Chipotle: Unappetizing

The P/E ratio is still higher than it was during the company's heyday.

The once high-flying fast-food chain - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is no longer an appetizing investment opportunity as its valuation remains high despite suffering from industry-wide headwinds and steep losses to its brand power after numerous self-inflicted wounds (including recent food-safety incidents triggering an ongoing Department of Justice food safety investigation as well as a sizable data breach). The company is trying to regain its former swagger by implementing numerous changes. However, in so doing it is starting to lose its unique identity and risks further compromising its unique strengths that feed customer loyalty.

Chipotle's recent efforts to win back lost customers include testing queso (but with tepid reviews) as well as developing breakfast, salad, dessert, margarita and other beverage offerings. These innovations go against CMG's long-standing "food with integrity" pledge, its promise to customers that its products do not contain artificial flavors, colors or preservatives and even forced them to remove an anti-queso company video. Furthermore, Chipotle is seeking to enhance the customer experience through drive-thru, digital ordering, delivery, and kiosk experimentation and broke from its previous strategy of grass roots/online video promotion by beginning a national TV advertising campaign this year. In short, Chipotle is moving away from its position as a unique, niche chain with a loyal following and is becoming more like other fast-food chains in an attempt to revive its flagging income.

Chipotle spokesman, Chris Arnold, explained the company's reasoning behind the recent changes:

We have added to our menu over the years (burrito bowls, salads, sofritas and chorizo, for example), and tested other items (including a roasted tomato salsa, and an expanded beverage offering) ... So we have never said never to menu innovations, it has simply not been a driver of our business the way it is for other chains. For us to add to our menu, we have always wanted to be sure that what we are adding fits within our menu overall, and does not add unnecessary complexity to our operations ... We continue to be open to these kinds of innovations, particularly as they relate to our ongoing efforts to enhance the guest experience.

Some analysts remain skeptical of these moves. BTIG analyst Peter Saleh said after meeting with CMG's Head of Investor Relations,

We came away from the meeting with the sense that management is rethinking the company's approach to many aspects of its strategy and operations and aggressively pursuing sales drivers that they previously shunned as being un-Chipotle including menu innovation and TV advertising ... We remain on the sidelines until we have greater confidence in sales trends and the initiatives mentioned above take hold.

CEO Steve Ells has said Chipotle is about a "compelling experience, not gimmicks." However, CMG is moving away from that in pursuit of higher profits. In the process, it risks losing its differentiating qualities and its remaining loyal customer base.

Adding to Chipotle's bearish outlook are the headwinds facing the restaurant industry as a whole. Black Box Intelligence reported that restaurant same-store sales fell 2.8% and comparable traffic declined 4.7% in July. Blackbox stated:

These are the weakest two-year growth rates in over three years, additional evidence that the industry has not reversed the downward trend that began in early 2015.

Finally, CMG remains overpriced. Its P/E ratio remains high relative to its history (~65 current P/E vs ~50 P/E historical average), despite the company's numerous struggles and uncertain future:

Furthermore, its PEG is also near all-time highs, indicating that, even with a large growth runway back to previous EPS levels, the company's price is exceptionally high:

Investor Takeaway:

CMG faces an identity crisis as it decides whether to return to the policies and practices that made it a wildly successful niche brand or pursue a mainstreaming effort designed to grow revenues and earnings. Given the uncertainty of its future course and success and the headwinds currently facing the industry, CMG should require an exceptionally compelling valuation to attract investors. However, its P/E and PEG are high relative to its history and, though strong growth in the coming years is likely as customers return to the business following its mishaps, the extent and durability of growth remain unknown due to the uncertainties surrounding the business, leaving it a speculative play at best. Conservative GARP and Value investors should steer clear of CMG until more clarity on its future is obtained.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.