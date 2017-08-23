IBM Food Chain Takeover

Perhaps even better, IBM is developing huge annuity-like income potential while also setting up itself as a leader in trust relationships.

As a result, IBM has further positioned itself as a leader and now has an opportunity to tap into a growing $55.5B market.

International Business Machines (IBM) just announced it's now collaborating with major food powerhouses such as:

Dole

Kroger (KR)

McCormick and Company (MKC)

McLane Company (BRK.B)

Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY)

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Unilever (UL)

Wal-Mart (WMT)

This is significant because IBM is providing the technology backbone. As I explained in The IBM Bitcoin Puzzle the real secret here is blockchain technology. Blockchain is likely to be much more important than Bitcoin, at least in the business-to-business space.

The focus of the collaboration here is about food safety. The key challenge here is that 1 in 10 people get sick each year, and 400K die each year, due to contaminated food. This is a real problem in the real world, as opposed to theory or some patent "research" deep in the bowels of an IBM laboratory.

To put some numbers on this, consider that in the USA only, food contamination is a $55.5B problem. But, that's not the worst part:

"When the Grocery Manufacturers Association surveyed three dozen international companies in 2011, more than half reported being impacted by a food recall during the previous five years. Eighteen percent of those said the hit from the recall and lost sales was between $30 million and $99 million; 5% said the financial impact was $100 million or more. The long-term reputational damage to companies can have an even steeper price tag."

Indeed, consider how contamination has destroyed the trust and reputation of Chipotle (CMG). It's not a good thing that when typing in "Chipotle" in Google the type-ahead functionality shows this:

Because it's such a huge financial problem IBM has an opportunity to offer up a solution that provides real, lasting and sticky value.

Food safety is not something you can just do once and be done - everyone involved, from IBM to food companies to consumers, all want this done all the time. Food is life, and that means recurring annuity-like income. That's sweet for IBM.

But why blockchain?

Because it's all about trust and relationships, just like sitting at the dinner table with friends and family.

"Blockchain is ideally suited to help address these challenges because it establishes a trusted environment for all transactions. In the case of the global food supply chain, all participants - growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, retailers, regulators and consumers - can gain permissioned access to known and trusted information regarding the origin and state of food for their transactions. This can enable food providers and other members of the ecosystem to use a blockchain network to trace contaminated product to its source in a short amount of time to ensure safe removal from store shelves and stem the spread of illnesses." Source

Notice that there's no money directly involved here but instead it's all about collaboration, sharing data and physical product movement. Again, IBM is working here in the real world and in a huge market.

That said, blockchain and money easily go hand in hand, and customers are working with IBM right now:

"In addition to food safety, IBM is advancing other blockchain supply chain initiatives using the IBM Blockchain Platform for an automated billing and invoicing system. Initial work to use blockchain for invoicing is underway starting with Lenovo. This will provide an audit-ready solution with full traceability of billing and operational data, and help speed on-boarding time for new vendors and new contract requirements."

Blockchain is all about trust. But, just how important is trust? Some are saying that trust is the new currency. Consider how it impacts jobs and employment:

High trust companies have about 50% less turnover than industry peers.

Workers who trust their colleagues are 31% more likely to love their jobs.

As Rachel Botsman has explained, trust also builds reputation capital. In the world of food, that is imperative. It's also non-stop, never-ending. Translated into the financial world - specifically for IBM - there's a huge opportunity to build trust with food companies, and help those companies build trust with consumers. This network and flow of trust is built on technology. We're seeing how it's built with IBM, front and center.

Is This Also A Growth Opportunity?

In one word: YES

IBM and Wal-Mart have shared the following data:

The total cost caused by foodborne illness (loss of economic productivity because inability to work and/ or death, medical costs) in the U.S. alone and has increased 20% in the last four years.

By 2019, the Global Food Traceability Market is estimated to be $14B.

9.5% CAGR between 2014-2019.

between 2014-2019. Emerging markets will have much higher CAGRs (China 18.9%).

This is important because this means that IBM is riding two opportunities, if not more.

The first opportunity is technology awareness and exploitation. That is, blockchain is new technology and adoption means growth. This could be a huge plus to IBM's top line. And again, IBM is positioned to enjoying ongoing, annuity-like profits given the nature of this market.

Second, IBM is riding a demographic and awareness trend. Although world population growth is slowing down, there's still growth: more mouths, more food, more IBM.

Conclusion: This is a great one-two punch that should provide knockout results over time for IBM. While end consumers might never know about IBM's involvement because this is very much B2B, IBM investors can feel confident that major customers like KR, WMT, MKC, UL and others will keep coming back for more because the value is so high.

Food companies literally cannot afford to lose their reputation. It only takes one major outbreak to causes hundreds of millions of dollars of pain, if not billions. IBM is demonstrating that it's not only a thought leader but that it's in the real world creating value, using cutting edge blockchain technology. This creates an ideal opportunity to build a multi-million dollar annuity-like income.

Wrap Up: If you enjoyed this, please click on the "Follow" button. I am always looking to learn from others and also to increase my circle of friends here on Seeking Alpha. Feel free to share this with anyone who could benefit. Thank you again, I appreciate your feedback and your comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM,WMT,BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.