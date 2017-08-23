Do Fund Size And Distribution Stability Matter For CEF Performance? (Part 1)

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about one month ago with more actionable and detailed recommendations.

When my last Weekly Fund Spotlight (Hedge Rising Rates With These Senior Loan CEFs) was released to the public, a reader commented:

So much information and still - in order to make a very first consideration - i have to go to Cefconnect and hammer all tickers in to see their development of distributions, cuts, etc. Like much, much more important that probably 90% of the information given. Just to provide constructive criticism. Thx.

I thought that was an interesting comment because distribution stability is not something that I normally place a paramount importance on, which is why I have not usually included it in my analyses.

In the same article, a Cambridge Income Laboratory member commented:

The AUM/size shibboleth has been trotted out many times. So, if a fund has breadth and quality in its underlying investments, even though it may have less assets under management - magically below an acceptable threshold - how is it of any less quality or of a greater risk. It's almost a rhetorical question.

That comment I agree with. In fact, one might argue that the larger the fund, the more difficult that it would be to get in and out of investments without moving the market against itself. Nevertheless, I included fund size as this was what other readers had previously requested.

In this article, I wanted to take a closer look at these two aspects: distribution stability and fund size, and see how important they are on performance, which is really the most important parameter of all.

I chose the funds in the "senior loan" category of CEFConnect. I deliberately excluded Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) are these are leveraged CLO funds which are slightly different to senior loan funds, and I also did not include First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) due to its short history. Twenty-five CEFs remain, and data relevant to this analysis are presented in the table below.

Fund Ticker AUM / $m Baseline expense Yield on NAV Distribution vs. 3-years ago 1-year NAV 3-year NAV (ann.) 5-year NAV (ann.) Apollo Senior Floating Rate (AFT) 264 2.26% 5.96% -5.96% 7.94% 4.73% 6.52% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC) 378 2.37% 7.04% -10.26% 16.42% 5.06% Avenue Income Credit Strategy (ACP) 186 2.63% 9.41% 0% 18.92% 2.97% 7.17% BlackRock Defined Opps Credit (BHL) 79 1.63% 6.98% -15.70% 4.74% 3.36% 5.21% BlackRock Float Rate Strat (FRA) 523 1.13% 4.88% -12.86% 7.60% 4.43% 6.20% BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr (BGT) 330 1.20% 4.82% -16.12% 7.15% 4.67% 6.51% Blackstone / GSO Sr Float Term (BSL) 269 1.95% 6.58% -3.00% 11.37% 4.19% 5.09% Blackstone/GSO LS Credit Inc. (BGX) 206 1.96% 7.18% 5.10% 13.20% 4.33% 5.71% Blackstone/GSO Strategic Cred (BGB) 713 2.09% 7.37% 0% 13.17% 3.92% EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) 599 1.36% 5.56% -5.48% 10.55% 4.80% 5.99% EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) 128 1.62% 5.50% -13.98% 11.43% 3.67% EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 543 1.38% 5.93% -4.00% 11.55% 5.30% 6.41% EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) 252 1.96% 5.03% -9.09% 11.72% 5.19% 6.02% First Trust Senior FR Inc II (FCT) 357 1.26% 5.58% -2.50% 6.83% 4.47% 5.87% Invesco Senior Income (VVR) 810 1.88% 5.04% -21.15% 9.94% 3.85% 6.46% Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps (VTA) 883 1.93% 6.56% -5.33% 9.81% 4.61% 8.05% Nuveen Credit Strat. Income (JQC) 1159 1.43% 6.78% 0% 7.39% 2.80% 6.17% Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps (JRO) 463 1.43% 7.27% 11.90% 10.73% 3.74% 6.94% Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) 657 1.40% 6.92% 9.76% 10.53% 3.88% 6.62% Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) 263 1.47% 6.84% 12.86% 9.63% 3.51% 6.33% Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps (JSD) 177 1.49% 7.08% 9.28% 10.23% 4.08% 6.07% Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) 293 1.36% 5.74% -7.69% 7.10% 4.50% 5.91% THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) 133 2.27% 6.79% -11.76% 10.60% 5.67% Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) 783 1.63% 5.25% -10.71% 6.05% 3.80% 5.98% Western Asset Corporate Loan (TLI) 110 1.62% 7.04% -6.90% 8.82% 3.71% 5.53%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The reason I chose the senior loan category for the analysis is multi fold. First, it makes sense to restrict the analysis to a single sector as funds from different asset classes will behave very differently in terms of performance, expense ratio and distribution stability. Then, I selected the senior loan class because it was this sector's article that spawned the above comments. Using a fixed income fund also makes more sense than equity because one might expect the funds to closely align their payouts with the earnings they themselves receive from their debt instruments. Finally, the senior loan category is quite well populated, with 25 CEFs as shown in the table above, which should give enough data points to draw a meaningful conclusion.

Do larger funds have lower baseline expense ratios?

One of the arguments for a larger fund is that fixed expenses can be spread over a larger asset base, which lowers the expense ratio of the fund. In fact, this argument is often used by CEF managers when they try to persuade shareholders to oppose an activist proposal for a tender offer ("if we buy back some of our shares then the expense ratio on the remaining shares will increase, so don't vote for the tender offer!").

The AUM and baseline expense ratios of all of the funds also are shown graphically below, arranged in order of AUM. JQC is the largest fund, with $1159m in assets, while BHL is the smallest at $79m. In terms of baseline expense ratio, ACP's is the highest at 2.63% while FRA's is the lowest at 1.13%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The following chart shows the baseline expense ratio of the funds vs.assets under management, or AUM. As we can see from the chart below, the correlation is positive, but very weak (statistically non significant). If the relationship were robust, then the trendline would tell us that for every $100m increase in AUM, the baseline expense ratio decreases by 3 basis points.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Overall, I would have to conclude that there is no significant relationship between AUM and baseline expense, at least for senior loan CEFs.

Do larger funds perform better?

Next, I wanted to see whether larger funds perform better or worse compared to smaller funds. Note that the NAV returns considered are not adjusted for leverage.

The following chart presents the one-year NAV return of the funds versus AUM. As can be seen, the relationship is slightly negative but again extremely weak. This would suggest that larger funds actually perform worse (every $100m increase in AUM is accompanied by a 20 bps decrease in performance). However, the correlation is not statistically significant.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Over three years (annualized returns shows), the relationship is again slightly negative but again extremely weak.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Over five years, the relationship turns positive, and this time the correlation is much stronger, with an R^2 value of 0.174. The p-value is 0.036, suggesting that this is a significant relationship. The trendline suggests that for every $100m increase in AUM, performance improves by 10 bps annualized.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Overall, there is no significant relationship between AUM and one-year or three-year NAV returns for the senior loan funds. Surprisingly, over five years, larger funds perform better than smaller funds, and the relationship is statistically significant. However, note that there is a small element of circular logic inherent in the analysis. Assuming that no new shares are issued, then funds that do better will end up with larger AUMs than funds that do poorly, simply as a result of the investment size changing (although in practice this would not turn a $200m fund into a $1000m fund or vice versa). A more accurate way to do this would have been to compare the five-year return with the AUM five years ago rather than the AUM now. However, looking up historical AUMs (and also accounting for any share offerings that have taken place since that time) would be quite time consuming to do for the 25 CEFs, therefore the current AUMs were used as a simple proxy. It would be interesting to repeat this analysis for other sectors of CEFs to see if the positive relationship holds.





In the members section, we go into further detail about the implications of fund size and expense ratio on fund selection.

Stay tuned for Part 2 of this series, which will look at the relationship between distribution stability and performance.

Cambridge Income Laboratory

If you have enjoyed my article, please click the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to my new free content! The Cambridge Income Laboratory is Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas.

A free two-week trial is available for a limited time only. To find out why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research", join us by clicking on the link below:

Cambridge Income Laboratory

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the portfolio securities.