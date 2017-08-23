Microsoft: Long-Term Income Play?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has a number of strengths which can be used by income investors to provide low-risk, high-yield options over the long term. Although Microsoft’s current 2.1% dividend yield might not be very attractive, we will look at some of the past trends and future possibilities to gauge the attractiveness of the stock as an income investment.

There are other major tech stocks like IBM (NYSE:IBM), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) which are considered a better dividend play than MSFT. However, they all have big drawbacks which reduce their attractiveness as an income investment.

Fig: Comparison of MSFT, IBM, INTC, QCOM on payout ratio, dividend growth and current yield.

QCOM offers the highest yield among this group as it has rapidly increased its dividend per share from 25 cents to 57 cents in the last five years. This shows a growth of 128% in the last five years or 18% CAGR. However, this rapid increase has outpaced its EPS growth due to which the payout ratio has increased to an unmanageable 82%.

Intel gives a better yield at a moderate payout ratio but is facing major competition from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). This can lead to squeeze in margins and dampen future earnings. IBM is in the midst of a turnaround and has shown revenue decline in the past 21 quarters.

On the other hand, Microsoft has increased its dividend from 20 cents per share to 39 cents per share in the last five years. This is equal to 95% growth over the five-year period or 14.3% CAGR. Over the past 10 years it has given 13.5% CAGR in its dividend. An investor who would have purchased MSFT stock five years back at $31/share would currently be getting a yield of 5.1% on cost basis.

However, the biggest strength of this stock is the ability to show decent EPS growth in the future. Continuous EPS growth in the future should allow management to give good dividend growth while keeping the payout ratio to manageable levels. Consensus estimates for compounded annual earnings growth rate for the next five years is 8.7%. Conservatively, management should be able to give at least this rate of dividend growth. Investors buying at the current price will see their dividend yield increase to 3.4% on a cost basis in five years with this dividend growth rate.

The estimated future growth rate for dividends is much lower than the 14.3% compounded growth of past five years. It is highly possible that the management maintains double-digit dividend growth by slowing down their stock buybacks and using that cash for dividends.

In the last two quarters there has been some slowdown in the buyback rate of the company. In 2015 and 2016, Microsoft has made buybacks of $3.5 billion to $4 billion in every quarter. However in the last quarter it made buybacks of only $1.5 billion and for the quarter before that it was $1.8 billion. Currently, Microsoft is paying close to $3 billion in dividends every quarter. Shifting $1 billion from buybacks to dividends can increase the dividend by 33%.

If there is a long-term plan to slow down buybacks, the company can easily hike dividends by few extra points every year which should deliver stronger dividend growth. Microsoft raises its dividends in September. Last year, it gave a hike of 3 cents per share and the year before that it was 5 cents per share. If the dividend hike is 4 cents per share in this year it will increase the annual dividend to $1.72 per share. At the current price this equates to a 2.35% dividend.

Microsoft has a much bigger moat than many other tech stocks which should allow the company to grow at a decent pace in the next few years. Its cloud business has been performing quite well for the past few quarters and the company has requisite financial resources to give a good challenge to Amazon and other competitors in this segment.

Its enterprise Software as a Service product also has gone past the 100 million mark in monthly active users. This is a huge number for a subscription product. The smaller monthly fee also will help in reducing piracy. Overall the company has a strong moat and has strong growth avenues to deliver future revenue and earnings growth.

Investor Takeaway

When thinking about a dividend investment, Microsoft provides a good option for investors looking within the tech space. Microsoft has provided double-digit dividend growth annually in the past 10 years and still has a reasonable payout ratio. Future EPS growth prospects also are good which should allow the management to continue giving good hike in dividend. Recently, there has been a decrease in stock buybacks. This extra cash could be given as higher dividends which is an added attraction for income investors.

The stock is trading at 27 times trailing twelve months PE ratio. This might look as a premium valuation but given the moat and future earnings growth potential it is still quite a good entry point. The current price is close to 20 times fiscal 2019 EPS consensus estimates. There also is a very low probability that the stock will get to mid-60s or lower level given the current bull run in the market and higher dividend expectations from the stock. Out of the 36 analysts polled recently, only one had sell rating which shows the bullish expectation from this stock.

At a modest dividend growth rate of 8.7% for the next five years, MSFT will provide a yield of 3.5% on a cost basis. This yield can be much higher depending on the buyback rate and EPS growth. Hence, income investors looking for a low-risk tech stock can consider Microsoft as a possible choice.