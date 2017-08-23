Michael Kors Still Has Lots Of Work To Do

Photo credit

Michael Kors (KORS) continues to be a tremendously volatile stock. Sentiment on this name has experienced wild swings and that has taken the stock with it, as evidenced below. KORS was once a hot growth name but several quarters of comp sales and margin struggles derailed that growth and investors seem to have given up on the stock in the past. But the extremely well-received Q1 report has the stock flying as strong guidance helped as well; is this the inflection point for longs?

We'll begin with a look at the chart and the volatility I mentioned is plainly visible. KORS experiences boom/bust cycles in sentiment and those drive enormous spikes and falls in the stock price. The stock was very weak heading into the earnings report and surely that helped the bulls in terms of conviction in bidding the stock up on strong guidance. The progress with the price has done a couple of very bullish things for KORS and that has me more constructive on it technically than certainly I was before the report.

First, the stock became overbought for the first time in about 18 months and that's important because it measures conviction from the bulls. When rally attempts are too weak to get the stock to overbought conditions, it means the bulls aren't committed. After all, if the stock is met with enough selling during a rally attempt before it even becomes overbought to end the rally, the bears are in charge. That's where KORS was but that condition has been worked off. That doesn't necessarily portend a total change in the way the stock will behave, but it is good to see.

More importantly the stock is well in excess of its 200DMA, which is now in the process of flattening out. Should that line flatten out and then eventually turn higher, that could be the bullish support KORS needs for another shot at a sustainable rally. Again, we're early on here as well but signs of progress are evident and that has to give the bulls something to shoot for.

The quarter itself was better than expected and guidance was raised, giving the bulls cause to send the stock skyward. But to be fair, while the results topped estimates, KORS isn't exactly crushing it right now. Its rather long-in-the-tooth struggle with comp sales is continuing in full force as Q1 saw a -5.9% showing against an overly pessimistic 9% loss as estimated by analysts. Don't get me wrong, beating consensus by that much is tremendous, but a 6% loss in comps is nothing to celebrate. KORS continues to struggle with getting people in the door and nothing about that has changed for the better. In fact, KORS is still a very long way from even getting to even on comps and that is on top of some pretty dreadful numbers in past quarters. On this key measure, it would seem, nothing has changed and that has me a bit concerned.

Wholesale and licensing revenue continue to tank as well as neither of those segments are bailing out the ailing retail unit, which actually saw total sales rise due to new stores despite the terrible comp showing. But I think it is more than fair to say that KORS still has a pretty severe revenue problem and that there seems to be no respite in sight.

Gross margins ticked up slightly but adjusted operating income was up 120bps to 20.1% in Q1. That's a strong showing as cost discipline helped KORS keep the wheels on the bus as revenue struggled. That sort of operating margin rate is certainly the envy of many companies and while profitability isn't as high as it once was with KORS, that is still an unequivocal strength of this business. If margins can sustain some sort of rebound, it will no doubt help as KORS tries to get through its revenue problems. We'll have to wait and see but the Q1 result and indeed higher guidance for the year portend some good things coming KORS' way.

Guidance was raised a bit after Q1 but a cautionary note about the Jimmy Choo acquisition has me wondering just how long the good news will last. The acquisition is expected to be dilutive this year and next year but accretive (finally) in FY2020. That's a very long time to wait for an acquisition not to be a drain on the acquiring company and I have to wonder about the rationale of doing the deal in the first place. KORS doesn't need yet another avenue to introduce struggle into the business but it would seem that's what it is buying. That makes me think the excitement around the stock is temporary and that there is an as-yet unquantified headwind coming.

The stock is pretty cheap at just 11 times earnings but given the headwinds - terrible comp sales and revenue, the Jimmy Choo acquisition, uncertainty surrounding margins - I'm not sure it deserves a higher multiple than that. Some technical damage is being undone by the rally but at the same time, the stock has also come off the high by quite a bit in the relatively short time since it peaked. All in all, this looks like a case of a fairly valued stock with lots of risks ahead so for me, the sideline is the prudent choice. It isn't expensive enough to short but I see lots of headwinds so I'm out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.