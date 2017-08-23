Cirrus Logic: Transforming Our World

During the past year, we have written several articles on Cirrus Logic (CRUS) highlighting critical information about the company's future. In the past few weeks, Cirrus’s management participated in four conferences in which the company provided valuable insight into growth drivers and future product lines. Two of those product lines could potentially equal or exceed the financial size of today’s Cirrus Logic. The third, haptics, is much smaller in potential but reintroduces the concept of technical leverage.

Haptics

Haptics “is the science of applying touch (tactile) sensation and control to interaction with computer applications.” In the most recent shareholders letter, the company commented, “We are also encouraged to see new applications for our boosted amplifiers, such as haptics. As smartphone manufacturers enhance the design of phones and expand the usable screen area, there has been an increasing interest in replacing mechanical buttons with haptic technology that provides a similar tactile feedback experience.” Apple is widely expected to eliminate the lower physical button on at least one of its new models. This change could present an opportunity for Cirrus's new haptics chip. Other manufacturers have or will likely follow suit in the near future.

During the most recent conference call, Jason Rhode, Cirrus's CEO stated, “it (haptics) looks an awful lot like driving an audio speaker. . . . So it plays a lot to the company's strength.” The ideal solution for this application uses minimal energy, operates at high speed, requires significant power, and is very similar in functionality to driving audio speakers. Cirrus sells boosted amplifiers at price points from $0.50 to $0.75. We expect a haptic application to be priced similarly. The SAM for this product is also similar to Cirrus’s targeted handset market. Although total revenues are most likely less than $500M per year, this product leverages heavily upon already spent R&D. Often we hear comments that Cirrus does not take advantage of leverage. In looking over the many years of this often changing company, it has and does leverage itself well. In time, this type of development will increase operating margins, perhaps significantly.

Microphones

Cirrus Logic recently shed new light on the status of the new and budding microphone business. The following statement appeared in the latest shareholder letter, “We continued to make progress in the June quarter with MEMS microphones as we broadened our product portfolio, remained actively engaged with key customers and made headway on critical upgrades and capacity increases in our supply chain. As this business continues to develop we expect to make additional strategic investments in our supply chain and R&D facilities.” Rhode commented at the Canaccord conference about microphones, “Which potentially is a large percentage of our business today.”

The mobile microphone business has been riddled with production issues. In discussing the microphone business with customers, Cirrus continually hears just produce those parts without "drama."

Cirrus’s approach fuses two parts, a MEMS and microphone silicon together during assembly removing a difficult but critical step for customers. Cirrus owns the recipe for the process used in growing the MEMS onto the silicon but uses outside fabs for manufacturing (fabless model). An advantage in using others for manufacturing is significant price leveraging. Inconsistent yields have in the past been a major concern for the company. But as of late, Rhode commented, “we have made great progress.” The difference is that the experiments are leading to the next steps. Rhode also discussed customer pull for Cirrus to succeed. Smart investors salivate when reading about customer pull. It is the true heart of future success.

Thurman Case, Cirrus's CFO, remarked at his conference that current margins for microphones are lower than the company model. But he also added that once Cirrus can be a value added supplier (custom features), margins will grow. Because microphones have been at the center of so many production issues, users have almost completely rejected single sourcing vendors, leaving an opportunity to fix unexpected blowups. It is impossible for a vendor to add custom features without sole sourcing. Cirrus's first task is to become a trusted supplier.

Cirrus's two largest customers require more than a billion units per year. The top three China OEM's also use approximately a billion a year. With Cirrus commenting that its targeted market is a significant percentage of today's Cirrus, the long-term revenue potential is above a billion dollars.

In our view, the long-term opportunity that mics offer lies in a creation of a chipset consisting of mics, codec, and amps. This provides a huge customer incentive for doing business with Cirrus. A Cirrus mic without drama becomes like a powerful black hole pulling with it the entire signal chain. The total value of the market becomes much more than just mics.

Voice Biometrics: The Behemoth in the Room

At the Canaccord conference, the Rhode discussed a new technology for voice interaction, a technology which takes advantage of an individual's unique voice characteristics for identifying the user. This technology identifies the voice print than opens the conversation with the electronic device. Rhode commented, "it is going to be huge, potentially larger" than today's Cirrus.

Cirrus just received its first 28nm chip last quarter and is now shopping it around to several customers. The company has produced the same level of true/false rates as existing fingerprint technology in relatively quiet environments. To improve results for noisy environments, the company purchased a small deep neural net company located in Utah.

Voice biometrics is not a replacement for the fingerprint sensor but rather supplements it by adding considerable user flexibility for hands-free approaches. The company chose 28nm technology to have the horsepower to add additional functionality in future generations. In past discussions concerning voice biometrics, the company clearly explained how complicated the technology development is requiring input from essentially all disciplines. Although it believes this technology is worth much more, Cirrus plans to release a $2 version of the chip attempting to penetrate large parts of the handset market.

During the Canaccord conference, Rhode added an extremely meaningful comment, “We tend to be a little cagey about what we are working on for the long run, but this one is so big and transformative." When Rhode speaks with the exception, we have learned to pay attention. Cirrus's voice biometric’s possible SAM exceeds $2B per year.

With any new technology announcement, investors must carefully gauge the market's willingness to include it. During the July Q&A session, Rhode added color to the market's reception, "voice biometrics is yet another one of these technologies that you have to be a little bit careful of even bringing up in a meeting with customers at this phase of the game because it just kind of derails the meeting as it's all they want to talk about."

For our world and Cirrus, “here comes the Jetsons.” “Meet George Jetson. His Boy Elroy. Daughter Judy. Jane his wife.”

Summing the Parts

About a year ago, we wrote our thoughts about the long-term value for a very difficult company to understand, Cirrus Logic. In the past few weeks, management offered investors an unusually candid view into its future and the potential size of Cirrus. Our estimates for the new businesses are based on Cirrus winning the majority of its SAM. We feel that the estimation for biometrics is warranted because there is no other viable competition. With the drama removed for mics, Cirrus's cost and functional advantages create a compelling product. Revenue from the existing businesses is 1.7B; from biometrics 2.0B; from MEMS mics +1B; and from additional headsets including ANC, China OEMs, Samsung mid-range, boasted amplifiers etc. at least an additional $1B. The grand total is $6B. Using rough numbers of 50% margins, 20% tax rates worldwide, 60M shares of stock, and the guess of 600M a year in non-GAAP operating expenses, Cirrus’s earnings potential reaches $30-$35. Our time frame is five years plus. We purposefully left out revenue for auto and home applications.

Calculating a valuation for Cirrus is difficult, but here are our thoughts. Cirrus becomes the Qualcomm (QCOM) for low power mobile audio. Valuation multiples will improve significantly. When Cirrus’s businesses reach these lofty levels, the company will likely have cash near $100 a share, possibly less than 60M shares (although we used that number in our estimate), and earnings of $30-$35. Valuations ranging from a 15-20 P/E point toward a stock price reaching $500-$700, a ten-fold increase from today. Much can happen in five years, both good and not so good. Our purpose is to provide insight with the best information available and watch. What we are confident about is that today's price is dirt cheap compared to the company’s future.

And finally, we expect dividends of $5-$10 per share at some point. An investor, especially a retired investor, can enjoy the growth while living at least in part from the fruits of their investing. We are not predicting when; we just know it will.

Author’s Note

Cirrus’s management recently spoke at three investment conferences, KeyBlanc Capital Markets (Thurman Case), Oppenheimer (Jason Rhode), and Canaccord Growth (Jason Rhode), (Investor Events). We included the Cirrus Logic page link for readers to listen. We did not have access to a written copy but rather listened multiple times, and we did our best to write down critical comments. We strongly encourage all interested to go listen for themselves. The conferences contained a broad breadth of valuable information.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRUS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.