On The Value Of Operating Losses Of Inotek Pharmaceuticals

Apart from the current assets minus all liabilities, there is also value in the net operating losses or NOLs. Here I explain how much.

Management has announced they want to sell the company or reorganize with other value increasing transactions. Shareholders should at least get the company's liquidation value.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals is trading for about half of its current assets minus all liabilities. This is roughly equal to the liquidation value.

I investigate extremely undervalued companies: companies trading much below liquidation value, and extremely profitable companies based on the EV/EBIT multiple, with reasonable quality. I find these companies with a global stock screener. Though this research provides enough investable stocks and the results are very good, I was still curious when fellow Seeking Alpha author Jan Svenda started his over-the-counter newsletter.

Usually getting information on OTC stocks involves more effort than just reading the financial reports available on the internet. Many OTC stocks are cheap just because few people know what is happening with them. Therefore I hope Jan will uncover many “OTC secrets” and find exceptionally undervalued companies, for example like Ethanex Energy once was.

BTW, Ethanex Energy was a special situation stock: a litigation play. There are many of these special situation stocks among OTC stocks. Even if they cannot be monetized reading about such situations gives me useful lessons for valuing stocks of other companies. I have written up one of these lessons below.

In his first newsletter, Jan Svenda discusses iGO Inc (IGOI). This loss-making company is trading above liquidation value so it is not interesting for me to invest in. However, his discussion linked to an article on Value Investors Club. This article points to the value of iGo’s accumulated losses, or net operating losses or simply NOLs.

How net operating losses can be monetized

This article on Value Investors Club explains how acquirers can monetize NOLs: An acquirer with a profitable company can buy a company with NOLs. Then the combined company can offset profits with the past losses of the acquired company. The combined company only has to pay tax over the net profits after deducting the past losses. If the NOLs are larger than the annual profits it can even repeat this trick for many years, until no NOLs are left. So for an acquirer the NOLs represent a stream of cost savings.

Unfortunately, in the US, one of the limitations is that NOLs cannot be used to offset losses if 50% or more shares change owner. Fortunately, there is a workaround. Acquirers can monetize the NOLs if they use the following steps:

Acquire 49% of a company with a large accumulated operating losses. Details on the rules for ownership changes can be found here. Wait 3 years. After 3 years, the now 49% holder can purchase the rest of the company without the company losing the NOLs. Then he injects profit generating assets into the company for another 49% in new shares. In subsequent years, the company books profits and offsets these against the NOLs to reduce taxes.

Other examples of NOL shells

It is possible to invest in NOL shells at different moments in their lifetime. At iGO the transaction buying slightly less than the first half of the shares happened about 3 years ago. So this company is now ready to buy profit generating assets for new shares. With Crossroads Systems (CRDS), the 3-year clock has started ticking as the transaction for the first half of the shares is about to complete. With Inotek Pharmaceuticals (ITEK), an acquirer might buy close to 50% of the shares. We do not know yet if and when that happens. If such a transaction happens, it might happen via a reverse merger.

What is the impact of such a transaction on the stock price? Let’s first have a look at the share price of Crossroad Systems to answer this question.

The acquirer injected 4 million USD of cash into Crossroads Systems in a pre-packaged chapter 11 procedure. In return he got almost half of the company in new shares. BTW, in a bankruptcy slightly more flexible rules apply for the ownership change criterium: see here.

That existing shareholders survived the bankruptcy made the stock spike, despite the dilutive nature of the transaction. Usually, such events are ideal short selling opportunities but unfortunately, there was no borrow.

In the mean time, favorable developments in its lawsuits against among others Oracle Corporation (ORCL) can still cause the stock to spike again. If Crossroads wins, the claims can be hundreds of millions of dollars. These lawsuits got separate financing with contingency payments to investors in the litigation.

Despite the contingency payments, the stock can still go up 10 times or more if Crossroads eventually wins. However, the chances of a final win are extremely low since their patent has been rejected in an Inter Pares Review because of prior art and the company also lost the appeal against that decision. See also here. Crossroads has one last chance left to revert the so-far unfavorable outcome of the inter partes review.

For Inotek Pharmaceuticals, I expect a transaction similar to the one with Crossroads Systems and iGO. But can we expect a spike in the stock price? With Inotek the situation is different from the situation at Crossroads Systems. Unlike Crossroads Systems, Inotek will not go bankrupt since it has much more cash than liabilities. So it has more time to solicit bids. Therefore, I still think a transaction will give some relief and push the stock up.

About a year ago, I had a nice experience holding shares of Carbylan Therapeutics. This was a similar situation although the discount to liquidation value was much higher. The transaction turned out to be a reverse merger with Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV). This reverse merger destroyed much value for existing shareholders of Carbylan, at least so far. But when it was announced, Carbylan Therapeutics was up 14% premarket. Moreover, in the weeks before the announcement, the stock had already gone up much.

Suppose an acquirer buys 49% of Inotek Pharmaceuticals, how much would the company be worth after this transaction? To address this question, it is best to simplify a bit.

Suppose a company Smallcap Corp. is capitalized as follows:

Smallcap Corp. Public shareholders 50% Mr. Big 50% Liquidation Value $10 million Other assets large accumulated losses from operations

Three years have passed since shareholder Mr. Big bought his controlling stake and now he is going to inject profit generating assets into the company. This can be done in 2 ways. Either Mr. Big already owns a profitable business and sells it to Smallcap Corp. for new shares. Or Smallcap Corp. buys a non-affiliated business for new shares. Let’s first focus on the second scenario and assume the seller gets a fair price. In the first scenario, the deal often favors the large shareholder because he can exercise control at the expense of the public shareholders.

In the second scenario, Smallcap Corp. almost doubles its share count and Mr. Seller gets close to 50% plus Smallcap Corp.’s $10 million of liquidation value. In return the seller has to give back at least $10 million of discounted profits. Assuming the existing shareholders get the tax advantage, this corresponds with $15.4 million of discounted profits before tax. I assume a tax percentage of 35%. See the table below:

Who Contributes Receives Original value Final value Public shareholders $5M net discounted profits = $7.7M using NOLs 50% = $5M of cash 25% = $7.7M (present value) Mr. Big $5M net discounted profits = $7.7M using NOLs 50% = $5M of cash 25% = $7.7M (present value) Mr. Seller $20M in discounted profits, after tax = $30.8M using NOLs New shares for $15.4M discounted profits using NOLs plus $10M cash $20M: present value of profits $10M of cash + 25% or $15.4M (present value). Total: $25.4M

As you can see, all participants have gained. The public shareholders now have about 1.5 times their original value. Not bad!

Consider now the first scenario: that Mr. Big gets the company to buy his own profit-generating assets. Again, I assume a fair price. The difference is that the company can inject more assets. If the company just doubles the number of shares and gives the extra shares to Mr. Big then Mr. Big only ends up with 75%. However, without sacrificing the NOLs, Mr. Big can increase his stake with up to 50 percentage points. So he can end up owning (almost) 100% and therefore inject more assets than the non-affiliated seller.

In the table below, I have worked out the case that Mr. Big sells $210 million of discounted profits after tax to the company. In return he gets $10 million of cash and extra shares. He has to give the public shareholders back $5 million of discounted profits (present value), which corresponds to a stake of 2.5%. So Mr. Big ends up with 97.5%. See the table below.

Who Contributes Receives Original value Final Value Public shareholders $5M net discounted profits = $7.7M using NOLs 50% = $5M of cash 2.5% = $7.7M (present value) Mr. Big $210M in discounted profits, after tax = $323M using NOLs $10M cash + extra shares for $205M discounted profits or $315M using NOLs 50% = $5M of cash $10M cash + 97.5% or $315M = $325M

As shown whether the company buys assets from Mr. Big or from someone else should not matter for public shareholders. In practice, however, small valuation differences make a bigger difference for public shareholders when Mr. Big sells assets to the company. Also the discount percentage, implicit in this example, has a large effect on the actual numbers.

As a rule of thumb, investors in NOL shells can expect a value of 1.5 times the liquidation value. The factor 1.5 is not a coincidence. US corporate taxes are approximately a third, so 2/3 is the remaining part, the net income. 3/2 or 1.5 is simply the reciprocal of 2/3. If Trump would lower taxes to say 20%, the net part would be 80% or 4/5 and the "NOL-factor" would only be 5/4 or 1.25, instead of 1.5. Tax decreases are a big risk for the value of NOL shells.

This is just an example and there are many circumstances affecting the value of the NOLs. Without knowing any details, a reasonable valuation is 1.5 times the liquidation value of the NOL shell. Uncertain earnings and earnings growth can result in much different deals. If you are lucky, you can get much more than 1.5 times' original liquidation value: Jan Svenda showed me an example where public shareholders got more than a double.

That was also a transaction where a NOL shell bought a profitable company. I think investors can get much more when the controlling shareholder injects assets that are worth much more than the accumulated deficit, see below. In other words, when Mr. Big's profit generating assets are too large for the NOL.

Valuation: Crossroads

For Crossroads Systems this means the company is worth $6 million plus the option value of the patent litigation. This corresponds to slightly more than $2 per share plus the option value of the patent litigation. I think the existing shareholders of Crossroads Systems got a very good deal. However, my estimate is inaccurate because I do not know the latest financials. The Q2 numbers suggested Crossroads had still room to continue during Q3 but the recent chapter 11 filing points to higher than expected expenses.

Valuation: iGo Inc.

Based on this 1.5 times' book value rule of thumb about 20% upside is likely for shareholders of iGo Inc. However, the article on Value Investors Club points out the controlling shareholder will probably inject its own profit generating assets into iGo. Therefore, a transaction might be skewed in favor of the controlling shareholder. In another case, with the same controlling shareholder, investors got a double.

Valuation: Inotek Pharmaceuticals

The first 49% has not been acquired yet and, unlike Crossroads Systems, Inotek is not a distressed company. Therefore, management may have multiple options for adding value for existing shareholders. That makes the chances on a good deal higher. Management has indicated they will rigorously cut spending, stop the development, etc. It also said it will look for "strategic alternatives." One of the risks is that they won't do this, but I think this risk is extremely small.

As this comment suggests another risk is down-sizing will be more expensive than planned. Also the class action against the company could cost a lot of money, and delay a payout or a liquidation. Here is Agamemnus' full comment:

I disagree that it will be worth 1.85 if the company liquidates. Here are my calculations: The company will have $48.415m in cash by the end of Q1 2018, with $7m burned in Q3 2017, Q4 2017, and Q1 2018. I counted PP&E and other misc. assets at 30% (there is only $1.244m of this), and reduced the Q2 cash pile of $109.821m by $53.535m in liabilities. I also estimate 31,099,514 shares by the end of Q1 2018. 27,010,202 at end of Q2 2017

+ 1,312,500 (RSUs) at end of Q2 2017

+ 326,812 unexercised RSUs at end of Q2 2017

+ 1.45m (hypothetical extra RSUs granted to management/BoD)

+ 1m (hypothetical RSUs granted to Perella Weinberg Partners)

= 31,099,514 shares + RSUs. At $48.415m in cash by the end of Q1 2018, that comes to ~$1.557 a share. Also, since there is a class-action lawsuit against the company, company lawyers may find it safer to do a reverse merger. I am not sure how things would be handled if the company dissolved with an outstanding class-action against it. If the company gets the lawsuit dismissed by my hypothetical liquidation date (Q1 2018), then it would not be a problem.

He calculates a liquidation value of $48 million. I think his assumptions are OK except for his share count of 31.1 million. Counting nearly 2.5 million of RSUs that apparently have not been granted yet seems overdone, especially for a failed biotech. Nevertheless, I will use his conservative share count in the valuation below. BTW, there are more people concerned about management incentives. One of them is forming an investor group to pressure management.

The liquidation value suggests the company could be worth $72 million including the NOLs, or $2.31 per share. The simplest way of getting this value would be buying profit generating assets for $48 million. This can be done for cash: without any changes in the shareholder register. However, today's markets are peaking and all asset prices are very high. Therefore, I do not think $48 million can buy enough future profits to earn the present value of $48 million back and get another $24 million of present value in tax savings.

For management such a transaction might be the most preferred option, since they will keep their jobs. If management chooses this path, there will probably be a lot of risks. Management might buy profits that are not so certain or even might be falling off a cliff.

Inotek has $256 million of accumulated deficit. It is not certain whether the whole amount can be offset against profits of new assets. This is another risk. But suppose this is indeed the case. Then a (naive) owner of 49% of the shares could follow the example above, with all the numbers multiplied by 5.

Therefore, he needs to inject assets generating for about $1 billion of discounted profits after tax. The tax savings on these profits would be over $500 million. However, Inotek's deficit is only $256 million, which is good for $89.6 million of tax savings. Here we see the size of the profit generating assets should fit Inotek's deficit. Also we see Inotek's current liquidation value is too large to fit with its tax-saving deficit.

So another risk is there won't be any interested buyers because Inotek's deficit needs to fit with new profit generating assets. Management could reduce the liquidation value with a mix of a payout and an acquisition. For example, the company could pay out $33 million, or $1.06 per share. There will be $15 million left.

An acquirer could pay another $15 million for a 49.5% stake from new shares. After 3 years, he could inject profitable assets and realize $89.5 million of tax savings. In that case, the other shareholders could gain about 50% or $7.5 million, which is $0.72 per share. The total value for current shareholders would then be $1.78 per share.

But in fact, this is not much better than the proceeds from a liquidation. We should not forget the $0.72 per share needs to be discounted with 3 years. If we use a discount rate of 10%, we get a present value of $0.54 per share. Therefore, the total value for current shareholders is more like $1.6 per share. This is still a bit more than the liquidation value of $1.55 but not much. Again, shareholders might be lucky and get much more after 3 years. I think this happens especially if much more assets are injected than the accumulated deficit.

With a fair value of $1.6 per share, what is a reasonable maximum Inotek shareholders can get? An acquirer could give half the $89.5 million of tax savings to current shareholders. Even when paying $45 million on top of the liquidation value an acquirer has still $44.5 million of tax savings left for himself. For example, shareholders could get $60 million now and the rest ($33 million) after 3 years. After discounting with 10% that corresponds to a present value of $2.72 per share. I am not that optimistic!

Inotek management: be careful with a reverse merger!

Another risk is management comes with an unfavorable reverse merger like Carbylan Therapeutics did with Kalvista Pharmaceuticals. I hope management will read this article and realize liquidating the company and paying out the proceeds (at least $1.55 per share) is a better option, if there is not a much better deal with NOLs. In that case, shareholders can reinvest the money themselves in another biotech company, or, as I will do, invest it in another net-net.

How long will it take for Inotek shareholders?

Finally, how much time will this take to play out? It should not take long to find a buyer for the NOLs and neither to arrange another deal such as a reverse merger. I suppose we could hear about a deal within 6 months and then it will take up to 4 months to complete. A liquidation might take longer. Because the company needs to settle the class action first, I think it would take at least 18 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITEK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.