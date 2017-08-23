Retire Your Debt Before You Retire: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The U.S. economy and individual household finances exhibit not a few long-term difficulties. I have many times written about them and believe these challenges fully deserve the attention they are given by analysts. I particularly commend to your attention an article by Bogumil Baranowski, who argues the positive trends of recent decades are due for a substantial reversal in a shrinking economy.

But for purposes of this post, I will quote a small part concerning the demographic headwinds besetting retirement:

The biggest consumer generation in history is retiring now. They are still in debt, they don’t have enough saved for retirement. Many will have to rethink spending habits and start tapping into savings as income starts to shrink.”

I believe that Baranowski is correct and that investors must take this message to heart. That message is that households have stretched their resources to the max. To the extent that things are working, it is only because the economy’s current round of musical chairs continues. But once the music stops, those who don’t have a seat to run to will lack the support they need at a critical time.

In concrete terms, the problems Baranowski recounts (via links) are that 59% of Americans plan to rely heavily on Social Security, a significantly higher proportion of Americans than in previous surveys conducted by the Insured Retirement Institute in 2014. I think it’s relevant to add that many observers don’t consider Social Security all that reliable; the money is not all waiting in a lockbox with your name on it. Also troubling, the IRI’s survey indicated that just 55% of Americans had anything saved for retirement, once again a significant decline from IRI’s previously cited survey in 2014.

On the basis of surveys I’ve seen on health care costs during retirement, I think one can with justice consider Social Security as sufficient to pick up the costs that Medicare doesn’t cover. But what of food and shelter? IRI grimly reports that about a third of Americans have postponed their retirement plans or stopped contributing to them – all this at a time when households have high levels of debt. Time was when folks retired their debt before they retired. Today, they enter retirement for far longer stretches with debt still on their books. America’s economy is wonderfully liquid such that people somehow make this all work.

But the musical chairs problem remains relevant. I vividly recall an affluent, newly retired couple with plenty of assets – both real estate and securities – with big plans to buy themselves a beach house back in 2007, at the start of the subprime mortgage crisis. While home shopping, their friendly HELOC provider simply pulled their line of credit, just like that, with no prior consultation. Things just froze at that time – people didn’t move any more. The couple remained in the home, not of their dreams but were otherwise financially okay. But folks with low or no savings and high debt did and will face great challenges the next time the economy seizes – perhaps exacerbated by job loss. It is within everybody’s means to get into shape now before the music stops again.

