Amazon As A Gaming Company

Amazon (AMZN) has been rather successful with the creation of content in recent years. Thus, Amazon Studios’ Manchester by the Sea was nominated for a total of six Academy Awards, winning two Oscars, and other recent movies such as Paterson have solid ratings on IMDB and Metacritic. Moreover, Amazon produces high-quality TV series, evident by the high rating of such shows as The Man in the High Castle, Mad Dogs, or Hand of God.

Clearly, Amazon has all the resources it needs for being successful in the field: the company’s cash pile exceeds $25 billion, while also it has an established platform for the distribution of content. At the same time, I believe there is another industry which Amazon can profit from significantly but which is not commonly discussed. By that, I mean the gaming industry.

As the video game market grows rapidly, major publishers such as Electronic Arts (EA), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) profit from the trend considerably, which is seen by the fact the companies’ stock prices have soared over the recent years.

(Source: YCharts)

Since Amazon has proven that it is able to be successful in the creation of entertaining content, the next reasonable step for the company is to go deep into the gaming market. Therefore, this article presents the current state of Amazon’s gaming business and describes why the company is likely to focus on this division.

The gaming industry

The first reason why Amazon is likely to push into video games is the fact that the market is multiplying. Hence, it is expected by SuperData the market size of the gaming industry will increase to a hefty $169 billion by 2020, with $45.4 billion related to e-sports, virtual reality, and gaming video content. It is important to say the market also is estimated to soar in 2017:

The global market for games and interactive media will grow 12% this year, but will add over 80% more revenue by 2020.

It is also worth noting the average age of gamers is 35, which means people who are interested in gaming possess enough buying power to contribute to the market’s overall revenue. Moreover, it is clear the market is highly unlikely to experience negative growth in the coming years as younger players will start contributing to global gaming revenue, while older gamers will remain engaged in video games.

The main players in the video game market are the three top publishers mentioned earlier: EA, Activision, and Take-Two. In 2016, the most profitable paid game was Activision’s Overwatch, which generated about $585.6 million for the company. However, the most popular game in the world, League of Legends (LoL), is owned by another corporation – Chinese internet giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Interestingly, it is reported LoL made $1.6 billion in revenue in 2016, which shows the potential of big multiplayer games is enormous.

Amazon’s ecosystem

Another important reason why Amazon is likely to succeed in the gaming business is the fact that the company already has a vast ecosystem that can easily become a basis for a complex gaming environment. This ecosystem includes the platform for selling digital and physical content, AWS cloud solution, Lumberyard game engine and streaming service Twitch.

Lumberyard is the game engine made by the AWS division, and it includes “feature-rich development technology, native integration to the AWS Cloud and native integration of Twitch features.” What's interesting about Lumberyard is that the product itself is free, “including source code,” but it can work only with Amazon’s cloud services. This means that the more developers use the engine, the more revenue will go to the AWS Cloud division.

Moreover, Lumberyard implies an integration with Amazon GameLift, which is a dedicated game server hosting used for “deploying, operating, and scaling dedicated game servers for session-based multiplayer games.” The main takeaway from here is that it is clear the engine is likely to be used for multiplayer games rather than for single-player titles. Therefore, there is a high chance that sooner or later Amazon will be able to compete with such companies as Tencent and Activision with their League of Legends and Overwatch. Again, Amazon has all the power it needs to create a large-scale title that would be as popular as LoL or Overwatch. As a result, if Amazon succeeds in the field, additional revenue of about $500-1000 million can be generated by the company from a game. This is not much considering the company earned about $136 billion in revenue in 2016, but it would be a decent addition to the AWS Cloud and Twitch’s revenues, especially taking into account digital content tends to be associated with high margins.

Also important here is the fact that multiplayer games are more often streamed by Twitch users. Therefore, Amazon will quickly monetize all the content created with the use of Lumberyard.

(Source: SuperData)

As for Twitch, the streaming service was acquired by Amazon in 2014 for $970 million, and now the site is one of the most popular ways to stream and watch gaming content. The company does not disclose how much it earns from Twitch, but the numbers related to active users are impressive: on average, Twitch sees 9.7 million daily active users, while over 2 million users broadcast streams each month.

(Source: sullygnome.com)

Interestingly, the most streamed game on Twitch is the same League of Legends, owned by Tencent. If Amazon is able to create games of similar scale, Twitch will attract even more users over time. Therefore, the prospects of Twitch as a source of revenue are more than promising, especially in light of the boom in the e-sports industry.

(Source: Superdata)

Acquisitions

Importantly, Amazon has been rather active in terms of acquisitions in order to get better exposure to the gaming industry. Apart from Twitch, the most interesting examples are the acquisitions of Double Helix in 2014, the game developer founded in 2007, and the recent $10 million deal with GameSpark, which provides “the ultimate backend development platform for game developers.” This means that the company not only tries to improve its gaming infrastructure but also has people in the team that have good experience with game development and creation of interactive content.

What also is interesting to note is that Amazon’s efforts on the gaming front have been rather quiet so far, but at the same time Amazon Game Studios’ website currently offers more than 90 positions related to game and software development. From here, it can be assumed the company takes the market very seriously and prepares significant projects in the field.

Investor takeaway

Why is all this relevant for investors? First of all, since the video game and e-sports markets grow rapidly, the gaming business can drive Amazon’s profits in the future. With the expected market size of $169 billion in 2020, any incremental percent of the market share would lead to $1.7 billion in revenues, which would be a decent addition to the company’s revenues.

Furthermore, Amazon’s efforts are especially meaningful in light of the fact the company’s ecosystem is likely to be used for multiplayer games, as this type of content tends to generate recurring and stable revenue. This is nowhere more evident than in the example of Take-Two’s GTA Online, which continues to generate significant returns even four years after the launch of the game.

Moreover, the gaming business can provide a solid boost to the AWS Cloud division, which is the most profitable business of Amazon. Therefore, I believe it is important to monitor the company’s activity related to the gaming market because if Amazon attracts many developers to the ecosystem or if the company itself releases a high-quality game, the AWS Cloud will likely generate even more profits for the internet retailer.

(Source: Q2 report)

Finally, the gaming business is associated with high margins, especially when it comes to digital distribution of content. Hence, such pioneers in the gaming business as EA or Activision Blizzard have gross margins of 73% and 64%, respectively, with operating margins around 20%-25%. In comparison, Amazon’s operating margin fluctuates around 2%-3%. What's also important here is the fact that Amazon already has a platform (in the form of its internet store) to sell games, while most publishers ought to pay publishing fees to such platforms as Steam or PS Store, which usually require around 30% from sales. As a result, Amazon’s gaming business can achieve operating margins even higher than 20-25%.

Final words

Overall, it is seen Amazon is very likely to push into the gaming market, as the prospects of such a business are encouraging. Importantly, the company already possesses a vast ecosystem to succeed in the field, which would boost the corporation’s revenues by several means.

As for AMZN stock, the current valuation multiples show the signs of overvaluation. Thus, the company’s forward P/E is an enormous 118.4, while also the PEG ratio of 8.85 demonstrates the stock can be overpriced relative to the growth rate.

(Source: YCharts)

However, this does not necessarily mean the stock is likely to plummet. It is clear the current valuation is justified by the investors’ expectations regarding the future growth of the company, while Amazon tries to be involved in so many industries that it is almost impossible to assess which one will drive the profits in 5-10 years. Therefore, I believe it is wise to monitor the company’s efforts on the gaming front, as this industry can become a solid source of revenue for Amazon in the future.