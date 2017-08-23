Keeping New York Community Bancorp Market-Weighted

With a greater chance of higher volatility, there's good reason to straddle New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) after their Q2 earnings call. NYCB’s recent divestiture in their mortgage lending business, could lend to a lot more cooling off for their stock value. One of the major threats for NYCB is losing market share to competitors after the divestiture. However, NYCB should still be well poised to consolidate its efforts after the sale. The straddle offers profit potential both on the upside and downside, so long as price volatility goes up.

Banks overall may be getting back in the saddle after years of turmoil and regulatory long-term fixing. The near-term outlook also has a positive tone. You’ll notice in the one-year sector performance chart, financials have been leading the charge well and above the rest of the markets.

Normally, the financial sector runs hot at the tail end of a bull cycle. Based on this evidence, there are some clear signs that we are at the tail end of a long-run bull cycle in the economy. Taking a quick glance at sector performance for the last year, financials have been clearly leading the pack after a lot of attention was put on Trump’s electing as president.

SECTOR PERFORMANCE

(Sector performance as of 7/2017)

FINANCIALS SEASONALITY

The financials sector will peak in prices around middle of December, according to the Stock Market Almanac, which compiles data for 25 years of historical prices. The seasonal bottom is seen to be in late April. Looking at the chart below, you’ll notice seasonal highs and lows for NYCB for each month based on ten year’s of stock data with the dotted line.

SEASONAL PRICES FOR NYCB

Based on this seasonal price chart, we see the peak in December, and the trough in March for the 25 years of sector prices in Financials, represented by the solid green line. This is a volatile month, just as December will be.

TECHNICAL PRICES

High & Low 52-Week High 17.68 1-Month High 13.48 LAST PRICE = 12.00 1-Month Low 11.83 52-Week Low 11.83

Pivot Points Second Resistance 12.05 First Resistance 12.01 LAST PRICE = 12.00 First Support 11.90 Second Support 11.83





INTEREST RATES AND MONETARY POLICY

With the advent of additional monetary policy making, mortgage securities have ballooned to an astronomical figure, in order to ease interest rates, the central bank had been buying agency and mortgage-backed securities in a series of efforts to ease the functioning of financial markets. So-called ‘quantitative easing’ propped up an enormous amount of mortgage securities on their balance sheet, and will now be getting sold back to the open market. This will decrease the overall liquidity in the markets and inch up interest rates.

This is despite obvious weakness in the economy a la trade and slowing growth.

With regard to NYCB, they have recently announced a divestiture with their residential mortgage backed securities division, and will be taking those portfolios off the books to consolidate their business.

There is a buttery feast spread out for the financials if anyone dare try to eat. The overhauling tax code by President Trump should create pockets of wealth, a nest egg for private individuals and companies, sure to keep bankers busy. Overall, this should equate to greater investment expenditures against a backdrop of slowing aggregate demand in the U.S. economy.

This should create a lot of volatility in interest rates, during this time of ‘quantitative un-easing’, so to speak, as the central bank sells mortgage assets off its books. This poses a major threat to the company and the entire Financials sector with loss of market share and uncertain market environments for interest rates and lending overall.

AGGREGATE DEMAND FORMULA:

Although not as significant as consumer spending, investment spending is still a major part of the nation’s GDP. It could buoy the economy for the time being. What’s more, a low-interest rate environment, off the heels of a subprime mortgage meltdown has created a lot of pent up demand, and an overhang of supply for mortgages. Here’s a historical chart of the interest rates on a 30-year mortgage:

The 30-year mortgage rate seemed to have found a bottom with an imminent bounce up due for the long-term. Loan production has been good for NYCB. According to their Q2 earnings call, total loans originated were up 12.8% from the first quarter of last year.

With their recent divestiture in mortgage lending, they may be missing out on long-term growth potential, but also may be better able to navigate and consolidate their businesses to focus on other lending. All in all, their recent results have been a mixed bag for views beyond the horizon.

BACKTEST RESULTS

Here is what backtest results show for market straddling Euro futures since 2010 for a 1-day holding period. This is a proven strategy that works very well for ETFs and single stocks as well, and is the recommended trading and investing strategy for NYCB.

Figure 4 Backtest results for CEFD Indicator on Euro Futures since 2010.

VALUATION

Recent earnings and industry price-earnings ratio equates to a valuation range of $12.46--$12.97. The trailing 12-month earnings weighs in at $0.96, the 2016 EPS equals $1.01, and the industry price-earnings ratio is x12.84, according to CSI Market.com. Based on all the aforementioned, it would be a good idea to straddle the market with the stock price trading just below valuation, given PE multiples. Don't expect the market to remain placid, the big reason behind the recommendation is to profit from an imminent rise in price volatility.

