China TechFaith's (CNTF) CEO Deyou Dong on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 23, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

David Pasquale - Global IR Partners

Deyou Dong - Chief Executive Officer

Ouyang Yuping - Chief Financial Officer

Jay Ji - Senior Vice President

Analysts

Richard Greulich - Reg Capital Advisors

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the First Half 2017 China TechFaith Wireless Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. I must advise that this conference is being recorded today Wednesday, the 23rd of August 2017.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. David Pasquale. Thank you. Please go ahead.

David Pasquale

Thank you, Operator. Welcome everyone to China TechFaith’s first half 2017 financial results conference call. Joining us today from the Company are CEO, Mr. Deyou Dong; Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Ouyang Yuping; and SVP, Mr. Jay Ji. We will have time for your questions after a review of the first half results and the Company’s outlook. If you have not yet received a copy of today’s results release, please email Global IR Partners at cntf@globalirpartners.com, or you can get a copy of the release off of the Investor Relations section of the TechFaith’s Web site.

The Company’s attorneys advise that this call will contain forward-looking statements. TechFaith may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in its Annual Report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. These statements are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as will, expects, anticipates, future, intends, plans, believes, estimates, confident, outlook, and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including among other things, statements about TechFaith’s business outlook, strategic and operational plans, beliefs and expectations contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those risks outlined in TechFaith’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and other SEC filings.

TechFaith undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. All information provided on today’s conference call is as of today’s date. And references to U.S. GAAP or to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles as practiced in the United States of America with references to dollars to the lawful currency of the United States of America.

At this time, I would like to now turn the call over to SVP, Mr. Jay Ji. Please go ahead, sir.

Jay Ji

Thank you, David, and welcome to our first half 2017 financial results conference call. We appreciate everyone taking the time to get an update on our Company. The best take away from the first half for TechFaith are: First, we remained on track with our plan to monetize our real estate portfolio. The sale of our Beijing High Tech Park is the first major covenant with other development expenses. We have already received about RMB400 million at June 30, 2017. We expect to receive the next RMB400 million by the end of the third quarter 2017. And the final RMB200 million will be received upon final construction and the transfer of relevant ownership certificates.

Our success from securing land rights to permitting construction, marketing and the sales, serves as a proof point for what we can do in other cities we are building in. And our success with our Beijing High Tech Park will be key to delivering better results on our investments and to building shareholder value. Second, revenue in our mobile phone business continues to reflect softening in the broader China smartphone market. The industry worked through an inventory correction in the past few quarters. In Q2, further impact was seen with lower demand. Some have attributed this to the build-up in demand around the latest iPhone launch.

There has been talk in the market that OEMs are waiting for the latest iPhone launch to see what new design features customers like best. This way they can then cover into their own OEM models and then launch. Thus, expectations for a pickup in the second half of 2017 are modest. Pressure from the domestic China market is likely to continue along with pressure out of Europe. So we are working to return to growth in our mobile phone business, but remain conservative given the industry forecast. The third take away is that we remain in control of our OpEx we of course better maintain our expenses to our revenue level and need. This is true across our business. Our results in the first half were marked by a one-time impairment charge and certain bad debt expense.

Finally, we feel good about our operating position, moving forward. We expect to benefit from continued success in our U.S. business. We expect this will allow us to both addressing our balance sheet and to reinvest into new growth opportunities. And while we are conservative in our outlook for the smartphone market, we have been doing this for such a long time that we know that this never last forever and the market low never last forever. So if we do not see an improvement in the second half of this year, we would expect to in the following year.

In terms of our actual first half of 2017 results, we achieved revenue of $24.6 million compared with $34.5 million same period last year, and $26.5 million the second half of 2016. As I just noted, the broader China smartphone softness impacted our revenue along with typical seasonality factors. We achieved a total gross margin of 18.1% compared to 15.9% in the same period last year, and 26.3% in the second half of 2016.

As I noted earlier, we also remain focused on operating expense in total. Total OpEx came in at $9.4 million compared to $10.1 million in the second half of 2016. The first half of 2017 includes bad debt impairment charge of $1.4 million and a charge of $1.8 million for the rate of impairment of acquired intangible assets. The impairment charge relates to real estate for mobile games that can be installed on our branded mobile phone. As the sales have declined, we use the value of the license that we were recognizing.

The big development for us, however, is the further progress of our real estate business. We previously entered into a share transfer agreement to sell our 100% equity interest in TechFaith’s Intelligent Handset Technology Beijing Limited to Beijing Hongkungu Investment Company Limited for a total consideration of RMB1 billion, approximately $144 million payable in installments. The consummation of the transaction pursuant to the agreement is subject to certain customary closing conditions.

We have already received about RMB400 million by June 30, 2017 and recognized a receivable of about RMB600 million including RMB400 million in other current assets. As I noted earlier, we expect to receive the next RMB400 million by the end of the third quarter of 2017 with the balance of RMB200 million to be received upon final construction and transfer of relevant ownership certificates.

After careful consideration, we determine that the timing was right for this transaction based on the current China real estate market environment and other data points. We expect our real estate success to view as revenue diversification and its visibility to the Company. We also continue to believe our real estate segment will automatically serve as the catalyst to unlock value for both the Company and shareholders. In addition to Beijing, we are moving forward with our build-out of Hangzhou and Shenyang. We plan to [technical difficulty] four buildings in Hangzhou and three in Shenyang. There would be a second phase in Shenyang that would account for another four buildings, raising the total there to seven buildings.

We will update investors as we move forward and achieve development targets. The important point of our success in Beijing should serve as a clear example of the very high value we are creating in our real estate from the time we acquired land and use this right to the post build out stage.

Now, let me turn the call over to our CFO, Ouyang Yuping for more detail on our first half of 2017 financial results and our outlook.

Ouyang Yuping

Thank you, Jay. Thank you to all for joining our first half of 2017 earnings call. Let me quickly review some key operating points before taking your questions.

Revenue for the first half of 2017 was $24.6 million compared to $26.5 million in the previous period and compared to $34.5 million in the same period last year. Our mobile phone business contributed $23.4 million or 95% of the revenue. Our rental income contributed $1.2 million or 5% of the revenue.

Overall, gross profit for the first half of 2017 was $4.5 million compared to $7 million in the previous period, and net loss of $5.5 million in the same period last year. Our operating expenses for the first half of 2017 were $9.4 million compared to $10.1 million in the previous period and compared to $5.7 million in the same period last year.

As Jay noted, the first half of 2017 includes a bad debt expense charge of $1.4 million and a charge of $1.8 million for the write-off impairment of acquired intangible assets. That was mainly related to software license for mobile games that can be installed on our branded phones. We will continue to look for other areas of lower operating expenses further. But based on our business level, we can support our current business without any major operating expenses additions in the second half of this year.

In terms of our balance sheet, we ended the first half of 2017 with a cash balance of $5.6 million compared to $9.2 million in the previous period and $24.5 million in the same period of 2016.

Our balance of prepaid expenses in other current assets were about $97.5 million at the end of the first half of this year and compared to $40.9 million at the end of 2016. The increase was due to the receivables from the sale of our 100% equity interest in TechFaith Intelligent Handset Technology Beijing Limited to Beijing Hongkungu Investment Company Limited. And our balance of construction in progress increased to $96.6 million from $69.8 million at the end of 2016 as we continue our build out of our real estate portfolio in Hangzhou and Shenyang.

We expect to continue our successful strategy of building our portfolio assets and then monetizing the properties through lease, sell, or other vehicles. In line with our strategy earlier this year, we announced the share transfer agreement to sell our Beijing real estate portfolio for a total consideration of RMB1 billion. As Jay noted, we are pleased to report that we have already received approximately RMB400 million of the proceeds as of June 30, 2017 and expect to receive approximately RMB400 million by the end of the third quarter this year, with the balance of RMB200 million to be received upon final conjunction and transfer of relevant ownership certificate.

The transaction has progressed smoothly with both sides working to meet all obligations. This is a very busy and exciting time for us. We expect our real estate success will serve as additional catalyst for our revenue and profit growth, and our success will enable us to build greater value for our shareholders. We believe our actions will benefit our long term business growth based on current China’s real estate market, help to further improve our cash flow and reduce potential operational challenges.

Overall, we will continue to focus on delivering and improve returns on investments to the Company and our shareholders. As we optimize our existing resources and infrastructure, and work to keep operating expenses under tight control to avoid any unnecessary risk and costs.

Operator, that concludes our formal remarks, we can now take questions. Thank you. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of [Jay Ramsey]. Please ask.

Unidentified Analyst

The sale of the Beijing assets have not increased shareholder value, nothing has happened since the announcement a few months ago. You all continually say that you’re going to have or conduct initiatives that are going to increase shareholder value, yet nothing is actually worked. So that said, I respectfully request you initiate $5 million share buyback, which is effectively 20% of the outstanding shares. I request that you do this in a respectable fashion. And if unwilling, please explain to all of your shareholders why you all cannot do this, because we do know in fact reducing the share count, this will be a tangible positive factor in increasing the share price. Thank you.

Jay Ji

Thank you for you to read this question again. We’ll have to bring an update to our Board meeting to discuss further and hopefully we can get back to you very soon.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Matthew [indiscernible] of Wells Fargo. Please ask.

Unidentified Analyst

I’d like to follow up on the previous caller’s question as well. Can you answer couple of questions for me? There’s like 10 million plus ADSs outstanding. Is that appropriate number?

Jay Ji

Can you repeat your question again please?

Unidentified Analyst

I am just trying to get a handle on it. The market cap of the Company is roughly $24 million or $25 million, and the sale of the Beijing assets you stated are $144 million, so there is a disconnect there. And if you collected RMB400 million through the end of last quarter, I didn’t really see that flow through the income statement, that would be almost $6 a share. And so I was hoping that would see that on the income statement this quarter, which would highlight to investors, in general, the under value of China TechFaith. And then of course if you close, as you stated, on other RMB400 million by the end of the third quarter and the final RMB200 million by the end of the year, that’s close to $14 a share, I am rounding, in proceeds. Can you tell us how much of that is profit that would reflect in income? And I think the idea at the previous caller wanted to highlight was that the share price has gone up a little bit, but it doesn’t reflect at all the value of not only the Beijing real estate but any other assets you have, currently you’re working on in the real estate area, plus the residual of the handset and mobile business. And so just to finish up with my comment, he mentioned $5 million share buyback. I could suggest why not just pay $5 million dividend, which would be a very small amount of the proceeds and that’s 20% return and it would definitely highlight to the public at large here in the U.S., the earning power and the assets in general that China TechFaith has. So it’s a long question, but if you could comment, I would appreciate it.

Ouyang Yuping

Yes. For your question regarding our sale of our Beijing project, I would like to point out, in the income statement there is net income from operations disposed and it's about $3.8 million. This is the result of this ownership transfer. And at the same time, you can seen the total consideration is about RMB1 million and we also mentioned in the call previous, we have already received RMB400 million, and there is another [RMB6 million] to be received. Among those RMB600 million, RMB400 million will be received within this year. So this is the result why the accrued expenses and other current assets increased this quarter. And in the balance sheet you can also see in the long-term assets, there is other long-term receivables it's about $29.5 million. This is also related to this transaction.

Jay Ji

And also, you finally mentioned we probably -- you raised the proposal for us to pay some dividends, for example, mainly in U.S. dollars or whatever. Just as I mentioned, we will have to bring this topic to our Board meeting to do further discussions. We will discuss all the possibilities for how we can bring in our shareholder value back. So we can get back to you.

Unidentified Analyst

If I can just follow-up, because you can see what investors in the U.S. who’ve been with your Company for many years would be interested as to share in the largest, the value that you’ve been able to realize, particularly with the real estate operations in your Company. I mean, I am reading actually just from the news release that the Company is shifting away from its traditional focus on mobile solutions in handset markets into the real estate area. And typically, real estate companies would be selling a lot closer to book value, which then a lot closer than China TechFaith is, if my calculations are right, you’re about 10% of book value. And a way to highlight that would be to share some of the proceeds with the shareholders. It would really bring to light the value of the Company. So if you could do that or give an explanation why you wouldn’t be willing to do that that would be helpful, because as an investors if I am not going to share in the benefits of the Company or if the Company is not going to highlight them to get the share price higher, one has to wonder whether it’s an appropriate investment. Thank you.

Jay Ji

Thank you for your question again, and thank you for being with our valuable shareholders. And we would like to take your, all your comments into consideration for our future operations and for future strategies as well.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Richard Greulich of Reg Capital Advisors. Please ask.

Richard Greulich

Thank you. I have two questions. The first is about a year and a half to two years ago, the Company had considered selling and exiting the mobile phone business. Is that still a consideration?

Jay Ji

No. two and -- one and half a year ago, we did consider to sell our mobile phone business. But after a few months, we need to modify, adjust our strategy. We still think that the mobile phone business is very important business for TechFaith, as well as for Company’s long history we are very strong at mobile phone development side. So we want to still keep it for well. So you can see from the revenue side, from the profit side, the mobile phone business is still very important for our Company as well.

Richard Greulich

Secondly, when you received the proceeds from the transfer of shares and possibly consider a share repurchase how would you obtain the U.S. dollar denominated exchange in order to do that?

Jay Ji

Yes. So we do receive a lot of requests from our shareholders to share buyback. Just as I mentioned, we would like to present this issue to our Board meetings again for the discussion for not only this share put it back also probably other possibilities all we need to take into consideration. So we can get back to you.

Richard Greulich

But my question was how would you obtain, if you were to decide to do that, how would you obtain U.S. dollar denominated currency?

Ouyang Yuping

Could you repeat your question again?

Richard Greulich

In order to repurchase shares, you would need U.S. dollar denominated currency to do that. So if you were to decide to repurchase shares, how would you obtain those U.S. dollar denominated assets?

Ouyang Yuping

Yes, it’s a good question. Because most of the consideration is received in RMB and received within China so if we want to do the buyback or pay the dividend, there is an issue how to change this RMB into U.S. dollar. Yes, it’s a good question. Based on the current relevant regulation, as you know, most of our operations are operated within China and with the parent company in BVI or in Cayman. So we can -- under current regulation, we can pay dividend from the Chinese subsidiaries to their parent companies overseas.

And with is method, we can request for change the RMB into U.S. dollar. Of course, there is tax confluent and we -- if we really want to do so, we need to pay 10% with whole tax for all these dividends when we pay from the Chinese subsidiaries to their parent companies overseas. And yes, with this method of course, we can change our RMB currency into U.S. dollar. But as you know, there is some restriction in the currency exchange. So may be -- we make this practical issues when we really want to do so. I hope this can answer your questions.

Operator

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of [Alec Epting]. Please ask.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, this is [Alec Epting], thank you for taking my call. I have a question about how you’re doing the accounting. I think this was referred to in an earlier question. It seems to me if you’ve gotten the equivalent of 60 million in U.S. dollars, it seems like it would show up in the income loss statement. But there are different ways to do accounting. There is the full accrual method, the cost recovery method, the deposit method, installment method and so forth. And so I am trying to figure out what method of accounting you’re using such that that $60 million is not showing up in the income loss statement. You pointed out that it is in the balance statement. But it’s not showing up in the income loss statement, and that is what many investors look at. And so that’s why the value of your stock is not being unlocked in the stock market. So that’s my question, if you would answer that.

Ouyang Yuping

It’s quite a professional accounting question. And the sale of our Beijing real estate project is through the 100% equity ownership transfer, and we take this as discontinued operations. So we booked net gain or net loss in the income statement rather than recognize total consideration as revenue and booked cost of sales separately in our income statements. So in the first half of this year’s income statement, you can see there is $3.8 million net income from operations disposed. And this is net income related to the sale of the Beijing project. Can you understand?

Operator

Okay, thank you. This concludes our Q&A session for today. I would like to hand the conference back to our presenters.

Jay Ji

Thank you everyone for joining today’s call. We look forward to speaking with you on our next half year result call. Please feel free to follow up with us if you have any additional questions. Have good day. Bye, bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may now all disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.