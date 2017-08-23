GeoPark: Strong Q2 2017 Results And Recent Price Weakness Make It More Undervalued

GeoPark is still undervalued by a large margin of safety by various measures. We continue to have high conviction in its delivering multi-year profitable growth and hence compounding appreciation for shareholders.

Revenues increased 64% to $75.2 million and accounting profit would have been achieved if one-time write-offs excluded. Robust growth has been achieved under positive FCF since 1Q 2016.

Total hydrocarbon production increased by 24% to 26,123 boe/d, driven by a 49% Colombian oil production hike. The 2017 exit production is expected to exceed 30,000 boe/d.

Three appraisal wells there are producing, with one being tested; development drilling proceeded as planned. One wildcat struck oil, and testing is ongoing on another.

GeoPark made steady progress in 2Q 2017 toward its 2017 main goal of unlocking the potential of the Tigana/Jacana oil field complex in LLA 34, Colombia.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) reported its consolidated financial results for 2Q 2017 on August 16, 2017. The company already released its operational results on July 13, 2017 (see here). Below we review the 2Q 2017 results of this small-cap E&P concern so as to update our investment thesis as to this company.

1. 2017 capital plan

In 2016, with oil prices plunging below $30/bo, GeoPark demonstrated its ability to rapidly adjust its modular work and capital program. Due to the quality of its asset portfolio, the company still achieved growth in reserves and production.

In 2017, GeoPark is pursuing a self-funded program that can be adjusted according to different oil price scenarios yet will still deliver growth (Fig. 1). From a portfolio of over 150 projects proposed by the five country business units, the company selected the top 50 projects (30-35 new wells) based on technical, economic and strategic criteria.

Fig. 1. A dynamic 2017 work program adaptable to changing oil prices

environment and performance, after GeoPark presentation of July 2017.

GeoPark has a base-case capex budget of $80-90 million for 2017 to be fully funded by cash flow from operations. This includes $60-65 million for LLA 34, Colombia to drill 15-20 gross wells (12 development wells plus wildcats and appraisal wells), 5-7 work-overs and additional investments in facilities to increase production capacity. Additionally, the company has the following plan: $10-12 million for the Fell Block, Chile; $5-7 million for Brazil; $5-7 million in Argentina.

Below, let us examine how the company fares against the above goals.

2. Growth initiatives

2.1. CN-V Block, Argentina

In this 50% working interest, non-operated block, GeoPark drilled wildcat Rio Grande Oeste 1, which showed potential net pay of 400 feet and successfully tested 300 bo/d gross (see here).

2.2. LLA 34, Colombia

The main focus of the 2017 work program is to unlock the potential of the Tigana/Jacana oil field complex in LLA 34 to drill 3-5 wildcats and appraisal wells. GeoPark will drill an exploratory well on a new fault-trend north-west of the Tigana/Jacana oil field complex, which according to Parex, GeoPark's non-operating, 55% working interest partner, is the unexplored Sinsonte fault trend and two wells on un-drilled area of fault trend between the Tua and Akira fields, namely Jacamar 1, and Curucucu 1.

During 2Q 2017, the company struck oil in wildcat Jacamar 1, which is currently producing 300 bo/d gross. This is the tenth discovery in the block, following Tigana, Jacana, Tilo, Chachalaca, Chiricoca, Max, Tarotaro, Aruco, and Tua. The company also drilled wildcat Curucucu 1 which is currently being completed for testing (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Petroleum map of LLA 34, Colombia, modified after company presentation of July 2017.

Fig. 3. 2017 exploration program includes wildcat and appraisal drilling in LLA 34, Colombia, modified after Parex presentation of March 2017.

In LLA 34, in order to further prove up reserves in the Jacana Field, the company drilled four appraisal wells (Fig. 2; Fig. 3), i.e., Jacana Sur 2 (currently producing), Jacana 8 (currently producing), Jacana 9 (under testing), and Jacana 10 (currently producing).

According to GLJ-audited reserve data of Parex, GeoPark had 39.77 MMbo of 1P, 67.27 MMbo of 2P, and 99.44 MMbo of 3P reserves in the Tigana, Jacana, and Tua fields in LLA 34; please note GeoPark reported 1P reserves of 37.4 MMbo as of end-2016 based on D&M audit report. The partners have identified 46 of 1P, 71 of 2P, and 88 of 3P gross drilling locations for the development of these fields (Table 1).

From 2015 to 2016, 2P reserves in LLA 34 increased 45.0%, while 3P reserves rose 34.4% (Fig. 3; Table 2). With the 7-well appraisal program in 2017, the company expects to add 34 MMbo of 2P reserves according to Parex (Fig 3).

Table 1. Reserves of three fields in LLA 34, Colombia, as of end-2016 net to GeoPark working interest, author's table based on GLJ-audited reserve data as in Parex presentation of March 2017.

Table 2. Reserves of the Guadalupe Interval in the Tigana and Jacana fields and other fields/intervals in LLA 34, Colombia, as of end-2016 net to GeoPark working interest, author's table based on GLJ-audited reserve data as in Parex presentation of March 2017.

3. Production

The 2017 work program includes drilling 12 development wells, 5-7 work-overs and additional investments in facilities to increase production capacity. The company drilled development wells Jacana 7, Jacana Sur 1, and Tigana Sur 5, all currently producing.

Consolidated total hydrocarbon production increased by 24% over 2Q 2016 to 26,123 boe/d; oil production increased by 41% to 21,930 bo/d, representing 84% of total production, while gas production decreased by 25% to 25.2 MMcf/d. Colombia continues to serve as the growth engine, where oil production rose by 49% to 20,951 bo/d (Table 3).

The company expects the 2017 exit production to exceed 30,000 boe/d (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Production profile of GeoPark, author's chart based on data compiled from company annual and quarterly filings.

Table 3. Production by country (upper) and historical quarterly production (lower), after GeoPark quarterly press release.

4. Financial results

In 2Q 2017, revenues increased 64% to $75.2 million. Operating netbacks increased 25% to $22.2/boe. The company reported a net loss of $1.1 million due to $4.6 million of write-offs (Table 4). Adjusted for this $4.6 million one-time write-offs, the company would make $3.5 million; it also achieved accounting profitability in 1Q 2017 (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The net profit (left) and free cash flow (right) of GeoPark, author's chart using data compiled from company annual and quarterly filings.

Table 4. Consolidated statement of income of GeoPark, after company press release. Table 5. Adjusted EBITDA (upper panel) and cash flows (lower panel), after company press release.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 81% to $37.1 million, with adjusted EBITDA/boe increasing by 39% to $15.9/boe and adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 49%. Cash flow from operations reached $33.9 million, which exceeded capital expenditures by 1.3 times (Table 5). Some 40-50% of oil production is hedged in 2H 2017 with Brent price floor of $50-54/bo, for the stability of cash flow.

The company continued to improve its balance sheet. It increased cash and cash equivalents to $77.0 million (Table 6). Table 6. Consolidated balance sheet, after company press release.



5. Outlook

The company will carry out an intense exploration and appraisal drilling program in 3Q 2017 running four rigs, to drill 12-13 oil and gas wells in Colombia, Chile, and Argentina.

In Colombia, the company will drill 7 wells, mostly appraisal, to further delineate the southern Jacana and northern Tigana oil fields;

In Chile, the company will drill on one new shallow gas prospect in the wholly-owned Fell Block;

In Argentina, four oil wells will be drilled in the Sierra del Nevado and Puelen blocks, in which GeoPark has a non-operated 18% working interest.

The robust growth posted by the company in reserves and production is impressive enough; however, we are even more impressed by the fact that it has achieved such growth with only a moderate amount of capital deployed. The company has been operating at positive free cash flow since 1Q 2016 (Fig. 5). It is a rare species of oil companies that achieved profitable growth under the presently prevailing weak commodity environment.

Going forward, the company is in a strong financial position to execute its capital plan in the remainder of the year. The gross debt to adjusted EBITDA decreased from 3.2x to 2.8x, while net debt to adjusted EBITDA decreased from 2.6x to 2.2x. Interest coverage ratio is at 4.1x, above the 2020 bond incurrence test ratio of 3.5x (Table 7). The $70 million cash on hand alone can cover close to 3 years of interest payments; financial costs in 1H 2017 amounted to $16.7 million (Table 4).

Table 7. Financial ratios, after company press release.

We reach the following conclusion at the end of the article, after a detailed quantitative estimation of the intrinsic value of the company and a discussion of an actionable investment thesis based upon that valuation:

"GeoPark is still undervalued by a large margin of safety by various measures. We continue to have high conviction in this small-cap E&P company delivering multi-year profitable growth and hence compounding for shareholders."

