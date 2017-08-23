Clarus Acquires Sierra Bullets For $79 Million

The deal is immediately accretive to Clarus and appears to be part of a strategy to acquire and invest in more businesses, likely in the outdoor and sports industries

Sierra is a 70 year-old manufacturer of bullets for firearms and is a well-known brand in the sport shooting industry

Quick Take

Outdoor products holding company Clarus Corporation (BDE) announced that it has completed the acquisition of Sierra Bullets for $79 million.

Sierra manufactures bullets using a proprietary manufacturing process for its 400 different product offerings.

Clarus has acquired Sierra due to its enviable financial performance and intends to invest further in its business as well as acquire other complementary businesses, likely in the outdoor and sporting industries.

Target Company

Sedalia, Missouri-based Sierra was founded in 1947 to manufacture bullets intended for firearms.

Management is headed by President Pat Daly, who has been with the firm since 1996 when he was hired as plant engineer.

Below is a video about how bullets are made at Sierra:

(Source: HowStuffWorks)

Sierra’s more well-known brands include MatchKing, GameKing and BlitzKing.

The company’s customer base is mostly retailers, but also includes distributors industry OEMs and law enforcement agencies.

It believes that its 400 SKU manufacturing base reduces its customer and product concentration risk and that it primarily targets outdoor sportsmen, which it claims has ‘historically been less susceptible to discounting, driving higher margins for Sierra’s retail and OEM customer base.’

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Clarus has paid $79 million for Sierra, or 41% of its public market capitalization, so the deal is a significant acquisition for Clarus.

Sierra’s trailing 12-month trailing revenues were $32 million with EBITDA of $12.5 million. (Unaudited) Additionally, Clarus stated that ‘Sierra has a strong cash flow profile, generating free cash flow conversion of approximately 95% with limited ongoing capex requirements.’

So, Clarus has paid a Price/Sales multiple of approximately 2.5x and an EBITDA multiple of 6.3x for a mature manufacturing business with high cash flow efficiency and low capital requirements.

Clarus paid for the transaction from its cash on hand and by increasing the size of its senior credit facility from $20 million-$40 million.

The firm intends to invest in Sierra, as it stated in the deal announcement,



Clarus expects to leverage its various strategic and financial resources to accelerate Sierra's growth. This includes investments to enhance marketing and digital capabilities, improve distribution, forge new customer accounts, and develop new products.

It also appears that Clarus has designs on further acquisition activity.

With the deal announcement, Clarus Executive Chairman Warren Kanders said,



We remain committed to seeking to acquire additional companies in industries potentially unrelated to outdoor that satisfy our investment criteria as we found in Sierra. In addition, the minimal leverage incorporated in this transaction and Sierra's free cash flow dynamics are expected to provide capacity for future acquisitions utilizing our structure.

Clarus owns other outdoor sports-related brands including Black Diamond and PIEPS.

All of Sierra’s senior management is expected to remain with the firm after transaction closing.

The deal looks like a potential win for Clarus, given the reasonable price paid, accretive aspects and Sierra’s financial performance.

Whether that will translate into a business that can grow substantially will be determined by Clarus’ growth initiatives.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.