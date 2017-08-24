Cut Free Quarter: MLP Distribution Recap 2Q 2017

By Karyl Patredis

How many MLPs grew, maintained, or cut distributions in 2Q 2017?

Below we have the quarter over quarter data. As a reminder, when I say 2Q distributions, I mean distributions that will be paid in 3Q 2017 as a result of what happened in 2Q.

AMZ Q/Q Fun Facts

AMZI Q/Q Fun Facts

Of the 16 MLPs that grew distributions in the AMZI, seven increased payouts by 4% or more: TEP, AM, TCP, EQM, Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX), and MPLX (NYSE:MPLX). We're counting Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) as one of the companies that grew distributions this quarter because, technically, the entity we now know as ETP (former SXL) did increase. However, if you were an ETP owner before the merger, ETP's distribution was $1.055 per unit. So, it's a little tricky, but we're moving forward by looking at ETP in its current form.

Next, we have the year over year data, which compares 2Q 2016 and 2Q 2017. If the name was in the index in both 2Q 2016 and 2Q 2017, I compared the distributions. Please note there is survivorship bias in this method.



AMZ and AMZI Y/Y Fun Facts

Names that grew year over year:

Those that cut year over year were Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP), Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP), and Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ).

Footnotes



[1] Increase from $0.8350 to $0.9250.

[2] Increase from $0.4108 to $0.4457.

[3] Increase from $0.30 to $0.32.

[4] Increase from $0.4275 to $0.4550.

[5] Increase from $0.94 to $1.00.

[6] Increase from $0.2740 to $0.2880.

[7] Increase from $0.8900 to $0.9350.

[8] This applies to the AMZ, too.

[9] Not in the AMZI.

Disclosure: © Alerian 2017. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior consent of Alerian. It is provided as general information only and should not be taken as investment advice. Employees of Alerian are prohibited from owning individual MLPs. For more information on Alerian and to see our full disclaimer, visit http://www.alerian.com/disclaimers.

Karyl Patredis is the Manager of Corporate Communications at Alerian, which equips investors to make informed decisions about Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure. Ms. Patredis leads the firm's ongoing efforts toward greater organizational efficiency. She also oversees Alerian's feedback process for creative output and is a regular contributor to Alerian Insights, the firm's primary platform for sharing its research findings with stakeholders. Ms. Patredis graduated with a Master of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Dallas and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Texas A&M University.