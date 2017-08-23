Valeant Looks Good Post-Q2

After my earnings prediction on Valeant (VRX), I would now like to discuss some key results. I discuss the two key takeaways from the latest earnings report:

Xifaxan sales outperformance

Xifaxan sales were much better than expected. The strong growth is evident as the drug managed to capture an impressive 12% market share, which was primarily driven by strong sales in May and June. The drug now commands a 33% market share. There is no magic involved in the increased market share. Management has attributed the strong growth to the earlier investments made in the sales force.

Challenges in the dermatology business remain. The company has reduced its sales force -- or "right-sized," as management likes to call it -- from 250 to 151 employees. They are still working on stabilizing the average selling prices, a clear signal of continued challenges. To be clear, I expect most of these issues to be short-term challenges. Considering what Valeant investors have had to go through, this not a very material issue.

On the plus side is a drug called SILIQ, which is expected to be a new growth driver for the business. The drug was launched back in July and CEO Joseph Papa appears optimistic about its prospects. Papa has been talking to key opinion leaders, which, according to him, are very enthusiastic. Leveraging key opinion leaders is also one of the strategies the company is employing to drive sales. The expectations of growth are partially driven by very encouraging commentary from opinion leaders. It is always an effective marketing strategy to have opinion leaders supporting your product.

Management uses the term "growth driver" a bit more loosely than I would. The cumulative expected sales from SILIQ, AQUALOX, and Vitesse are expected to bring in roughly $100 million in annualized sales. This additional revenue does well to combat LOE, but can hardly be deemed growth considering that current revenue guidance stands at $8.7 to $8.9 billion. This brings me to my next point.

Lowered guidance again

Management has lowered its guidance again. This is because previous guidance excluded the sale of the Dendreon asset. In my previous article, I speculated whether this was actually the case as management could comfortably beat revenue guidance, according to my estimates.

What I'd like to point out is the similar language with regard to the previous guidance reduction. Simply put, management lowered guidance based on an asset sale, which was then almost entirely off set by an increase in revenue expectations for the LOE assets. In other words, the LOE assets were expected to decline less than previously estimated.

Here is the language from the Q2 2017 guidance:

Today, we lowered our guidance for revenue for 2017 by $200 million across the range to new guidance in the range of $8.70 billion to $8.90 billion. This change is a result of three factors; first, it reflects the loss of approximately $170 million of Dendreon revenues following the June 28 closing; second, it reflects a $120 million increase in our 2017 revenue expectations for the LOE assets.

That is rather similar to the Q1 2017 language used:

The change from our prior guidance comes mainly from the impact of the divested skincare assets, which, as we previously disclosed, decreased our 2017 revenue expectations by $160 million and our adjusted EBITDA expectations by $70 million; and our revised estimates of the impact of the LOE products on 2017, where we increased our revenue expectations by $110.

It appears as if management is constantly overestimating the impact of LOE on revenues, so the perceived revenue loss from the asset sales is less. This is again further underpinned by the fact that EBITDA guidance has remained unchanged from Q1 2017 to Q2 2017.

I suppose that the takeaway in the lowered guidance is that there is not much of a takeaway. The lowered guidance is being discounted by investors as an expected event. However, this Q2 2017 guidance does reflect an actual $150 million revenue decrease. To be clear, this decrease is canceled out by improved LOE projections. The conclusion is that there is definitely a slightly weaker outlook.

Despite that, it's relatively unimportant if it does not affect the EBITDA forecast, which it doesn't. I suspect that is why investors are ignoring the lowered guidance. I am inclined to agree with the premise that lower revenue shouldn't matter too much if it does not impact EBITDA guidance.

Conclusion

CFO Paul S. Herendeen is doing a good job on delivering on his "guidance as a commitment" mantra. As expected, he continues to be conservative. He is managing Wall Street expectations like a good executive should by under-promising and over-delivering. Valeant continues to be a long-term hold for those who are able to stomach the volatility.

