Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Favorable Collaboration Terms Point To Continued Upside

As the stock settles into the $4.50 to $5 range, investors interested in the story would do well to make their pilot purchases in the near term. Risks include clinical setbacks, disappointing data with ongoing trials, and dilution in the medium term.

The stock is ideal for investors with a medium to long-term time horizon, and I expect valuation to drift upwards as key assets progress in clinical trials, and management continues to successfully execute on its game plan.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) have soared over 250% year to date as its Anticalin platform has been the subject of several key collaborations, which management shrewdly negotiated with larger pharmaceutical firms.

First, the company started off the year by entering a co-development agreement with Servier involving the area of immuno-oncology. Initially, the two firms are pursuing five bispecific programs, starting with possible best-in-class PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor PRS-332. Management wisely did not give up rights to the United States, instead granting Servier commercial rights to ROW (rest of the world). Other programs have been identified in which Anticalin proteins will be combined with antibodies Servier contributes, while at any point, the companies could decide to expand the collaboration. In another savvy move by management, Pieris retains the option (up to a specific point in the clinical development timeline) to co-develop up to three additional clinical candidates and keep US commercial rights. For all of the above, the smaller company received an upfront payment of $31.3 million, and total milestone payments could reach up to $338 million for PRS-332 and $210 million for each of the other programs (not to mention tiered royalties to low double digits on sales in ex-US regions). Importantly, Pieris remains free to develop lead IO asset PRS-343 or enter into partnerships with other firms.

Momentum in business development continued in late February when management granted an exclusive option to license development and commercial rights (Japan and other Asian markets) for its anemia drug candidate PRS-080 to Japanese ASKA Pharmaceutical Co. The option would come after finishing up a multi-dose mid-stage trial in dialysis-dependent anemia patients. In return, the company received $2.75 million in an immediate option payment, and if the option is exercised, it could receive over $80 million in the associated exercise fee and milestone payments, plus double-digit royalties on net sales.

Finally, to top it off, Pieris entered into a collaboration with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) for preclinical drug candidate PRS-060. Pieris will progress the treatment through phase 1 trials, while the larger firm will take control from there, funding all additional clinical development. Yet again, management wisely included a co-development and co-commercialization option in the United States. Additionally, four other Anticalins will be advanced into the clinic for respiratory disease indications with Pieris retaining the same option as above on two of the four programs. In return, it received a substantial upfront payment and stand to receive around $2 billion in potential milestone and commercial payments as well as tiered royalties on sales. Increased royalties would be received (or a gross margin share) on global sales contingent on the smaller firm's investment in each program that is co-developed.

While it didn't make headlines, the fact that Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) opted to extend its research collaboration until January 2018 with the company is also another significant vote of confidence. An off-the-radar yet important catalyst will occur when Roche reveals the identity of the target of its immuno-oncology project.

Other Information

For the second quarter, the company reported a cash balance of $50.3 million while net loss came in at $10.1 million. A milestone payment of $12.5 million from partner AstraZeneca can be expected after dosing of the first subject with PRS-060 in the phase 1 trial to be initiated in the fourth quarter.

While there may appear to be no clearly material near-term catalysts, keep in mind that initial patients will be enrolled for several programs shortly (PRS-343 in HER2-positive solid cancers, PRS-080 phase 2a in FID anemia patients, PRS-060 mentioned above). Other near-term news could come in the form of additional partnerships or communications regarding current collaborations.

The company stands to receive a staggering potential $4.5 billion in milestone payments compared to a market capitalization of around $200 million. While the market apparently believes the milestones associated with these "bio bucks" are not likely to be achieved, the fact that the company has received over $150 million to date should provide at least a little assurance. Top brass at the company hails from the likes of MorphoSys, Alexion, Baxalta, and Novartis giving investors confidence that those steering the ship know what they're doing and are going to continue to execute.

With several wholly owned and partnered assets in a variety of indications, investors have multiple ways to win in the medium term.

I see unique promise in two programs, PRS-060 and PRS-343. The first of these is a localized IL-4Ra antagonist which is being utilized to address uncontrolled asthma. The target is well-validated, with anti-IL-4Ra mAb Dupilumab already having demonstrated impressive activity and response rates, which led to it being referred to as best-in-class. As the first inhaled biologic to engage the target, if the asset makes its way through the ever-complicated labyrinth of clinical trials to reach approval, it could be poised to overcome challenges for prior biologic treatments.

As for wholly-owned first-in-class TME-activated costimulatory agonist PRS-343, the candidate has already shown dose-dependent inhibition of tumor growth, dominated by anti-HER2 activity. Administration in preclinical studies leads to strong, dose-dependent lymphocyte infiltration in tumors while monospecific treatments don't possess this activity.

Final Thoughts

As the stock settles into the $4.50 to $5 range, readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence would be well-served to initiate pilot positions. This is an investment for those with a medium to long-term time horizon, while readers looking for stocks with near-term catalysts might be better served to take a look at the 10 positions in the ROTY model account. I see limited downside due to validating collaborations and the breadth of the company's pipeline along with value inherent in its Anticalin technology.

Risks to thesis include setbacks in clinical trials for both wholly-owned as well as partnered drug candidates. Disappointing data in early trials is always a possibility, one which in this case is somewhat mitigated due to the depth of the company's pipeline. Dilution in the medium term is also a concern, and while management has several non-dilutive levers at its disposal, in the absence of another form of funding, I'd expect a secondary offering by mid-2018, especially as it takes on the full cost of progressing wholly-owned assets in the clinic such as PRS-343.

