AMD Technology Falls Short, What's Next?

We've had over a week to see AMD's (AMD) Threadripper and Vega releases and evaluate how they contend with the competition. Although Threadripper's characteristics were well understood as we already saw Ryzen, Vega was AMD's great hope in creating a competitive architecture to counter NVIDIA (NVDA).

Sadly, we are talking about AMD, so in both cases, it finished second best, out of two.

Falling short in CPUs is not news, and it really is not so bad. We knew when Ryzen came out, this processor was not able to match Intel in single-threaded performance, which is the holy grail for CPUs. AMD, to its credit, did what any loser would do and tried to change the rules and make people think they needed a massive amount of threads. Does this sound familiar? If so, this was AMD's line with Bulldozer, and it did not work. This does not mean the approach is wrong (it probably is), because Bulldozer was so bad, it struggled even in multi-threaded performance. It also was a power hog. When AMD lost even at its own game, this serial loser tried to change the game one more time and claim the GPU was what mattered, particularly with respect to compute engines. It did not work, although Intel (INTC) did copy a lot of AMD's technology with respect to integrated GPU computing. Worse still, AMD's weak memory controller became a limit on the performance of the GPU, which somewhat limited the scope of the products. Even so, AMD's latest Excavator (the latest Bulldozer generation) core products are vastly superior to its great grandfather, both in performance and power use. But they were still far behind Intel's.

Why does this matter when Ryzen fails again to reach Intel's performance? Ryzen is at least in the same ballpark, having 10-15% lower IPC, which, while a few generations behind, is a big improvement. Worse still, Intel is about to release Coffee Lake processors, which will improve performance even more and also appears to be increasing the core count in a significant way. If it makes you wonder why AMD even wasted the effort on Ryzen, which cost hundreds of millions of dollars, it really comes down to the magnitude of the defeat. Ryzen is much more competitive, not only in absolute performance but also performance per watt. It also has a better memory controller, so it will allow stronger GPU implementations before becoming the bottleneck.

So, the reviews on Threadripper are as expected. It is going to have a very limited appeal, because the market for $800+ processors has been dead for well over a decade, when the old saying "the computer you want will always cost $5,000" was still repeated. It should also be noted that there are very limited scenarios where a four core/eight thread processor can be improved upon, especially considering they are generally clocked higher. To make matter worse, as mentioned, Intel will soon be making i5 and i7 six core units, changing the argument to needing more than six core/12 thread processors. An already very limited market is going to get pinched even more.

The GPU side is where things are very ugly. No one expected AMD to beat Intel, and Ryzen was about what we could reasonably expect. AMD is still the dog that has to eat the broccoli from the table the kids don't want, but it definitely improves its competitive position and should allow for sustained ASP improvement as AMD can move up a bit in the market segment. To be sure, for most people, it is fast enough. Having said that, it is still the one you settle for.

Vega 64 is such a complete flop, it seriously jeopardizes the company. I waited a few days and kept going over reviews to see if my first reaction (shock, disgust) was excessive, but each time came away with the same sense of revulsion, bordering on anger. I just kept asking myself how AMD could make such a bad architecture and never came up with an answer. As Tom's Hardware put it "Radeon RX Vega 64 is late. It's hot. It's aimed at the competition's third-fastest product (which is 15 months old, uses a lot less power, and is quieter)." What this leaves out is this chip's 486mm2 die size and use of relatively expensive HBM2 memory. If it were cheap to make, that would explain at least the low performance compared to GTX 1080 Ti, but it's not. The die size for the 1080 Ti is 471mm2, so it is actually slightly smaller than the Vega, and faster, a lot, while using less power.

Many people look at the price and believe that is really the cost. They are two different things. Price is what a company can get. Cost is what it pays to make the product. Do not connect the two. AMD prices against GTX 1080, because it has to. Its cost is certainly much higher, as this GPU comes in at a svelte 321mm2.

To make matters worse, as Tom's Hardware puts it, on the page already given, " ... Gaming power consumption in excess of 280W is particularly painful when GeForce GTX 1080 is 100W lower. Even the much faster GeForce GTX 1080 Ti barely passes the 210W mark, based on our measurements. Obviously, this isn't an ideal situation, especially when we factor in the temperature and noise measurements."

It only gets worse when one considers this is a glimpse at AMD's new architecture, and this failed product casts a very dour light on future products based on it. Even in DX12, it does not look good, and that was at one time, a great hope for AMD.

If we look at things as a whole, this is a very dangerous company to invest in. As reported in the Q2 earnings, console chip sales are down from last year. Ryzen has so far had little impact, and although it might have a minor upside, Intel is still the king of performance and owns its own fabs. AMD is still at its pricing mercy. Against NVIDIA, which does not have its own fabs and AMD can sometimes win battles, it dramatically failed with the Vega architecture. Worse still, AMD lost money last quarter, despite massive demand from cryptocurrency miners, which NVIDIA's earnings report also validated.

AMD will improve performance of this architecture with software fixes here and there, but it is so far behind NVIDIA's. Despite being much newer, it will never approach the efficiency of it. There is no new version of DirectX to look forward to. It is bad, and AMD is stuck with it. It also casts a negative light on AMD APUs, as this architecture is clearly not very good.

This is a sick company. Developing new technology is much more expensive now than it was, and AMD does not seem capable of competing effectively at this point. Once the mining spike subsides, how will the company be profitable? Q3 should be OK, since that is a seasonally good quarter for console chip sales, but after that, things look very dark for the company that had good ideas but consistently struggles to monetize them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.