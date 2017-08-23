Coherent And Applied Materials To Benefit From Strong Growth Forecast For Display Equipment

Introduction

OLED capacity has increased more than 50% in the past year, which has led to a temporary oversupply situation. This in turn has led to a lull in equipment installs

According to our report “OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions, And Market Analysis,” numerous companies, including AUO, BOE, Foxconn and Tianma, made new investment in both LTPS LCD and LTPS OLED capacity recently. Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) OLED panel price for smartphones increased from $31.2 in Q1 2017 to only $31.8 in Q2. However, panels will start climbing upward owing to seasonality and strong demand for 18:9 all-screen displays, and ASPs should grow 20% through the end of 2017.

LG Display announced at the end of July 2017 plans to invest $13.2 billion (W15tr) in large-sized 8.5G OLED production in Guangzhou, China. In Korea, investments will total W7.8tr—W2.8tr for 10.5G OLED production at the P10 line in Paju and W5tr for 6G small/mid-sized OLED. With its investment in plastic OLED (POLED), LG Display will attain an additional production capacity of 30,000 input sheets per month, expanding its capacity to 65,000 input sheets per month

LG’s 10.5th generation OLED production line will be the world’s first trial of this kind of facility - current 10.5th generation LCD production lines are mainly invested in by Chinese players. Since industrial standardization of extra-large size displays has not yet been set, I don’t expect a quick ramp in equipment install.

Equipment market shares

I refer to a May 23, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled “The Downward Spiral In Display Revenues For Applied Materials Will Accelerate In 2017 And 2018,” which lists all the LCD and OLED plants and timeframes of equipment install rather than repeat them here.

Shown in the table below are the top equipment companies in the display sector. This table is an update of one detailed in a May 31, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Coherent Rises In Flat Panel Display Equipment Market As Applied Materials Drops.”

Table 1 – Market Shares of Display Equipment Suppliers Q4'16 QoQ Q1'17 QoQ Q2'17 QoQ Canon 430 21.1% 717 66.7% 502 -30.0% Applied Materials 422 -6.6% 391 -7.3% 410 4.9% Ulvac 147 -12.7% 209 42.1% 271 29.5% Nikon 380 -0.3% 269 -29.2% 333 23.5% SFA Engineering 333 92.7% 266 -20.1% NA Coherent 176 22.2% 211 19.9% 310 46.9% V-Technology 70 -3.2% 167 139.9% 74 -55.6% TEL 56 -19.0% 156 178.5% 132 -15.9% AP Systems 238 112.7% 108 -54.5% NA Tera Semicon 82 146.2% 98 19.3% NA Screen 89 25.6% 86 -3.8% 119 38.4% Jusung 44 39.7% 36 -19.5% 37 4.1% 2,467 19.6% 2,714 10.0% -2.5% Source: The Information Network

There are several takeaways from this table, and the most obvious to me is that companies that did well in Q1 (Canon (CAJ), V-Technology, and Tokyo Electron), which illustrates that purchasing of equipment is based on need for capacity, which are not fluid. For example, the two largest smartphone companies Samsung Electronics and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) introduced their flagship products in Q3 of each year, so that display companies will ramp capacity to meet needs for their customer. Other smartphone companies have different product introduction times and different display suppliers, which tends to moderate equipment purchases each quarter.

In this table, Canon and Nikon make exposure equipment - V-Technology makes both exposure and inspection equipment; Screen makes both exposure and deposition equipment; Tera Semicon makes thermal and deposition equipment; Applied Materials (AMAT), Ulvac, TEL, and Jusung make deposition equipment; and SFA Engineering, Coherent (COHR) and AP Systems make thermal or laser equipment for conversion of amorphous silicon to low temperature polysilicon (LTPS) backplanes.

In the production of LCDs and OLEDs, different technologies within the same general equipment type compete. For example, Coherent makes excimer lasers it sells to AP Systems for uses in an annealing system to convert amorphous silicon to LTPS. Coherent also uses its own lasers in its own annealing systems. SFA Engineering uses a non-laser thermal treatment for the conversion, while AMAT sells direct LTPS deposition equipment. The latter is beneficial for AMAT for 10.5G displays, which are too large for laser conversion equipment.

Another example is encapsulation equipment for flexible OLEDs. AMAT and Ulvac use PECVD for this process while Jusung uses ALD deposition.

Equipment market forecast

Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics, was the top display supplier 1H 2017 with shipments totaling 200 million units, nearly all of which were AMOLED panels. BOE ranked second with 160 million units. BOE is setting up a 10.5G LCD plant in Hefei with plans to start production in the first half of 2018. A second 10.5G line in Wuhan in cooperation with the Wuhan Municipal Government and Hubei Yangtze River Economic Belt Industry Fund is planned. BOE has invested heavily to establish AMOLED panel lines, with its 6G AMOLED fab in Chengdu to begin volume production in the second half of 2017.

LG Display is the No. 1 LCD and OLED display manufacturer for televisions. To date, the company has barely a toehold in the OLED smartphone display market, where rival Samsung Display has a more than 90 percent share. LG Display's second AMOLED TV panel production line, the E4-2 fab, to enter volume production in the second half of 2017, shipments of AMOLED TV panels are expected to increase to 1.5 million units in 2017, up from 890,000 units shipped a year earlier, the sources estimated.

Now, LG Display plans to invest $13.2 billion over the next three years, including a first-of-its-kind 10.5G OLED plant. More importantly, the company is shifting its focus to OLED from LCDs as demand for thinner and more flexible panels surge. LG is building 6G P-OLED fabs in Korea and an 8.5G OLED fab in China. It is unlikely to order equipment for the 10.5G fab any time soon, but orders for 8.5G and 6G TFT and encapsulation equipment should flow in over 2H17-1H18.

Referring back to table 1, while equipment revenues increased 10.0% QoQ in 1Q 2017, they decreased 2.5% QoQ in Q2 2017. That will change. The chart below shows The Information Network’s QoQ revenue global growth from Q3 2017 through Q4 2018, which is based on timetables of plant construction, plant capacity, and fab installs.

Investor takeaway

The display market is transitioning from LCDs to OLEDs for smartphones, from amorphous silicon backplanes to LTPS backplanes, and to 10.5G plants for both LCDs and OLEDs. Capital expenditures are increasing on all fronts in the display market, representing a tremendous potential for equipment suppliers.

In the U.S., two display equipment suppliers stand out - AMAT and COHR. AMAT is losing traction in the LTPS backplane for displays for smartphones as COHR’s laser anneal technology offers a better alternative to AMAT’s LTPS deposition process. According to Table 1, in Q2 2017, COHR’s QoQ revenue grew 46.9% compared to AMAT’s 4.9%.

AMAT equipment also is used in encapsulation of flexible OLEDs. In a February 23, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled “New Technologies Are Eroding Applied Materials' NAND And Display Revenues,” I compared ALD from companies such as Jusung to PECVD technology from AMAT. According to Table 1, in Q2 2017, Jusung’s QOQ revenue grew 4.1% compared to AMAT’s 4.9%. Keep in mind that revenue growth from AMAT encompasses all its display technologies while Jusung’s is primarily ALD. Also, AMAT's revenues in the display segment are 10X those of Jusung.

Nevertheless, regardless of market share gains or losses, the entire equipment sector is forecast to grow a strong compound growth rate of 15.0% between Q3 2017 and Q4 2018.