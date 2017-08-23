Is This The Express Bottom?

Express, Inc. (EXPR) has just reported its Q2 earnings and shares are putting together a massive rally this morning. Is this the bottom? Has retail been punished so far, for so long, that we can finally make investments in this space again? Let us be clear. We have covered a number of clothing and fashion outlets lately, and all of them have surpassed expectations. Of course, we need to realize that expectations have been drastically reduced. Still, the quarter certainly was much better than expected. What is quite sad is that even with this rally, which is truly impressive as shares are up about 20% at the time of this writing, the stock is only making up for losses it saw in the last month. Ouch. It is all about perspective. Then again, it does not matter where a stock has been, it matters where it is going. Have we bottomed?

Making a bottom call is generally a fool's errand, but we are of the belief that Express has managed to do something many brick and mortar retailers have struggled with. What am I referring to? It has managed to get consumers to shop online, at its site, rather than other giant online retailers (you know who we're talking about). By getting a handle on online sales, as well has maintaining decent foot traffic in physical locations, the retailer did beat estimates. The company has momentum, and now we believe the stock will here too. Still, many of the critical metrics have us concerned, but they were better than expected and appear to be improving. Retail certainly is not dead, and demand is still clearly still present.

While much of the retail sector has been struggling, other competitors' reports have been solid. Express delivered as well. After all of the recent selling in the sector in recent weeks, the stock was pricing itself as if the company was on the verge of extinction. As we all know, retailers have been decimated. The big issues are foot traffic and online competition. It is a tough space no doubt. Expectations were dismal, but they were beat.

In Q2 2017, the company reported a net loss (this was expected thanks to the exit from Canada) of $0.15 per share. However, when we adjust for this Canadian exit, earnings per share came in at $0.01. The Street was looking for much less. Therefore, even with the year-over-year decrease in earnings, the company surpassed consensus estimates by a $0.02 per share margin. However, sales were down versus last year.

Sales came in at $478.5 million and beat estimates by $4.44 million. These sales were down 5% from last year. While the beat is definitely welcomed news, the one indicator that we watch more than any other is same-store sales or comparable sales. Well, we were disappointed to see comparable sales falling 4%, however, this was at the higher end of guidance. So many retailers are getting crushed on comparable sales. The largest takeaway here is that online sales were up a solid 28% year-over-year. That is a remarkable feat. David Kornberg, president and chief executive officer, stated:

"Comparable sales and earnings were at the top end of our guidance, as our key initiatives gained further traction. Our e-commerce performance was outstanding, increasing 28% over last year, and store comps showed further sequential improvement. As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we are optimistic about our ability to drive further improved performance in a transforming retail industry. We expect the momentum of our initiatives to continue to build and contribute more meaningfully. Our marketing efforts are resulting in improved trends in engagement and we believe they will drive increased customer acquisition and retention. We expect e-commerce sales growth to remain solid and store performance to sequentially improve, driven in part by our expanded omni-channel capabilities. We remain focused on managing our costs and see clear opportunities to enhance the overall efficiency of our business. Our balance sheet remains strong with more than $170 million in cash and no debt, and we continue to expect to generate solid cash flow. Our confidence in our strategy and conviction in our long-term opportunity remains resolute and we are committed to driving shareholder value."

Looking ahead, it is tempting to buy the stock here as shares are attractive for a mean reversion, and the company is piecing together some decent news. Express is reacting to the ever-changing retail landscape. The trend of online sales exemplifies the changing retail culture. Express, like so many others, has been in transition to adapt to this change. Should performance continue to improve, and come in higher than consensus, shares will move higher. If the company can deliver, and continue to bring in customers both in store and online, this may be the bottom.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check "Get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.