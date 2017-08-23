AMD: The Vega Pricing Scandal

AMD just put these concerns to bed, stating the prices for Vega at launch are the goal for future sales of the GPUs as well.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been in the midst of a firestorm the last few days as accusations have alleged that the company misrepresented RX Vega's pricing. These accusations claimed that AMD intended the initial prices of the Vega 56 and Vega 64 reference models, $399 and $499 MSRP respectively, as launch-only deals with MSRP to rise $100 subsequent to the first batch of supply running out.

This understandably caused anger from reviewers who used price as a factor in their recommendations, and caused an uproar among consumers who viewed this tactic as shady and deceitful. There's just one problem: AMD has recently denied these accusations and stated its intentions to work towards launch MSRPs going forward.

I have written about RX Vega's overall prospects in the GPU market in an article that can be read here, and wrote another piece on Vega's mining performance in an article that can be read here. My conclusion from both of these articles and from other news I've read is that Vega is not a flop but also will need all the help it can get to be successful in the marketplace. As such, the accusations of deceitful pricing, which of course harm Vega's reputation, are particularly dangerous to the cards' prospects.

While speculation has run rampant over the past few days that AMD was pulling a fast one on consumers, the company has finally responded to the accusations, claiming they are completely false. I'll first recap the accusations and their basis and then discuss AMD's response and its significance.

The initial furor was sparked by a forum post from Overclockers UK on its website claiming:

This is a launch-only price, which AMD at present is saying will be withdrawn in the near future. When [this will] happen is unknown, but remember do not be shocked if the price jumps nearly £100 in a few days.

While it is common for prices of new GPUs to jump above MSRP after launch, the problem is likely being exacerbated by the ongoing mining craze and the resulting tight supply of graphics cards. However, the really interesting claim here is that the prices offered by AMD, $399 for reference Vega 56 and $499 for reference Vega 64, were launch-only prices and that actual MSRP, not just prices, would jump by $100 or so after initial supply ran out.

This set the stage for consumer and reviewer uproar when RX Vega prices jumped after launch, sometimes by $100 or more, even though this is completely normal for new GPU launches. Essentially, the OCUK report primed everyone for a price increase due to deceitful marketing when in reality, which I'll get to in a bit, the price increase was simply a natural occurrence and was not a result of AMD tricking any reviewers or consumers. Let's now discuss AMD's response to this accusation.

AMD's Gerald Youngblood, who provided this statement at Gamescom, said:

Our SEPs, and the price tag that we announced is our full intention of where we would suggest the product be priced. Not just for launch, but ongoing. What happened, though, was we launched the product and the demand was really huge. Now we’re focused on replenishing so that there is plenty of stock so we can encourage our partners to hit the SEPs that we announced. First of all we just need to drive as much stock as we can because inventory is really important in everybody being able to hit those prices. Then it’s just working with our partners to enable it, but we don’t set the price of their product. But we will drive, and do everything that we can, to get those prices to where we suggested when we launched them earlier.

This is an explicit refutation of OCUK's claims that the initial MSRPs provided by AMD were launch-only and would be hiked by $100 or more going forward. While Vega's reputation might have already been hit by this news in an irreparable way, the negative impact is likely to be lessened now that AMD fans and other consumers have a concrete commitment from the company that its initial MSRPs are still the goal. Additionally, Youngblood claims AMD is committed to increasing supply in order to bring prices back towards MSRP over the coming weeks and months.

A second accusation has to do with AMD's Radeon Packs and how it is allegedly forcing consumers to buy the packs by keeping supply intentionally limited. For example, at launch, AMD offered standalone Vega 64 cards for $499 and Black Packs, which feature a Vega 64 card and 2 AAA titles for $599. Some have been accusing AMD of forcing users to buy the Black Packs to get Vega because supply of the standalone GPUs is so severely limited.

While this accusation initially appears to have some merit, like with our first accusation it seems misguided. Yes, consumers might be forced to buy a Radeon Pack to get their hands on a Vega GPU, but this is just smart business from AMD. The alternative would be to offer a greater supply of standalone Vega cards, but that would of course put AMD at risk of oversupply should the cryptocurrency craze dissipate. Increasing supply may be a way to take some market share from Nvidia (NVDA), but it would also hurt ASPs and margins, and in a battle of margins, Vega will lose to Nvidia's aging and therefore price-flexible Pascal GPUs.

Of course, the buy side of this equation wants more supply, as that would put more cards in stock for lower prices. Further, the supposed problem of low standalone supply forcing people to buy Radeon Packs is easily solved: just don't buy the packs! Would the problem be lessened if AMD decided not to offer any options aside from standalone Vega cards? The option is there for those that want it, no one is forcing anyone to buy anything.

Additionally, while the Radeon Packs might be $100 more expensive and perhaps contain games that potential buyers might not want, the add-on titles deter miners from buying the packs and therefore leave some supply for others who might either think getting a Vega 64 reference model for $599 is worth it (with the 2 games being a bonus) or those who actually want both the card and the games that are in the bundle. Blaming AMD for being sold out of standalone cards after launch and for having a $599 bundle that includes a standalone card plus 2 AAA games doesn't make much sense to me.

Ultimately, I don't think this accusation requires a response from AMD as it can be refuted fairly easily by the economics of the GPU market. Consumers will certainly be pushed to buy more expensive Radeon Packs as standalone Vega cards sell out, but this is just the reality of the market today. AMD can't boost supply and risk a price bust if the cryptocurrency boom ends abruptly, and offering a $599 bundle that deters miners is a good stop-gap measure.

Investor Takeaway

While some might have you believe otherwise, AMD's pricing of Vega is perfectly normal and the tight supply of Vega the company is giving to sellers is just good business. If the rumors of a launch-only MSRP followed by a hike had turned out to be true, AMD would have been in a world of hurt and Vega would have suffered a massive blow in the court of public opinion. Fortunately, for shareholders, the alleged pricing scandal has turned out to be nothing but speculation and rumors.

This is vital considering that Vega 56 and Vega 64 are already having a tough time justifying their merits over the GTX 1070 and 1080 respectively, and if MSRP had turned out to be $499 and $599 instead of $399 and $499, Vega would likely have been in a world of hurt. Regarding the other accusation of AMD forcing Radeon Packs on consumers, I think it's simply a result of tight supply, which is necessary, and that having the option for a bundle available at a higher price is better than having no option at all.

An important point I should note here is that, while AMD is maintaining its commitment to launch MSRPs, the odds of the cards reaching those prices appears low. A quick check of current retail prices of the 1070, 1080, and all recent AMD GPUs relative to their launch MSRPs will confirm the inflated prices of graphics cards is an industry-wide phenomenon. This will persist until the mining GPU market busts or shows consistent signs of stabilization.

AMD simply can't risk loosening supply for Vega as it could put the entire GPU market in danger of a pricing bust should cryptocurrency prices take a dive. Yes, gamers and consumers in general will be upset that GPU prices are staying high, but from the sellers' perspective, increasing supply doesn't make financial sense at this point. It'll risk oversupply, it'll lower margins, and AMD can't even gain market share by boosting supply as Nvidia could easily undercut Vega by lowering prices on the 1070 and 1080. The status quo is here to stay, for now.

In sum, Vega's pricing and supply are rational and efficient despite claims to the contrary. I expect supply of RX Vega to remain tight for the foreseeable future, which may disappoint consumers but is the reality of today's GPU market.

Perhaps effective segmentation of the GPU market into mining and non-mining applications could help alleviate the supply issues, but there's too much crossover between the two sub-markets to ensure a cryptocurrency bust wouldn't negatively impact the gaming GPU market, for example. As such, my current expectations for RX Vega continue to be for high ASPs, high margins, and modest sales of tight inventory.

AMD and Nvidia are content to keep supply tight, and the duopolistic nature of the GPU market makes the continuation of the status quo all but assured. While there are still questions about how RX Vega stacks up head-to-head against Nvidia's Pascal cards, at this point, all graphics cards are selling like hot cakes so comparisons really don't mean much in my opinion. This could change, but as long as supply remains tight, which appears likely, RX Vega will continue to be in a perpetual state of being sold out.

