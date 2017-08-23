Freeport-McMoRan: More Upside To Come

It’s been a month since I shared my bullish view on Freeport-McMoRan shares and, given the latest stocks performance, I feel it’s high time to check the thesis. Back on July 25, I wrote: “I believe that an overall decent report together with the upside in copper prices has the potential to push Freeport-McMoRan shares closer to the high end of the current $11 - $14 range. In case of progress in Indonesia or more upside in copper prices, the high end of this range will be breached and the company’s shares will be free to reach the next target of $16”.

Copper prices remain in strong uptrend after breaching the important resistance line around $2.80. The situation looks good from both the technical and fundamental sides. Technically, the correction attempt was quickly stopped at $2.90, creating a foothold for further increase. Currently, it looks like copper is ready to settle above the psychologically important level of $3.00, although this may take some time. Fundamentally, challenges at big copper mines (including Freeport’s Grasberg) and long-term underinvestment in future production together with solid data from China fuel copper price appreciation.

On the Indonesian front, the Indonesian Energy Minister has recently stated that he expected a deal with Freeport this month. This is good news, although the Minister insisted that the company would have to accept a 51% divestment of Grasberg, which is hardly in Freeport’s interest. Losing the majority stake in the operation is a huge risk for the company given the recent history of Freeport-Indonesia negotiations. The only way to agree to this divestment for Freeport is to achieve a rich valuation for the stake, especially in the light of recent copper price upside. The company has previously shown that it can reach attractive valuations in asset sales, but Grasberg is a story of its own because of clear political problems regarding operations in the country. Each prospective buyer will have to evaluate the risk that pre-defined things like royalties, taxes, timing of export permits, smelter building requirements etc. may be changed despite having a contract on hand.

Nevertheless, the near-term future looks bright for Freeport’s shares. In a classical technical development, the previous resistance at $14 became support for the company’s stock. Now Freeport’s shares have broken out of the $14 - $15 range and continue their upside move. Given that both critical factors (copper price and Indonesia negotiations) seem to be developing in the right direction, I believe that my initial target of $16 will be reached and I see the potential for a rise up to $17 before the end of this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.