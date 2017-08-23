KLX's (KLXI) CEO Amin Khoury on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

KLX, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXI)

Michael Perlman

Thank you, Candace. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Today, we're here to discuss our financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2017. The company's earnings news release which was issued earlier this morning, presents our second quarter 2017 results. If you haven't received it, you'll find a copy on our website.

We will begin with remarks from Amin Khoury, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of KLX. Also on the call this morning are Tom McCaffrey, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mike Senft, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. For today's call, we have prepared a few slides to help you follow our discussion. You can find our presentation on the Investor Relations page of the KLX website at klx.com. In addition, copies of the slides will be posted on our website for you to refer to after the call.

Any forward-looking statements that we make are subject to risks and uncertainties. And as always, in our prepared remarks and our responses to your questions, we will rely on the Safe Harbor exceptions under the various securities acts and our Safe Harbor statement and the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We will address questions following our prepared remarks.

Now I'll turn the call over to Amin Khoury.

Amin Khoury

Thank you, Michael and good morning, everyone. We're pleased to report our strong second quarter 2017 financial results. Both our ASG and ESG businesses delivered substantial improvement as compared to the same period of the prior year. Our second quarter performance reflects our continued commitment to delivering high-touch, on-demand, mission-critical products and services to both our ASG and ESG customers. On a consolidated basis, second quarter revenues increased 13.6% and operating earnings increased by 61.4%. Operating margin increased by approximately 360 basis points as a result of a 70 basis point expansion in ASG's operating margin and the continued strong year-over-year improvement at ESG.

Our second quarter performance was driven by a 3.1% organic increase in ASG revenues, 126.9% increase in ESG revenues and a substantial increase in operating margin for both businesses as compared to the same period of the prior year. ASG revenue growth in the second quarter was driven by a mid-single-digit percentage increase in demand from commercial aerospace manufacturing customers. ESG revenues increased 126.9% as both activity and pricing continue to improve. We remain optimistic about the outlook for our ASG business as new program awards begin to ramp up over the balance of the year and into 2018. In addition, we expect to continue to report solid improvement in ESG operating results on both a sequential and year-over-year basis throughout the balance of the year. On today's call, we will review the current market environment for each of our ASG and ESG segments and then discuss our outlook.

Let's now review the aerospace market environment. Global air traffic remained robust in the second quarter, growing 8.8% year-over-year. For the first 6 months of 2017, the industry experienced a 12-year high in traffic growth of 7.9% as well as record first-half load factors in the range of 81%. These strong global air traffic growth trends are being driven primarily by international growth, particularly in Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. At the same time, the airlines have successfully managed capacity growth. These high-traffic growth rates, combined with record load factors, bodes well for a future increase in aircraft maintenance activity.

Shifting to the ESG environment. We continued to enjoy volume growth and improved pricing for our oilfield services segment in the second quarter as our customers have continued to demonstrate their commitment to their capital budgets. In fact, we're expecting second half exploration and production capital expenditures to be approximately 19% higher than they were in the first half of the year.

For the second quarter, U.S. land-based activity improved both on a sequential and year-over-year basis, with approximately 1,000 wells drilled and nearly 800 wells completed across all basins. Inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells or DUCs, expanded 10% to nearly 6,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2017, while U.S. land permits exceeded 4,000, the highest land permit total in 20 months and more than double the number of permits from 1 year ago. Global demand transfer oil remained positive, with second quarter demand growing at 1.85 million barrels per day.

With respect to global inventory, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development or OECD, reported that stock for the second quarter fell by 9.2 million barrels versus a 5-year average build of approximately 45 million barrels. Second quarter OECD stock actually declined 21 million barrels if you include the drawdown of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. In fact, just last week, the Department of Energy issued another bullish inventory report, highlighted by a massive 8.9 million barrel crude drawdown and a total core petroleum inventory drawdown of 9.7 million barrels. The increase in global demand, in combination with the drawdown of global inventories, suggest that a healthy rebalancing is currently under way.

Let's now turn to Slide 2 and discuss our second quarter 2017 consolidated results. Second quarter 2017 revenues of $430 million increased 13.5% as compared to the same period of the prior year. The consolidated results reflect an increase of 3.1% in ASG revenues and 126.9% increase in ESG revenues. Operating earnings of $52.3 million increased 61.4%, reflecting an approximate 360 basis point improvement in operating margin. Second quarter growth in operating earnings was driven by a 7.5% increase in operating earnings at ASG and a 66.8% reduction in the operating loss at ESG.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share were $37.8 million and $0.73 per diluted per share and increased 60.9% and 62.2%, respectively, as compared with the same period in the prior year.

Let's now turn to Slide 3 and review our ASG results for the second quarter. Our ASG segment reported revenues of $357 million, an increase of 3.1% as compared to the same period of the prior year. The increase in revenues was driven by an approximate mid-single-digit percentage increase in demand from commercial aerospace manufacturing customers, partially offset by a decrease in business jet and military manufacturing demand. Aftermarket demand was essentially flat as compared to the prior year period. ASG operating earnings of $60.1 million were up 7.5% as compared to the prior year period on the 3% increase in revenues as a result of the 70 basis point expansion in operating margin to 16.8%. ASG adjusted EBITDA of $72.1 million was 20.2% of revenues and up 8.3% as compared to the prior year period.

Let's turn to Slide 4 and review second quarter 2017 results for our ESG business. As compared to the prior year, second quarter 2017 ESG revenues of $73.5 million increased by 127%. Importantly, we experienced a substantial increase in revenues in all of ESG's geographic regions. Operating loss decreased by $15.7 million or 66.8% to a loss of $7.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA was positive at $3.8 million and improved by $15.9 million as compared to the second quarter of last year. As compared to the first quarter of 2017 on a sequential basis, revenues increased by 15%, operating loss improved by 23% and adjusted EBITDA improved by 192%.

Let's briefly review our financial position on Slide 5. For the six-month period ended July 31, 2017, cash flow provided by operations was $53 million and reflects an increase in accounts receivable related to the 15% increase in consolidated revenues as well as an increase in inventories associated with provisioning for new contract awards. Capital expenditures were $32.6 million, reflecting a significant investment related to the build-out of the company's new ASG global headquarters and discrete investments within the ESG business.

As of July 31, 2017, cash on hand was approximately $276 million. Total long term debt of $1.2 billion less cash resulted in net debt of $924 million and the company's net debt to net capital ratio was approximately 29%. There were no borrowings outstanding under the company's $750 million credit facility. The company repurchased approximately $30 million of KLX common stock during the first 6 months of 2017 at an average price of $49.05 per share.

Let's now turn to Slide 6 and briefly review our guidance for 2017. Revenues are expected to increase approximately 17% to approximately $1.75 billion. Operating earnings are expected to increase approximately 72% to approximately $222 million. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share are each expected to increase approximately 68%, with adjusted net earnings expected to come in at approximately $157 million and adjusted net earnings per diluted share expected to come in at approximately $3 per diluted share.

On a segment level basis, ASG revenues are expected to increase by a high single-digit percentage, reflecting an acceleration of growth in the second half of the year as 2016 new program wins and market share gains begin to contribute to our growth rate. ESG revenues are expected to increase by more than 70%. ESG operating earnings are expected to reach breakeven on a quarterly basis in the third or fourth quarter of 2017.

With that, I will now turn the call back over to Michael for the Q&A portion of this morning's call.

Michael Perlman

Thank you, Amin. I will now turn the call over to Candace for the Q&A portion of today's call. Candace will provide instructions on how to ask a question. Candace?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And it looks like our first question comes from Sheila Kahyaoglu with Jefferies.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

I guess my first question is on the ASG business. I know Wesco continues to suffer. Have you seen a change in the competitive environment, both positive, obviously, with your commercial OE win and anything on the negative side as it relates to their pricing behavior?

Amin Khoury

Well, our commercial OE business was up very strongly in the quarter. And that was, to some extent, driven by a significant increase in ad hoc revenues. We don't know if that increase in ad hoc sales to the OE customers is aftermarket or OE sales, but we did note a significant pickup in ad hoc revenues in the quarter.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Got it. And then pricing has been stable, essentially?

Amin Khoury

Yes, pricing remains more or less stable. A very substantial portion of our revenues are under long term contracts. Ad hoc sales are higher-margin sales. Aftermarket sales are higher-margin sales. Pricing remained stable during the quarter.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

And then, Amin, just on the aftermarket, you've talked about an inflection sometime in 2017 into 2018. How do we think about the ramp? And maybe any qualitative color you could give from what you're hearing from the customer base at the moment?

Amin Khoury

The numbers are what they are. We've continued to expect and hope that the 11,000-or-so new airplanes delivered over the past half-dozen years start to move to the point where they require heavy maintenance checks will begin to drive an increase in aftermarket activity. We're still of the mind that, that is going to happen. We don't know when. We did see a pickup in aircraft maintenance activity in the latter part of last year that seems to be carrying on as we speak, yet our aftermarket business was sort of flat for the quarter. By the way, some portion of the ad hoc revenues, we don't know what portion, is related to aftermarket activity and would relate to maintenance and repair activity. At OE customers, we don't really have the visibility to know what that is. That's something that we're going to have to take a look at during this quarter given the increase in ad hoc sales during the past quarter.

Operator

Next, we have Richard Safran with Buckingham Research.

Richard Safran

So first, I'd like to ask you about the new program wins. Amin, you've been very explicit about share gains, the new program ones you got in '16 and, of course, the much-publicized issues that have been impacting your competitor. So I wanted to know if you could give us a bit of an update here on where you're thinking about new program wins, new awards this year and what you're hearing from customers that are thinking about switching to KLX.

Amin Khoury

Well, we were pretty quantitative in our description of those wins in 2016 in terms of the number and size of the wins. During the first half of this year, we have begun to mobilize facilities, equipment, inventories, et cetera, in preparation for a ramp beginning in the second half of the year. We, a moment ago, in response to the last question, mentioned that our OE revenues were up mid-single-digit this past quarter, owing in no small measure to a substantial increase in ad hoc revenues. We believe that, that those are market share gains. So we're not going to talk about additional programs that we might expect to win either this year or next which might contribute to our longer term growth rate. Suffice it to say that the differential performance between ourselves and the two competitor in the industry is pretty stark and it has, for sure, caught the attention of the entire customer base.

Richard Safran

Okay. And on a second question here, wanted to ask you about your e-commerce platform here. I wanted to know if you could discuss trends you're seeing with e-commerce. You know what I'm trying to get a sense of is customer momentum, not just the number of customers that are migrating to that platform, but I'm kind of wondering if you're expecting that trend to accelerate. Now in the past, I know you've shied away from quantifying anything about the business, but I did want to know if you could give us just some sense of the relative profitability of e-commerce to your regular business.

Amin Khoury

The e-commerce business is somewhat more profitable which is a surprising answer, I think and it's become a material part of the overall business as we speak. We haven't quantified that number yet, although I don't see any reason why we shouldn't do that. Our e-commerce business is now operating at more than $100 million rate as we speak. So it's no longer a start-up business. It's going pretty well now.

Operator

We'll move now to Michael Ciarmoli with SunTrust.

Michael Ciarmoli

Maybe first, Amin, just a housekeeping on the guidance. Was there any change to the free cash flow outlook for the year? I think you had been targeting 100% conversion.

Amin Khoury

No. We're targeting 100% conversion of adjusted net earnings and 150% of GAAP net earnings. We used cash in the first half of the year and that is as a result of the 15% increase in revenues and the inventory build associated therewith and the increased investments in inventories in order to mobilize for the new contract ramps in the second half of the year. And during the second half of the year, we expect free cash flow performance to be much, much better than the first half because we've made our investments during the first half.

Michael Ciarmoli

Got it. Perfect. And maybe just to follow up maybe another way on what Rich was asking. Throwing Wesco and their struggles aside, I mean, just in general, what does the new business contracting environment look like? I mean, does the pipeline still look pretty robust out there? Are there a number of opportunities? Again, just not even considering customers that might be thinking about switching from Wesco, I mean, are you still seeing a pretty good environment out there to win new business?

Amin Khoury

The environment to win new business is related to either the delivery of new products to our current customer base, right? I mean, there are no customers that are not being served. They're all being served by someone. So it is either new products that we offer to our customers, that could be chemicals or electrical products or machine products or engineered products or tools or whatever those products might be, to expand the base of products that we're offering to our existing customers or to win market share from other competitors in the industry either by taking ad hoc business or taking major programs from those customers or indeed taking a customer from some competitor. So those are the dynamics that allow growth. I mean, the actual increase in airplane production which drives the increase in demand for HVACs or wheels or breaks or APUs or whatever, is relatively mute. I mean, it may be 1% or something in that category. It's at a very high level, but there's not a lot of growth there. So when we're growing mid-single-digit and the industry is growing 1% or 2% max, it is because we're gaining share or being successful with new product introductions to our customer base.

Michael Ciarmoli

Got it. And then just one last one from me here, I'll jump off. Going back to the -- when you guys had to restate some of the revenues and earnings that you get $36.5 million that had to be reclassified, have you guys recouped any of that yet this year? And sort of what are the expectations?

Amin Khoury

No. The 13.5% increase in revenues had no end-of-contract receipts in this quarter or in the same quarter the prior year, so it's an apples-to-apples comparison with no contribution from the end-of-contract inventory disposition which, by the way, is a low or no-margin disposition.

Operator

And now we'll hear from Myles Walton with Deutsche Bank.

Louis Raffetto

This is Lou Raffetto on for Myles. So just want to see if you guys can give us an update on the integration of Herndon. It's been a year now, so just want to see how it's going. Last quarter, it seemed like it was getting pushed to the right a bit. And also, did you spend any money in the quarter on that? Do you still plan to spend some this year?

Thomas McCaffrey

Lou, it's Tom McCaffrey. The integration is continuing. We're doing that -- there was a lot of activity initially. Right after the acquisition, we consolidated a number of operations, rationalized the products and customers we were serving and pared it back to make sure that we had a good, healthy, profitable book of business consistent with ours. And in the remainder of the business, the activities we have going on are really dependent upon the timing of completing some IT initiatives and the like which are in process right now. We expect to complete those by the end of this year. So there were some costs in the quarter. There'll be more in the third and fourth quarter. If they become significant enough in a given quarter, we'll call those out so people know what it is.

Michael Senft

Lou, it's Mike Senft. I would just add that as importantly to our ongoing costs, the working through of the Herndon inventory and the leverage that we're going to bring to bear in terms of purchasing of inventory to supply their depot customers is an important part of the go-forward margin improvement that we've talked about in the past. And we're very focused on that, along with the new wins that Herndon has had, that as they on-ramp, we'll start to take advantage of some of those cost synergies and opportunities.

Louis Raffetto

Great. And then just last one. So I think Pattonair, I think they're somewhat of a competitor, they were sold earlier this week. I mean, do you guys see them in competition or do you expect to see them under new ownership?

Amin Khoury

We rarely see Pattonair in competition. We do understand that the transaction closed during this past week and that the sale was at a fairly high EBITDA multiple. I think it was sold from one private equity firm to another and we'll see what happens.

Operator

And now we have Gautam Khanna with Cowen and Company.

Gautam Khanna

Well, hey, I wanted to get -- what do you think is going on in the aftermarket? Because like you said, revenue passenger miles have grown at a very fast clip. You've seen a number of the other suppliers in the aerospace supply chain showing substantial growth. Are you seeing that type of growth in the large commercial air transport aftermarket and that's just being blunted on the net number because of biz jet and military? Or are you not really seeing that in the large commercial aero aftermarket?

Amin Khoury

No, I think that a whole lot of very old airplanes which were maintenance-intensive, have been retired, right? I mean, thousands and thousands of older airplanes have been retired. The airplanes that have replaced them don't require maintenance checks yet, heavy maintenance checks yet. Of the 11,000 or 12,000 airplanes delivered over the last half-dozen years, 50% or so will replace older retiring aircraft. And I think basically what you have is that the aircraft were retired prior to receiving heavy maintenance which is very expensive and replaced by newer aircraft and the newer aircraft don't yet, in large measure, that is large volumes of those newer aircraft have not yet reached the point where they require heavy maintenance. I think it's as simple as that. We do need to think through more carefully what portion of the big increase in ad hoc sales is related to aftermarket activity. We don't know that. We're going to have to take a look at that during the coming quarter.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. And to that, the first point you were making, have you ever assessed the sales percentage or any sort of quantitative metrics around how much of ASG's aftermarket sales are derived from very, very old aircraft? I imagine the pricing on some of the other production stuff is a lot better, but I don't want to suppose that. I just wonder, have you -- is that a factor here as well, i.e...

Amin Khoury

No, I don't think you should suppose that at all. I mean, it's the amount of maintenance and the number of parts, not the price of the parts associated with the maintenance. I think we can parse it any way we want, but the fact of the matter is it's just numbers of airplanes that are not going through heavy maintenance checks.

Thomas McCaffrey

Gautam, I think it's also -- the simple analogy is if you buy a new car, there's not a lot that goes on between the scheduled maintenance. Whereas once you get past a certain number of those scheduled maintenance, there's always something that's breaking down and you need to take it into the shop and get something done. Right now, it's taking all those things who are coming in between all those planes that required something to occur in between those scheduled maintenance. They're out of the fleet and they're all replaced by brand-new planes that don't require anything. So you've got the periodic ongoing maintenance activity has gone away until those planes age out and they begin to require more and more as a result of the age and the wear and tear on the planes.

Gautam Khanna

Yes, that makes complete sense. You mentioned, Amin, I think in your opening remarks, bringing new products to bear in the ASG market and I just wondered what specifically do you have in mind. What are your product gaps? Or where do you think there is an opportunity to get more shelf space with the customers? Is it bearing? I know you do more than fasteners, but...

Amin Khoury

Well, we had introduced bearings and seals, chemicals, electrical parts, tools, machine products. I mean, we have introduced a broad range of new products over the past 12 to 18 months. And some of those are really catching hold. As I mentioned earlier, there's no way for us to grow at a mid-single-digit rate overall, while the rest of the industry is growing at much less than half that rate, except for market share gains and the introduction of new products. That's basically what's driving our growth. In this quarter, the increase in ad hoc business was a pleasant experience and we categorized all of that in OE for the time being because of which customers are owed at the product. We'll have to think that through during this coming quarter.

Gautam Khanna

Understood. But your point is you're just going to the manufacturers and setting up distribution agreements with them. It's not needed via acquisition. It's something you can do organically.

Amin Khoury

That's right.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. Last question. Boeing has talked a lot about standing up a service organization and growing it. And I wondered what you thought -- have you given any thought to what that does over time to competition in the space in the ASG aftermarket? How does this affect your business, if at all?

Amin Khoury

It's awfully early to tell. I mean, they're just getting organized, determining who's going to run the business and where it's going to be run from and assessing what assets and resources they've got and developing a strategy and so on and so on and so forth. So there is a lot that has to go on during the planning stages of the coalescing of a new $13 billion or $14 billion or $15 billion business which basically what that is.

We do know that we have got the broadest and deepest inventory in the industry. We do know that we're able to transact thousands of -- and execute on thousands of orders everyday, more than 10,000 and ship 60% on a same-day basis. And any order that gets in by 4:00, we can get to the customer the next day. I think that our resources, our warehouse management systems, our inventory management systems, our ability to execute orders and the inventory depth that we've got and our IT assets gives us a unique advantage to do certain things for the industry's customer base. We don't think that, that organization of assets which I just talked about a moment ago, is easily reproduced over even a long period of time.

Operator

We'll now take a follow-up question from Michael Ciarmoli with SunTrust.

Michael Ciarmoli

Amin, you were kind of just talking about your internal capabilities. Can you just give us an update on the status of the facility move, maybe timing and sort of should we be concerned about any risk of disruption with maybe those on-time deliveries that you have and those great metrics?

Amin Khoury

No, I don't expect that we'll have any disruption, but we will have duplicative costs because we've got multiple facilities which we'll be paying for. We'll have extra hands on board as we transition from locations we now have to the new facility as we drop a couple of forward-stocking locations. I mean, it's not something that happens in a couple of weeks or a quarter. It's something that will happen over the course of the year. We expect to be in the new facility during the first quarter of next year which is ahead of schedule, but we don't expect to be fully operational on a basis where all the duplicative costs are gone until probably the end of 2018. So while we don't see any risk of disruption for our business, we do see some drag on margin which is going on now and which will continue to go on through 2018. On the one end, we'll have the integration of Herndon behind us as a 2018 cost. We will have the duplicative costs associated with the new facility during 2018.

But I think that somewhere in the 2018 period, we get aftermarket growth associated with increased aircraft maintenance activity. We get through the costs associated with transitioning to the new facility. We get the Herndon integration costs behind us and we're expecting a pretty nice improvement in operating efficiency and margins in the 2019, '20 period, emanating largely from all of those things, more efficient operations, the new automated warehouse management system, the automated inventory management system, higher aftermarket sales. We see a lot of things going in the right direction in terms of margin improvement over the longer term. But your question related to disruption, we don't see disruption issues. We do see duplicative cost issues as we transition.

Michael Ciarmoli

Got it. No, that's really helpful. And then maybe just last one. Herndon, I think, at one point, you guys were targeting maybe an 18% margin post all the integration. Is that still sort of the bogey?

Amin Khoury

We never targeted a specific operating earnings number for Herndon. What we said was that upon completion of the paring back of the unprofitable OE business and reducing facilities and headcount and getting access to our materials and so forth, that the Herndon margins would be comparable to our margins. And we still expect that to be the case.

Operator

And we'll take our next follow-up question from Sheila Kahyaoglu with Jefferies.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

On aftermarket, I don't want to beat a dead horse, but maybe another breakout of it. Is there any -- your commercial business, do you have a breakout of what's narrow-body driven revenue versus wide-body?

Amin Khoury

No, we don't. We get the orders from the airlines or the MROs and we ship. I think the one thing that we want to take a hard look at this quarter is what portion of the big increase in ad hoc sales is aftermarket related and what portion is OE manufacturing related. That's something that we'll need to take a look at. We don't know the answer today.

Thomas McCaffrey

But Sheila, we focus on customers, not platforms. We focus on the platforms to the extent that we know what parts we need to carry. But fundamentally, we focus on customer feedback. And that, in turn, is probably a much better metric to the ongoing questioning about our competitive profile and positioning, market share or what have you. We feel very comfortable with our ongoing servicing of all of our aftermarket customers, where they are and that we're meeting all their needs.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Okay. No, it makes sense. And then just 2 on ESG, if that's okay. Of the 127% revenue increase this quarter, what was the price versus volume?

Amin Khoury

I don't know that I can answer that question quantitatively, but there has been an improvement in both volume demand and pricing in the marketplace. So there is some of each which is -- which obviously would be required to have that dramatic improvement in operating earnings. So we're pleased that the business has moved to EBITDA positive. I think we generated almost $4 million in the quarter. As compared to a big negative number last year, I think it's about a $16 million turnaround as compared to the prior quarter. We haven't yet gotten to EBIT positive. We expect and hope that, that will happen in the third or fourth quarter of this year. And it is partially an increase in demand and partially an increase in price, that is both volume and price that are contributing. I don't think we can break out which is which at this point.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Okay. And then last one is that you cut a bunch of costs, I think headcount is down 40% or 50% within ESG. Is there any breakout of fixed versus variable cost in the business?

Thomas McCaffrey

We have not reported a breakout of fixed versus variable. Sheila, we have talked about the important leveraging of the specialists that we have in the company and that what is our differentiating competitive profile and platform. So variable cost is an important part of our total business, more so than the heavy iron company.

Amin Khoury

We run the business in each locale with an understanding by every one of our deal managers as to what portion of their costs are fixed and which portion are variable and how those are changing over time in response to demand. But we don't talk about that externally. That's an internal managerial control. I think that concludes our call. Michael?

Michael Perlman

Yes. Thank you, everyone, for joining us and we do appreciate your participation. We look forward to speaking with you on our third quarter call in a few months' time. Thank you, everyone.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you again for attending and have a good day.

