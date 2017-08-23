Ruby Tuesday's Q4 Doesn't Change The Core Problem

I've argued for several quarters now that the problem with Ruby Tuesday (RT) is that the numbers just don't work. The operating business is in a multi-year decline. The real estate is supposed to support the current share value, if not some upside, but that case has been made for so long that even I argued for it on this site nearly five years ago.

The Q4 report from Ruby Tuesday, which has sent shares 13% higher as of this writing, doesn't do enough to change the core problems here. An adjusted profit in the quarter was a nice win for Ruby Tuesday. But the report still shows a business in the midst of a multi-year decline. Discussion on the Q4 conference call of new initiatives and a promise to increase margins and profitability in FY18 sound like "deja vu all over again" for a company that has unveiled multiple turnaround strategies, none of which have made a dent.

A strategic alternatives process continues, and it only takes one bidder/buyer for the company to find a way to monetize its real estate. But I'm still skeptical there's a buyer out there, and on the Q4 call it sure didn't sound like management was expecting a sale, or even the type of major move that many investors are looking for. At the end of the day, numbers aside, there's a big problem for Ruby Tuesday: there appear to be too many restaurants in this company. Whether looking at the operating business or the value of the real estate, that's a big roadblock to creating value, even from current levels.

Q4 Numbers And Commentary

Q4 was definitely Ruby Tuesday's best quarter of fiscal 2017 (ending June). But that's not exactly a ringing endorsement, as FY17 was a pretty poor year. For the quarter, a -1.6% comp was an improvement sequentially. But this remains a business in steady decline:

Source: Author from RT filings

CEO Jim Hyatt pointed out on the Q4 call that "we held our performance gap relative to the industry constant" relative to Q3. But a) that still implies that Ruby Tuesday is underperforming peers, few of whom are doing well (look at Brinker International (EAT) and DineEquity (DIN)); and b) it ignores the fact that Ruby Tuesday's comparisons are easier than those peers, and have become easier every year.

RT did a nice job on restaurant-level margin, which only fell 40 bps year over year despite the decline. But commodity deflation was a big driver, and wage inflation was 2.9% and is projected to reach 3-3.5% next year. That inflation pretty much exactly offsets a planned $10 million in supply chain savings next year. That in turn means the promise of higher restaurant level margin and EBITDA in FY18 requires same-restaurant sales growth to outpace cost inflation (which sounds like it should be ~zero on a full-year basis, based on commentary on the Q4 call), other restaurant costs (which were up a point or two on a per-restaurant basis in FY17), and G&A (which shrunk 3% on a full-year, adjusted basis).

Basically, RT needs comps to be in the flat to -1% range, probably, to grow profit next year and avoid once again failing to live up to its promises. And there's simply very little reason to believe the company on that front. Q4 numbers might have been better than expected, and better than Q3, but they're not good. A 2.9% decline in traffic isn't cause for celebration, particularly coming against a -4.6% comparison. And the grand plan cited by Hyatt on the Q4 call sounds like just another one of Ruby Tuesday's many initiatives over the past decade, none of which have worked.

Hyatt's "Plan to Win" is an expansion of the "Fresh Start" initiative begun by former CEO JJ Buettgen. But there's just no 'there' there. Pillar one is "Improve Total Guest Experience". That includes the development of a 9-12 month operational calendar and an "Operations and Restaurant Support Center", per the Q4 release. This is the same standard "best practices" stuff rolled by every casual-dining (and retail) company in the country over the past few years. None of them have made a dent against negative secular trends in both spaces.

Pillar two is "Ignite Same Restaurant Sales Growth", which includes a 12-15 month marketing calendar, "improved ROI" on marketing spend, and menu simplification. But RT already has made a ton of marketing changes, including going 100% digital, then backing off, even though past commentary seemed to show a pretty solid correlation between TV ads and comps. More to the point, a company can't just magically decide to "drive improved ROI" on marketing any more than an investor can decide to "get better returns in the equity market". It's a goal based on a multitude of factors- it's not something that just happens by choice, and it's not something investors can rely on in either case. As for the menu simplification, the focal point of Fresh Start was the menu. Former CEO Lane Cardwell (who was the interim head after Buettgen) even talked up the texture of the actual menu on the Q2 conference call six months ago. A slightly better Q4 aside (which, bear in mind, had an easy comparison than Q3), there's been no real change in the business. And efforts to improve to-go and catering have the same problems as the dine-in business: Ruby Tuesday's brand is undifferentiated, there are too many competitors, and there's a secular shift away from the type of "some kind of American food" menu offered by RT, Chili's, and Applebee's.

Pillar three includes G&A savings, which make some sense but already are being realized, the supply chain efforts, and a P&L "benchmarking tool". The savings are welcome, and make some sense. But the benchmarking tool - and indeed most of the "Plan to Win" - is just a repackaged version of the same strategy that has failed here, and at Brinker, and in mall retail. It's basically "we're just going to execute better, and also we'll do more of something else we don't normally do" - catering/to-go, in the casual dining space, and e-commerce in the brick-and-mortar space.

It does not work. It has not worked anywhere. (Darden Restaurants (DRI) has had some success, but I'd argue that's a different case, because the Olive Garden is a differentiated concept at least.) An investor cannot look at the comp stack above, and listen to a version of the same strategy laid out by Sandy Beall in 2011, and Buettgen in 2014, and Cardwell in 2016, and Hyatt in 2017, and put any money behind that strategy.

And if comps don't stabilize, this business is on the path to being a money pit. Full-year Adjusted EBITDA was $33.6 million, which includes a $2 million benefit from a 53rd week. Q4 was better - but the figure still declined 20% year over year, and ~27% excluding the extra-week boost. Capex has averaged about $31 million the past three years; even with that coming down $3-4 million thanks to restaurant closures, and another $8-10 million this year due to remodels, EBITDA is not clearing maintenance capex by much - maybe $15 million. Even ignoring interest expense, Ruby Tuesday's business is one more negative-comp year away from being able to keep its restaurants from falling apart - and basically nothing else. For the business to generate any value, it has to stabilize comps in FY18 and resume some sort of growth after that. The idea that "Plan to Win" boosts confidence in that outcome is close to delusional.

The Real Estate

Of course, there is the real estate. But, again, I don't think the numbers work, looking close. As of the end of Q4, RT owns 269 buildings that are open and not contracted/held for sale, and leases 264. Above $2, its enterprise value is $275 million (this includes the impact of projected cash proceeds from closed, owned locations where the sale hasn't been completed). Past estimates have cited a valuation in the range of $2 million per location, which implies $538 million in value; less $142 million in net debt (which includes a small amount of remaining mortgage obligations and proceeds from contracted sales), that should value the equity at almost $400 million, or about $6.50 per share.

But the case is just too simplistic. It costs money to close restaurants - even beyond lease termination fees. A reiterated figure of $31.5 million in pre-tax expense to close 95 restaurants, backing out ~$250K in average lease termination fees for a bit over half of the 61 closed, leased properties, suggests closing costs are about $170K per location. That figure is roughly supported by guidance for net proceeds of $45-$50 million for the 34 owned properties sold as part of last year's closures, and by past commentary.

Meanwhile, the properties aren't being sold for $2 million - but for $1.3-$1.4 million net of broker fees. On a per-restaurant basis, there may be more value in the existing portfolio (the 95 closures likely were taken from the worst-performing cohorts, and thus likely were weaker locations). But it's still tough to make the math work that well:

269 buildings at $1.7 million each: $457.3 million

264 leases at -$250K each: -$66 million

533 closures at -$150K each: -$80 million

Net debt: -$142 million

Equity value in that scenario is $169 million, or about $2.80 per share. That's 30% upside from current levels.

But how, exactly, is Ruby Tuesday getting there? There was an interesting statement from Hyatt on the Q4 call. When asked about restaurant closures by peers, he responded "everybody [in the casual dining space] is kind of going through a purging process; we obviously did ours last year and pulled out 95 restaurants there." That seemingly-final statement - "we did ours last year" - plus the detailed, multi-quarter turnaround plan, hardly sounds like commentary from a CEO expecting the board to make significant changes by the time the strategic alternatives review is completed in the next couple of months.

The problem here - as it's been for years - is that the paper value is not equivalent to the practical value. Assume RT's real estate is worth $3 per share on a net basis. A buyer isn't going to pay $3, or perhaps even $2.50, for the ability to buy real estate at a 10-20% discount and the obligation to sell/manage 500+ restaurants. In theory, that's a good deal. In practice, it's a hugely risky, multi-year process full of potholes that includes a business in clear long-term decline. Some sort of sale-leaseback-based re-capitalization doesn't work, either, because the business isn't profitable enough for a lessor to take on the risk.

And that value creation still depends on the board doing the right thing (at least as some shareholder see it). It's just too hard of a bull case. It might work in theory, and I wouldn't be stunned if RT could sell itself for a price in the high $2s. But I don't think it's likely; I don't see any real improvement in the operating business (in fact, its decline continues unabated); and I'm not sure there's any help coming from end customers in terms of demand.

Ruby Tuesday is the weakest brand in a weak space. That's a huge problem operationally. The bull case on real estate requires that the company somehow monetize and/or dispose of 500+ restaurants at a time when pretty much everyone in the industry agrees there are too many restaurants, not too few. It also requires that a board that's been asleep at the wheel for years suddenly find a nimble strategy to navigate those challenges. It might work. But I'm still skeptical, and a 'better' Q4 wasn't close enough to change that.

