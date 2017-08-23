Applied Materials: Display Business, A Long-Term Tailwind

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) delivered another strong performance in its third quarter 2017 earnings release. The company had a record quarter with revenues and profits at an all-time high. The semiconductor systems segment stole the limelight with its 42% YoY revenue growth. The semiconductor segment reported revenues of $2.5 billion in the quarter ending in July, up from $1.7 billion last year. In all this euphoria, the outlook of the Display segment was lost. It could easily have been the highest used term in the company's con-call with the word 'display' featuring 53 times during the call.

Applied Materials, which generates the bulk of its revenue from its semiconductor business, gave a very bullish outlook for its display business. In the July quarter, the Display and Adjacent Markets segments saw a 31% YoY increase in revenue to $410 million from $313 million last year. The operating margin too saw an improvement as margins expanded to 22.2% from 20.1% in the year ago quarter.

The real deal is the growth Applied's Display segment is seeing till 2020. Gary Dickerson, Applied Materials CEO highlighted, on the con call, that display is growing even faster than their wafer fab equipment segment buoyed by the multi-year investment its customers are making. The new Gen 10.5 factories to be built over the next several years and broader adoption of OLED in smartphones happen to be the key drivers. OLED display market is expected to reach $16bn this year and will grow to $57bn in 2026.

According to a report by UBI Research, the entire equipment market of OLED is expected to total $84.9 billion from 2017 to 2021. The report further states that in 2017, $16.4 billion will be invested in OLED equipment. These trends further boost Applied's Display segment's bullish case. The installed capacity of OLED displays is less than 40% of the smartphone market. OLED is to become the leading smartphone display technology in 2020. There is still room for massive adoption, which should provide a good sustainable opportunity for Applied. This also means more services opportunity for the company.

Display business: Secular long-term growth

Applied's display revenues are expected to rise more than 50% YoY in 2017 and the management is expecting at least 30% growth in 2018, which is really promising. Robert Halliday, CFO & Senior VP, sounded very confident of its display business when stating that their display business could make around $657 million in the current quarter, same as the segment's annual average revenue in 2012 and 2013. This number would mean a 60% sequential and 45% YoY growth in display revenues.

The company is also targeting higher margins for the segment going ahead and are expected to be in the high 20s. Halliday further highlighted that the operating margins and gross margins of display segment are trending up. He said,

"If you look at operating margins for display, from 2012, they're about 9.8%. '13 was 16 8. '14 is 24. About 25 in '15. '16 was about 20, 21, we're investing. This year will be about 26%. Next year should be up with the volume. So I think we're going to do pretty well in display."

The company is also set to launch new products for the display market which are also supposed to give a further lift to the segment's business. The management also expressed confidence on the products and technologies in the pipeline which could let them grow beyond OLED smartphones and LCD TVs in the display business.

There was also special focus by the analysts on the display business in the Q&A session. Harlan Sur of JPMorgan asked about the impact of multibillion-dollar investment pledges by companies like LG on the company's prospects. Answering to that, Garry Dickerson stated :

"So in terms of I do for you mentioned them, from our call, which, I think, was 3 months ago, our expectations for the total market of display equipment has gone up for all 5 years in our window, '17, '18, '19 and '20 and '21, all 5 have gone up. And we see strength across the board, basically, in both TV and mobile. A lot of big TV factories and increasing strength in mobile. So it's a very strong market position even more so than 3 months ago. I guess. So it's not the same OLED as you have in mobile, but it is a version of OLED. And our position is pretty good there. But it's not that big technology inflection, which is as much percentage growth in for everybody as you have some back in the mobile phones."

The outlook for the company's display business has dramatically changed for the next five years as such. The VR/AR, automotive technologies are gaining momentum and are expected to see monumental growth in the 3 to 5-year time frame. The company is well placed to capture the display market for these technologies as well.

Bottom line

The display business growth prospects add more weight to the Applied Materials story. With a decent double-digit revenue growth guidance for Q4, AMAT stock looks set for another strong earnings performance. The Wall Street analysts are also quite bullish on the display business. Nomura’s Romit Shah, who is an AMAT bull stated "shift to OLED" should be a "meaningful structural tailwind for AMAT’s display business through 2020."

The semiconductor business may be the star performer for Applied Materials but with display manufacturing power houses pledging multibillion-dollar investments and the booming display market, the display segment could soon be a strong reason to buy AMAT stock.

Further, as a recent Seeking Alpha post mentioned, Apple (AAPL) investing in additional OLED plant capacity could be another incremental positive for the stock. Now, all eyes would be on the company's analyst day presentation on September 27 where the management is expected to divulge more details about the long-term model of the display business.

