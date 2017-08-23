Why High Yield Bonds Could Surge Again

Deregulation to unwind the Volcker Rule, if implemented, could cause a surge of demand for corporate and municipal bonds, rising their prices significantly.

The conventional wisdom about junk bonds' steep decline in 2014 and 2015 is that it is the result of the crash in oil. Indeed, lower oil prices caused a spike in oil-related defaults throughout 2015 and 2016, and both (HYG) and (JNK) seem to have anticipated this with their steep price declines that made the "taper tantrum" of 2013 look quaint:



However, this narrative only tells part of the story. A lesser known dynamic was actually a major contributor to the sell-off, and this history is important to remember because the opposite may soon happen, which could boost high yield bonds significantly.

In July 2015, the Volcker rule went into effect, which limited non-market-making holding of corporate bonds by banks. That, in turn, limited demand for junk bonds.

As simple economics tell us, when demand declines and supply remains constant, prices must decline. Zooming into mid-2015, when the oil slide had already reached its apex, we see an acceleration in high yield price declines.

This was happening even at a time when high yield defaults were taking a breather:

Again, conventional wisdom tells us that a rising Federal funds rate target caused that price slide-but we're now seeing a much more aggressive increase in the Federal funds rate without a decline in high yield prices; in fact, the spread between Treasuries and high yield has tightened significantly.

Note also that the spread between the two began rising sharply in late July 2015, right after the Volker rule went into effect and right before the Fed began increasing their interest rate target (but right after the Fed made it clear they would start doing so).

Clearly, the weakened institutional demand that resulted from the Volcker rule also caused weaker high yield prices, and the impact of this change in regulation largely went unnoticed by the market, which in many ways exacerbates the effect (consider, for instance, if the risks of subprime mortgage derivatives were known in advance, they would not have to be repriced so radically as to result in a market crash in 2007-2009).

In finance, something that happened a couple of years ago is old news. But there's a very important lesson to be learned here, because the exact opposite of the Volcker rule may be on the horizon.

As Bloomberg reports, Donald Trump's administration is promoting banking deregulation that would have significant knock-off effects. While Bloomberg focuses on the profit gains big banks could enjoy, I would also add that this would create significant benefits for corporate and municipal bonds.

The municipal bond benefit is most clear. The new rules would reclassify muni bonds as liquid assets while lowering capital requirements to offset the risks of holding muni bonds. Obviously, this will raise demand for muni bonds which should raise their prices.

The more subtle benefit to corporate bonds comes from lower capital requirements to offset risky assets on their balance sheets. That would give banks a lot of freedom to use capital in many ways. Again, Bloomberg emphasizes banks' ability to return equity to shareholders. While that's true, I also see banks using that capital to return to more aggressive high yield bond buying activities done before the Volcker rule was in place. Buying those bonds will give banks positive carry even with low spreads without requiring extra underwriting expenses. That, in turn, will raise demand for corporate bonds, which will raise their prices and lower their yields until we reach a new market equilibrium.

It's popular to criticize high yield for their massive run up and a lot of people point to the risks of a tighter spread between high yield and Treasuries. These are indeed risks. However, the pent-up demand from banks is also a possible upside catalyst that bond investors cannot ignore.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NHS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long PHT, EVJ, EXG, MAV, MMPV, NAC, NBO, NEA, NPV, VPV, VKQ, NHS, DHY, HYT, MPV, EHI, HIO