Starbucks: That's Justifiable

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has just been downgraded by Cleveland Research. This comes on the heels of Morgan Stanley digging into the numbers and trying to hammer out a valuation on the company. Morgan Stanley eventually lowered its price target to $62, citing a 12-17% growth rate (which was adjusted downward from prior expectations for the company). Cleveland Research had a buy rating on the name, but downgraded it to a neutral rating. This news comes on the back of a not so great recently reported quarterly earnings report, as well as research suggesting self-cannibalization of the name.

To be clear, we think the stock is a hold, but would be compelled to look for value if the name was under $50. There is a lot going for the name, though some questions remain, particularly when we look at the fundamentals, which have undoubtedly weakened, at least relative to prior expectations and performance out of the company. What do we mean? With a business like Starbucks, there are four key things to look for. First is a growing top-line sales number. Sales growth is a must. Second, we want to see controlled expenses to ensure any rise in sales generates net income growth. After all, profit is the name of the game. We also like to look at property management, that is closing of underperforming stores and opening of new ones. This point is where recent research suggests there may be an issue, due to oversaturation of stores. Finally, and most importantly, comparable sales are absolutely key.

In fiscal Q3, a trend of growth continued. Sales were up 8% for the third quarter versus the prior year period, which was mainly a result of higher sales stemming from increased volumes. Higher volumes are welcomed news, but was this driven by more stores? What about same-store sales? Well, same-store sales increased markedly as did store count in both domestic and international markets, boosting sales. Revenues came in at $5.66 billion but missed consensus estimates by $90 million. In the U.S., same store sales grew 5% during the quarter versus the year-ago period. These comp sales were driven by an average 5% increase per ticket, implying pricing power and reflecting volumes. International same-store sales grew but to a lesser degree. In the Asia Pacific region, comparable store sales were up just 1%. As far as store growth, factoring in closings and remodels, it had global net store growth of 575 stores in the quarter for a total of 26,736 shops in 75 countries.

This store count does raise an issue. U.S. comparable sales growth was driven by pricing, mostly. When we talked about Starbucks being in some trouble it was in reference to declining traffic. This doesn't mean comps were negative, but they are slowing. There is a fear over cannibalization from the saturation effect. Research from BMO capital shows that strong new store performance is a direct result of existing store traffic coming to the new stores. It turns out there are 3.6 Starbucks within a one-mile radius of the typical Starbucks location in the U.S. In addition, over 70% of all stores have another less than one mile away. This is definitely an issue. Of course, coffee is an addiction, so demand is never going to be a problem. However, it sometimes seems as though Starbucks is in the real estate business, not the coffee business. We digress.

That research sheds some light on the traffic issues. While sales were up 8%, the costs to generate these revenues rose pretty heavily. All in all, total operating expenses were up 10% to $4.72 billion. Therefore, operating income was up just 2%. On a per share basis, income was $0.47, dropping 7.8% from $0.51 last year, as reported. This included special charges and impairments, so controlling for these, adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.55 versus $0.49 in the prior year quarter, rising 12.2%. While this is certainly growth, this rise in earnings is far below what we look for in a stock trading at nearly 28 times earnings.

The kicker is that for the rest of 2017 seems like Starbucks will be playing a bit of defense because management is cautious entering the rest of the year. It has conservative guidance (and below the norm) for comparable sales. It revised guidance lower. The company sees Q4 earnings of $0.55 to $0.56 vs. $0.58 consensus and annual earnings to fall in a range of $2.05 to $2.06 vs. $2.10 consensus. That is a concern. Of course, it is important to note that the company is transitioning. One source of future growth is in China. The company has said it is buying up its Chinese properties from its partner, and there is vast room for growth overseas. In addition, it is shuttering Teavana stores which have been a drag on earnings for many quarters. These moves are for the future.

When we piece it all together, a hold makes sense here. There are a lot of questions regarding the future. We think Starbucks will deliver as it is a quality company. We just want a fair price. There is strong support at the $52.00 level. If shares break through this level, they could head under $50. At that point, assuming all targets are going to be achieved this year, we would have a quality company at a very fair price on our hands. Until then, we are watching.

