Good News: The Philippines Government Added PHP 50B To The Local Economy

Overall the fiscal flows are strong at 16.8% going forward and provide fertile macro economic ground for investment.

Positive fiscal flows add to the stock of funds in the private sector and negative flows take them away.

A positive macro picture for a land one is looking at investing in is a real prerequisite, and the purpose of this report is to assess if the Philippines has a positive macro environment within which to invest.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulae:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Externally from overseas commerce.- Exports bring in more than imports cost. Government spending. - More is spent than taxed.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks such as defensive sectors like consumer staples and utilities.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The charts show that over the last year fiscal flows from credit creation have increased the stock of private credit in 2016 and look to do the same in 2017. This is a positive trend for the private sector.

Credit growth looks to be on trend to contribute 3.9% of GDP in 2017, this is down from 6.3% in 2016 if current trends hold. A deceleration in lending but still quite strong.

Credit creation has a dark side in that it adds to the stock of private debt as well. When banks have lent to all the credit worthy borrowers wanting loans credit creation slumps.

The servicing of debt interest on loans also detracts from aggregate demand for other goods and services.

Loans create deposits and generate reserves at the reserve bank and repaid loans remove them.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart is a positive one showing that the Philippines is earning a surplus and adding to the financial assets in the private sector.

2017 appears to be tracking weaker than 2016 and could well contribute less this year to GDP than last year. Not a good trend. But there is still just under half a year to go.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

This is the new data that we have and shows that the government continues to add money to the private sector. The overall trend appears to be the same as for last year. This is a good trend for the private sector.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP. The numbers in absolute terms are growing because GDP is increasing.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 6.3% 2.4% 0.2% 8.9% NOW 3.9% 2.4% 0% 6.3%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

The Philippines sectoral flows are positive and strong at 6.3%. Looking forward it appears that growth rates for the external sector and private credit creation are slowing while the government sector remains the same.

There is scope for financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and real estate to rise given that the private sector is receiving a positive inflow of funds.

An investor wishing to have exposure to the Philippine stock exchange can do so through the following ETF:

iShares MSCI Philippines Investable (NYSEARCA:EPHE), which is up over 15% year to date.

The ETF has risen well this year so far and pays a tiny 0.56%+ dividend as well. Details are shown in the chart below.

I recommended the Philippines as a buy in June 2017 in this article. And it is still a buy due to the strong macro-fiscal flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.