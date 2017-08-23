The Risk Of A Government Shutdown Rose Last Night - What You Need To Know

This is particularly relevant, given the rhetoric we heard in Phoenix on Tuesday evening.

I'd be remiss if I didn't comment on the looming debt ceiling debate and the possibility of a government shutdown.

I've talked a ton about this over at HR this month, but in the interest of making sure everyone here gets at least a taste of the analysis coming out the Street, I thought it was worth dropping you a quick line, especially in light of the comments Donald Trump made at a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Now, first of all (and I can't even believe I'm saying this, but somehow I feel like it's necessary), do note that when I quote Trump, I'm doing just that - quoting Trump. I've noticed a kind of perverse dynamic going on lately where simply quoting the President verbatim is trotted out as evidence of bias, so I just want to reiterate that this is what he said on Tuesday evening word for word:

If we have to close down our government, we’re building that wall. One way or the other, we’re going to get that wall.

Again, I didn't say that - he did.

Needless to say, that's not what markets wanted to hear. And, especially not after Mitch McConnell tried to assuage everyone on Monday and after a Politico report, which suggested progress is being made on tax reform helped fuel Tuesday's rally.

Sure enough, futures dipped immediately as did USDJPY during Trump's rally, and the mood spilled over into the cash open on Wall Street.

Here's what Compass Point had to say in a note out a couple of hours ago:

The prospect of a government shutdown still poses a potentially serious downside risk for investors, even as our firm belief that the debt ceiling will be lifted removes a profound political risk from the landscape. Trump’s commitment to securing funds for a border wall dramatically raises the spectre of a shutdown in October and his relationship with Congressional Republican leadership further complicates the underlying calculus.

I've gone out of my way to actually edit that so that it's as nice as possible. The word-for-word quotes from the note aren't nearly as sterile.

Ok, so clearly, there's some precedent for the debt ceiling debate and also for the government shutdown. What I'm going to do here is skip quickly through some charts and hit the high points while simultaneously linking to the longer notes so that anyone who's interested in the expanded versions knows where to find them.

First of all, here's a quick snapshot of what the VIX did during two previous episodes of debt ceiling brinksmanship:

Equity market reacted during [the] two [previous] episodes as VIX increased from 13 to 20 in 2013 and from 16 to 25 in 2011 (and rose further as the eurozone crisis worsened on August 11). So far, nothing seems to be priced in this market (see graph). It is worth noting that in both cases, financial markets seem to have given the benefit of the doubt until up to two weeks ahead of the deadline.

That's a little dated, but not much. You get the idea.

Moving quickly to the S&P (SPY), here's some color from a longer Goldman note:

The last time a US government shutdown took place was from October 1-16, 2013, which was around the time of a debt limit deadline. US equities sold off roughly 4%, but during the government shutdown risky assets inflected and began to recover and rallied until the end of the year, boosted by supportive macro at the time. This is different to the debt limit crisis in 2011, when equities fell almost 20%. However, this was during the Euro-area sovereign debt crisis and the ISM manufacturing fell by 10 points.

As you can see, in addition to the S&P, you've also got a cross-asset look in that chart, and if history is any guide, you shouldn't expect anything too painful.

That said, I think you'll agree that it's at least plausible to suggest that history may not be a guide here.

Where this gets really interesting - and far more unnerving - is when you start thinking about what a worst-case scenario would mean for money markets. Here's Deutsche Bank:

Treasury bills provide a source of collateral for short-term funding as well as liquid assets for short term investments. Default could impair the functioning of short term funding markets and also hurt investment funds exposed to government securities. On the former, the experience of 2011 and 2013 suggests that treasury yields and repo rates would rise. For market participants that use repo as a source of funding for other investments (such as REITs), a fall in collateral values could lead to deleveraging and a knock on impact on other asset values. Defaulted treasury securities might also cease to be accepted as collateral at clearing houses. In 2013, for example, the Hong Kong Clearing House increased haircuts on treasury bills ahead of the debt crisis.

Ok, now, can you guess who would have to step in were that to happen? Here's a visual hint (incidentally, this is probably the look she has on her face every time she turns on the news):

I know this sounds absurd - and indeed it is absurd - but it is at least possible that if the Fed were to go ahead with announcing balance sheet normalization in September, just seven days later (the debt ceiling deadline), it would be forced to start thinking about buying T-bills to support the market.

So, it'd be letting longer-term securities roll off while buying up short-dated paper to keep money markets functioning.

Go ahead and laugh because it's funny.

I don't think I need to tell you that there is absolutely no way to predict, ahead of time, how the Treasury market (TLT) would react in a scenario where the Fed is simultaneously letting its balance sheet roll off but actively supporting the bill market.

One last thing. Remember how I talked a ton about money market reform last year starting with the Heisenberg classic "It's 'Training Day', And $800 Billion Is At Stake"?

Yeah, well, the question now is whether the dramatic effect that had on money market allocations sets us up for a gargantuan outflow from government funds in the event of a worst-case debt ceiling debacle:

(Deutsche Bank)

So, there's plenty for you to ponder, and on the off chance, you want to ponder some more, you can read more color than you'd probably ever want to read from Deutsche Bank here.

