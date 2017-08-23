Fitbit: They Told Me I Was Wrong But I Was Not

Investment Thesis

I have been bearish on Fitbit (FIT) for a while now and can not stop but continue to be so. Fitbit truly does have a great brand with fantastic market-leading fitness and tracker watches. However, its management continues to fail to adequately monetize the huge tailwinds in the sector. At the end of the day, this is only thing which I find truly remarkable in Fitbit's story.

Background

In my previous articles, I would point out that it was I who could not read a balance sheet. That I could not understand that Fitbit had a strong balance sheet with $760 million in cash and cash equivalent and that the company was debt-free. I tried to explain in my previous articles that the stock-market would not appreciate its strong balance sheet as much as it would seek top line growth from a high tech wearables company such as Fitbit. Now, as of the latest quarter (Q2 2017), the balance sheet only carries $676 million a steep drop from the $760 million it carried in the same period a year ago. Hopefully, now, it is starting to become a little clearer just how fallacious those critic's reasoning had been.

Management's appraisal

It is not the technology that is giving Fitbit problems. It is its management. Fitbit's management is truly incapable of even tentatively monetizing the huge underlying sector tailwinds.

In order to really drive home the point that there is a huge demand for smartwatches here is a competitor's statement that shows that even a fashion company where its only exposure to the watch industry had been the traditional watch is now increasing the proportion of smart watches it sells and is successfully monetizing this industry trend. Michael Kors (KORS) Q1 2018 earnings call,

With respect to the watch business, ACCESS smartwatches remain an important and growing category. Consumers continued to respond well to the increased array of styles, platings and interchangeable strap options. For the fall season, we are excited to introduce two new ACCESS smartwatches styles, Sofie and Grayson. These styles will help fuel our growth of smartwatches which we anticipate will reach 25% of our overall watch sales by year-end. We also continued to expand our leadership in fashion wearable technology. During the quarter, we launched My Social, a feature that enables users to link to their Instagram account and set a personal post photo as their watch face. In addition, consumers were highly engaged with our expanded offering of watch styles as we have seen more than 4.5 million watch face changes since April [3 months]. [...] in our licensing business, revenue decreased 5.6% in the quarter. We saw continued strong performance from ACCESS smartwatches which was offset by declines in fashion watches. We are pleased with the continued strong momentum of ACCESS smartwatches, and we believe they will reach 25% of our total watch sales by year-end.

Obviously, Michael Kors' watches are aimed more at fashionistas whereas Fitbit is aimed at a different type of customer, one who is more concerned about health and fitness. This is absolutely true. I will even myself highlights that Charge 2 is a best selling connected fitness tracker. However, in spite of having a best selling product, Fitbit's management is still unable to truly monetize this product as demonstrated by this quarter's use of $58 in FCF. And since management's full year 2017 guidance is for non-GAAP FCF loss in the range of $80 million to $50 million, this most likely implies that its H2 2017 will use up further cash from H1 2017.

Warranty Expense

In my previous article, I explained how warranty reserves are an excellent tool in earnings manipulations used in the smoothing of earnings. I will not repeat myself now, but for those extra keen then look here. Again, it appears that Fitbit's cookie jar is being used again by management. As stated in Fitbit's 10Q

Gross margin during the three months ended July 1, 2017 was positively impacted by an increase in our average selling price due to a favorable product mix along with lower warranty costs [...]

So, this is how Fitbit's management smooths its earnings. When times are good it increases its warranty expenses charges and when the quarter is looking a little less than optimal then it reverses those charges as can be seen in the table below.

(Source: Q2 2017 10Q)

The table above shows how the charge to cost of revenue was a benefit of $1.6 million compared with the same period a year ago when it was a charge of $64m. You may think that I am splitting hairs, but although this is happening on what appears to be a seemingly small scale, every quarter it significantly adds up.

Financials

(Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

Fitbit is supposed to be a young growth company. However, revenue guidance for the full year 2017 is expected to be in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.7 billion. Which means, that even at the top end of its guidance it will be down 22% YoY from $2.2 billion for the full year 2016. Therefore, over time it becomes harder and harder to justify its share price.

Again, the full year 2017, FCF is expected to be in the ball park of minus $80 million to minus $50 million. Which would make 2017 FCF number the most negative in its history.

Valuation Relative To Peer Group

(Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

I have included Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a smartwatch competitor, which it obviously is not. However, Apple does sell a huge number of smartwatches. Although Apple does not disclose the actual number of devices sold, research shows it sells nearly as many as Fitbit does.

I have only used a P/S ratio because no other ratio makes meaningful sense since Fitbit does not generate any earnings, EPS or cash flow.

And following on from this rationale I could not perform any sort of DCF calculation as Fitbit does not generate any sort FCF or likely to do so anytime soon. Ultimately, Fitbit is little more than a highly speculative investment, the only difference being that FIT appears, to this author, to already be very overpriced for the event that Fitbit does actually become significantly profitable in the future.

Bull's Thesis

On more positive note, Fitbit carries with it a strong balance sheet and a management team that claims to be focused on making 2017 a turnaround year. Also, Fitbit's has a remarkably strong brand with a great sense of community. For instance, through its app, Fitbit's consumers can connect with each other and share stories and similar interests.

And finally, Fitbit is the number two wearables company by the number of units sold, after Xiomi. If management could just figure out a way to improve its cost base, shareholders might be the ones that ultimately laugh loudest.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Fitbit remains unfit for investment. It has no margin of safety and nothing more than hope to keep its share buoyant. On a more positive note, Fitbit has strong market-presence and its users can connect together via its app and tell their own story and share similar interests with each other, which one could infer that Fitbit has a certain amount of stickiness in its business model.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

