The Top 5 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Today

These five healthcare stocks pay dividend yields above the S&P 500 average, with dividend increases each year.

The sector is facing pressure from patent expirations and generics, but the best-in-class healthcare stocks still offer growth.

The healthcare sector is a great place to look for dividend stocks. The best-in-class healthcare companies offer steady profits thanks to consistent demand and pricing power. The sector also holds up relatively well during recessions since consumers will always need healthcare. This allows the premier healthcare stocks to pay dividends consistently.



This article will discuss the five high-quality healthcare dividend stocks. The top three stocks on this list are all Dividend Aristocrats. The Aristocrats are members of the S&P 500 Index, and have raised dividends for 25+ consecutive years. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

The five healthcare stocks on this list all have strong competitive advantages and balance sheets, attractive valuations, and above-average dividend yields.

Healthcare Dividend Stock #5: Amgen (AMGN)

Dividend Yield: 2.7%



Amgen is a biotechnology company. It derives revenue from pharmaceutical products which focus on serious illnesses in areas of high unmet need. It operates in six areas:

Cardiovascular disease

Oncology

Bone Health

Neuroscience

Nephrology

Inflammation

Amgen is a high-growth company. In 2016, Amgen grew adjusted earnings-per-share by 12% thanks to 6% revenue growth as well as margin expansion.

The biggest risk for Amgen right now is patent expirations. For example, sales of Neupogen declined 30% last quarter due to biosimilar competition in the U.S. and Canada.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 18

In addition, sales of Enbrel, its biggest individual product, declined 1% last quarter. Fortunately, Amgen has several products that are growing at high rates which will help offset declines from Neupogen and others. For example, last quarter Amgen generated growth from the following products:

Sensipar/Mimpara: Up 10%

Prolia: Up 15%

KYPROLIS: Up 23%

XGEVA: Up 4%

Nplate: Up 15%

Amgen should continue to see strong growth from these therapies as well as from new products like Repatha. Perhaps the star of Amgen’s lineup is Prolia, which is growing at a high rate, and is already one of the company’s biggest products. Amgen sees potential for Prolia to be a long-term growth driver.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 12

Worries of Amgen’s patent losses have kept a lid on the share price, but the company continues to perform well. Revenue and earnings-per-share both beat analyst expectations last quarter, and on a year-over-year basis increased 2% and 15%, respectively. Amgen could pursue a significant acquisition to boost growth, since the company has $39.2 billion in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet.

Management expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $12.40 for 2017, at the midpoint of guidance. This means the stock trades for a modest price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7.

Amgen stock offers a great mix of current yield and dividend growth. The stock has a current yield of 2.7%, and in 2017 Amgen raised its dividend by 10%. Continued dividend increases of 10% or more each year are likely, thanks to Amgen’s earnings growth and modest payout ratio. The company had a payout ratio of just 40%, over the first half of 2017.

This makes Amgen a particularly attractive stock pick for dividend growth.

Healthcare Dividend Stock #4: Pfizer (PFE)

Dividend Yield: 3.9%



Pfizer has increased its dividend each year since 2010. In three years, it will become a Dividend Achiever, a group of 265 stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases.



Plus, Pfizer has a long operating history and a high dividend yield, of nearly 4%. With the combination of more than 100 years in business and a 3%+ dividend yield, it meets Sure Dividend’s definition of a blue-chip stock. We have compiled a list of blue chip stocks here.

Pfizer operates in two reporting segments:

Innovative Health (59% of revenue)

Essential Health (41% of revenue)

The Innovative Health segment is Pfizer’s largest, and houses core products including Ibrance, Eliquis, and Xtandi. Pfizer is off to a good start to 2017, thanks to Innovative Health, which grew operational revenue by 8% over the first half. Essential Health revenue declined 10% in that period. Cost controls helped adjusted earnings-per-share increase 5% last quarter.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 9

Pfizer expects 2017 to be another solid year. Revenue is expected in a range of $52 billion-$54 billion. At the midpoint, revenue is set to increase by less than 1%. Cost cuts are expected to generate adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.54-$2.60, which would represent 5.8%-8.3% growth from last year.

Pfizer performed well last year in both of its operating segments. Innovative Health and Essential Health both grew revenue by 11% in 2016. Some of the company’s leading contributors were internal medicine and oncology, which grew by 17% and 56% last year, respectively.

Pfizer’s future growth will be shaped largely through acquisitions. In the past two years, the company made two huge acquisitions—the $17 billion acquisition of Hospira, and the $14 billion acquisition of Medivation. Cost synergies from these acquisitions help boost earnings-per-share.

R&D investments have helped replenish its pipeline.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 6

Regarding Pfizer’s pipeline, the company believes over the next five years, it has the potential for 25-30 product approvals, up to 15 of which have the potential to be blockbusters. Seven of these 15 are expected to receive approval by 2020.

Pfizer is not a high-growth selection within the healthcare sector, but it offers a nearly 4% dividend yield and potential for high-single digit dividend increases each year.

Healthcare Dividend Stock #3: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Dividend Yield: 2.5%



No list of the top healthcare dividend stocks would be complete without J&J. Not only is J&J a Dividend Aristocrat, but it is also a Dividend King, a small group of just 19 stocks with 50+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 19 Dividend Kings here.

J&J’s impressive dividend growth history is thanks to its stable and diversified business model. It has large pharmaceutical, medical devices, and consumer products segments. In 2016, J&J’s adjusted earnings-per-share increased 9%, to $6.73. Adjusted earnings-per-share also increased 5.2% in the second quarter, with contributions from all three segments.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 1

J&J is a very good choice for risk-averse dividend investors, because it has the strength to continue paying dividends during a recession. Its diversified portfolio allowed it grow earnings each year during the Great Recession:

2007 earnings-per-share of $4.15

2008 earnings-per-share of $4.57 (10% increase)

2009 earnings-per-share of $4.63 (1% increase)

2010 earnings-per-share of $4.76 (3% increase)

The best-performing segment for J&J last year was pharmaceuticals, which increased organic revenue by 12% in 2016. The medical devices and consumer segments posted 4% growth each, which was also very good. This year, J&J’s consumer franchise is leading the way. Operational worldwide consumer product sales increased 2.3% last quarter, thanks to 7.4% growth in the U.S. J&J’s consumer business includes three brands—Johnson’s, Neutrogena, and Listerine—that each generate $1 billion or more in annual sales.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 8

Going forward, pharmaceutical growth is a catalyst for J&J, thanks to a robust pipeline and the $30 billion acquisition of Actelion.

Actelion is a stand-alone R&D company, which specializes in pulmonary arterial hypertension. This widens J&J’s pharmaceutical exposure, into a focus area of significant unmet need. J&J expects Actelion will add at least 1% to annual revenue growth going forward, with an additional percentage point in earnings growth from cost synergies.

Plus, J&J has an excellent organic pipeline. Its two most attractive areas are oncology and immunology, which generated revenue growth of 24% and 15%, respectively, in 2016.

J&J has an excellent balance sheet. It is one of just two U.S. companies with the AAA credit rating from Standard & Poor’s. This allows it to maintain low costs of capital, and pursue significant acquisitions to generate growth.

Healthcare Dividend Stock #2: AbbVie (ABBV)

Dividend Yield: 3.6%



AbbVie earns the number two spot on the list, because of its high dividend yield, and high growth potential. For example, from 2013-2016, AbbVie’s revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share increased by 38% and 54%, respectively, due mostly to Humira.



Source: 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, page 4

AbbVie is growing strongly to start 2017, as well. Last quarter, earnings-per-share increased 13%, thanks to 9% organic revenue growth. Not surprisingly, Humira led the way for AbbVie, with 15% worldwide revenue growth last quarter.

AbbVie is not without risk, particularly from drug pricing. Political rhetoric against high drug prices would be damaging to AbbVie. The good news is, AbbVie still expects strong growth going forward, both from Humira specifically and its broader portfolio. AbbVie has a robust pipeline, with several products in Phase 3.

AbbVie has had several notable pipeline events over the course of 2017, and has many products in Phase 3 development. This is why management expects Humira to generate over $18 billion of revenue by 2020, along with $25 billion-$30 billion from eight key late-stage products.

Source: 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, page 13

Among the most promising products is Imbruvica, which is co-owned with J&J. Imbruvica sales more than doubled in 2016, and are up more than 40% over the first half of 2017. For the full year, management expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $5.44-$5.54, which would represent 13%-15% earnings growth from 2016.

This growth should continue to allow AbbVie to increase its dividend each year going forward. AbbVie is a Dividend Aristocrat, and has increased its dividend for more than 40 years in a row, going back to its days as a subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

And, AbbVie appears to be undervalued. The stock trades for a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 15, based on 2016 earnings-per-share. AbbVie trades for a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13. These are notable discounts to the average S&P 500 Index valuation. As a result, AbbVie looks like a strong pick for value, growth, and income all-in-one.

Healthcare Dividend Stock #1: Cardinal Health (CAH)

Dividend Yield: 2.8%



Cardinal Health earns the top spot on this list because of its strong industry position, long-term growth potential, and low valuation. Cardinal is a healthcare supplier, in which there are only a few large competitors. Cardinal is a goliath in the industry, with a distribution system of 25,000 pharmacies. Cardinal supplies more than 70% of U.S. hospitals and manufactures or sources nearly 3 billion products each year.

The company has grown at a steady pace in recent years. For example, in fiscal 2016, revenue and operating profit increased 19% and 18%, respectively. The company recently concluded its fiscal 2017, and the overall results were good again. Revenue increased 7% to $130 billion, a company record, and adjusted earnings-per-share increased 3%.

Source: 2017 Earnings Presentation, page 9

One of the biggest challenges for Cardinal is drug price deflation, driven by increased shipments of generics. Pharmaceutical segment revenue increased 7% for the fiscal year, but operating profit fell by 12%. Pricing drove margin erosion in the pharmaceutical segment in fiscal 2017, and will continue to do so this year.

Fortunately, the medical segment is helping to cushion the impact of lower pharmaceutical product margins. In fiscal 2017, medical revenue and operating profit increased by 9% and 25%, respectively.

Source: 2017 Earnings Presentation, page 10

Still, fiscal 2018 is expected to be a difficult year. Adjusted earnings-per-share are expected in a range of $4.85-$5.10, which would represent a decline of 6%-10%. The decline is attributable to generic drug price deflation, expected to be in the mid-single digit range for the upcoming fiscal year. The good news is, management envisions a quick recovery. Fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings-per-share are expected to grow to $5.60, which would represent 4% growth from 2017.

Reflecting the headwinds facing the company, Cardinal stock has under-performed for an extended period. Shares are down 8% year-to-date, and 20% in the past one year. The reason why Cardinal stock is attractive, in light of these challenges, is because the company still has a bright long-term future. The fundamentals of healthcare remain positive, specifically the aging U.S. population and expected healthcare spending going forward.

The recent troubles give investors the opportunity to pick up shares on the cheap. The stock trades for a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. If earnings bottom out this year and return to growth next year, there is considerable room for multiple expansion.

And, Cardinal is an excellent dividend growth stock. It has increased its dividend for more than 30 years in a row, making it a Dividend Aristocrat. Because of its dividend growth history, valuation, and long-term prospects, Cardinal takes the number one spot on the list.

Final Thoughts

Investors typically buy healthcare stocks for stable earnings and dividends. The five stocks on this list will not disappoint. Each has a strong industry position and pays a dividend yield that exceeds the S&P 500 average. And, each of these stocks are likely to increase their dividends each year.

