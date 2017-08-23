Lowe's: Headlines Paint Too Bleak A Picture

A top- and bottom-line miss, a haircut on full-year EPS guidance and a stock that is trading -6% intraday this Wednesday. This is the aftermath of Lowe's (LOW) 2Q17 earnings report released this morning. If you are a LOW shareholder and opened your Seeking Alpha app this morning to these headlines, your heart might have sunk into your stomach. But the news, in my view, paint too bleak a picture given the company's rather decent results.

Credit: Fortune

Let's start from the top. Revenues of $19.5 billion certainly missed consensus following my prediction that Lowe's would at least meet top-line expectations given macro tailwinds and the strong results posted by peer Home Depot (HD) just about a week ago. But the miss amounted to only $30 million, largely a rounding error. The +6.8% YOY growth was accompanied by same-store sale improvement of +4.5%, higher than my expectations for low single digit comps and suggesting that higher store count was less of a revenue booster than I had anticipated. For July, management has already anticipated robust comps of +7.9%.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from press release

With sales in order, we move down the P&L. After a noticeable dip last quarter, gross margins were more resilient in 2Q17: 34.2% vs. last year's 34.4%. You may remember that this item was of particular interest to me, since profitability had dipped beyond my expectations in 1Q17. Not surprisingly, non-GAAP opex remained under check and below year-ago levels: 22.5% of total revenues vs. 22.8% in 2Q16. Lowe's, it seems, continues to display solid cost management below the gross profit line, which I find encouraging. Since home improvement margins tend to be relatively narrow, I estimate that each $100 million in opex savings (representing a reduction in op costs of only 2%) drive 5% uplift to EPS. Keeping SG&A within reason is key, particularly as management anticipates "pressure on operating margin" as a result of "incremental customer-facing hours in stores".

With both interest expense and non-GAAP tax rate slightly lower YOY, net earnings increased nearly +10% compared to last year. EPS was further propelled by lower share count as a result of $1.25 billion worth of stock repurchases in the quarter. Yet, earnings per share of $1.57 fell four cents below what seems to have been aggressive Street expectations. Guidance for full year GAAP EPS decreased by five cents at the mid-point of the range, but I do not see this 1% haircut too concerning.

My first impressions

At the end of the day, Lowe's failed to excite investors with its 2Q17 results, but neither should the print have frustrated them. The headlines turned out to be much more alarming than the results suggest and, as a consequence, LOW is now trading down rather sharply.

With fundamentals largely unchanged and shares taking a sizable hit, LOW is starting to look even more attractive from a valuation perspective: forward P/E of 15.3x and PEG that is now approaching 1.0x. Add the fact that this dividend grower is yielding over 2.2% on impressive dividend coverage of 7.6x FCF in 1H17, and LOW has definitely entered my radar as a potential buy-on-dip opportunity.

