Definition of "Number of Votes" by the company

You have one vote for each share of DCTH common stock held by you on the Record Date. Holders of Series A and Series B preferred stock vote along with the common with one vote per share of common stock they would own if each series of preferred stock were converted into common stock pursuant to the conversion calculations set forth under “PROPOSAL: REVERSE STOCK SPLIT”.

This would mean that Hudson Bay Capital Management LP for example would own:

49,000,000 shares = 9.80% of the companies total common shares, plus

13,111,111 shares issuable upon conversion of the Series B Preferred Stock. (Note: The Series B Preferred Stock votes along with the common stock with 9,105,517 votes).

And Ayrton Capital LLC would own:

45,623,003 shares = 9.14% of the companies total common shares, plus

2,313,725 shares issuable upon conversion of the Series B Preferred Stock. (Note: The Series B Preferred Stock votes along with the common stock with 1,606,855 votes).

Source: Delcath - SEC Filings

That being said, this should be enough voting power alone of the two institutional holders to get the "green light" for the second attempt of the reverse stock split.

MOST RECENT DEVELOPMENTS - Update from August 21, 2017

In the meantime, the stock has been going through a "wild stock ride" (see chart) since the record date (RD) from July 13, mainly driven by the ongoing dilution (Series B preferred shares to common stock), some significant sell-offs (see table below), offset by an acceptable Q2 FY17 earnings report and the very positive results in terms of chemosaturation treatment (also known as CHEMOSAT) from Germany, which went over the last weekend mainstream.

Source: TraderView

We also can see from the chart above that one of the two investors most likely converted some or all of the Series B preferred shares to common stock at the peak ($0.24) of the last Friday trading day (08/18/2017) as the price dropped within some minutes to the conversion price of $0.153 (red line).

The following table represents the latest institutional and retail ownership overview based on last Friday's closing. It is interesting to see that both institutional investors, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP and Ayrton Capital LLC significantly reduced their common share stakes or even completely closed their positions with DCTH. This might be another strong indicator that both investors, especially in terms of Ayrton Capital LLC, have been used to secure the votes approval for the reverse stock split, shortly before the deadline (August 28, 2017 = Monday).

Source: fintel.io, Tearsheet, Delcath - SEC Filings, Own calculation

At the end, however, we don't know the real reason why Ayrton Capital LLC sold completely its large DCTH position after only 5 weeks as there could be also another good reason which is also known as a buyout target by other strategic investors or private equity firms.

Conclusion

Despite the very likely reverse stock split approval announcement and the threat of outstanding preferred shares conversion to common stock, we can expect another very volatile week for the DCTH.

In case the company will not receive the proper votes for the reverse stock split, the company will most likely consider an M&A transaction (Sell off its assets/entire company).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.