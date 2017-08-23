Applied Optoelectronics: Time To Jump In

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) has taken a sharp fall from grace over the past two months as it rose from $60 to $100 and has now fallen all the way back to where it started. Interestingly, earnings expectations have remained relatively unchanged over this time period, and in fact, AAOI looks to be fairly undervalued based on projected EPS in the coming quarters.

I wrote an article after AAOI's recent earnings report, which can be read here, where I discussed why the company missed sales guidance for its upcoming quarterly report was likely inconsequential in the grand scheme of things and why the company was trading at an attractive level. With the stock falling yet another 10%+, I thought now might be a good time to take a deeper dive into the valuation argument.

The first step I'll take is to make some predictions about FY2017 earnings, and the next step will be to perform a sensitivity analysis to get a feel for the different earnings scenarios we can expect in FY2018. Let's begin with FY2017.

A quick check of earnings data will show that AAOI earned $1.10 per share in Q1 and $1.54 in Q2, for a total of $2.64 for 1H 2017. Adding to this the midpoint of AAOI's Q3 EPS guidance, $1.36, we get $4 per share. I'd like to point out that even if the company doesn't earn a dime of profit in Q4, the stock's FY2017 P/E would be a relatively competitive 15.

According to the consensus FY2017 EPS estimate from Yahoo Finance, which is $5.38, AAOI is expected to earn $1.38 in Q4. If we assume this becomes reality, AAOI is trading at 11 times FY2017 earnings at Monday's closing price. Relative to other players in the optical communications industry, this is a steal:

In our scenario, AAOI has one of the lowest valuations, but this is only part of the story. As I mentioned in my last article on AAOI, the company trumps the rest of the industry in vital metrics like profit margin and revenue growth:

Note: I removed a couple of companies to make the chart less cluttered

As one can see from these two charts, while Finisar (FNSR) and Oclaro (OCLR) are turning in higher profit margins, AAOI's growth is by far the most robust. These factors make the low valuation even more attractive. Even in a more conservative scenario of $1 in EPS for Q4, we get FY2017 EPS of $5 and a P/E of 12, which seems low as well. The bottom line is that AAOI looks cheap relative to the rest of the industry using FY2017 earnings due to the low P/E, high profit margins, and best-in-class revenue growth.

FY2018 is a more interesting proposition, and we'll use a sensitivity analysis to show some different scenarios we could see. We'll use base EPS of $5 per share in FY2017 to make the core of the analysis conservative from the get-go. According to estimates from Yahoo Finance, EPS is expected to grow 15% in FY2018 over our $5 assumption for FY2017, which I'll use as the middle-of-the-road estimate in order to remain conservative. At $5 in FY2017 earnings, this implies a conservative P/E of 12, which I'll keep constant to calculate possible price targets. The Price Target for 2018 column is calculated by multiplying ending FY2018 EPS by the P/E of 12.

Scenario Base EPS YoY Growth Rate of Earnings Ending FY2018 EPS Price Target for 2018 Hyper-conservative $5.00 5% $5.25 $63.00 Moderately-conservative $5.00 10% $5.50 $66.00 Middle-of-the-road $5.00 15% $5.75 $69.00 Moderately-bullish $5.00 20% $6.00 $72.00 Hyper-bullish $5.00 25% $6.25 $75.00

Note: The word "hyper" is just used to describe the extremes of the analysis itself, not the extremes of what EPS numbers are actually possible or likely

Using a conservative EPS baseline of $5.00 for FY2017, the stock is currently trading at levels below the hyper-conservative scenario of 5% earnings growth in FY2018. This also assumes that AAOI will continue to trade at a P/E of 12 even though the company's strong revenue growth and high profit margins could afford the stock a higher P/E if and when the company's short-term headwinds, specifically the problem of 40G declines offsetting 100G's expansion, dissipate. It's hard to predict where AAOI's actual results might end up in terms of earnings growth, so I made this table in order to demonstrate that even if we assume a conservative baseline EPS figure for FY2017 and a conservative earnings growth estimate for FY2018 of 5%, shares still trade below the price target in this scenario.

In sum, I think AAOI's combination of low valuation, robust revenue and earnings growth, and healthy profit margin makes for an attractive long play. I have had AAOI rated at a Strong Buy since my last piece on the company on August 15th, but I am now considering freeing up some capital and shuffling my current portfolio in order to buy shares in the $60 range. The stock seems like a screaming buy in an industry that is set for growth for the next few quarters at the very least, especially in AAOI's core datacenter market. I don't see much further downside here due to earnings potential, creating a favorable risk-reward profile that I think can benefit investors significantly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May initiate AAOI long position.