McDonald's: Growing Sales, Growing Dividends But Expensive

Did the stock get too expensive or is it still a buy?

We examine what is going on at McDonald's, what is driving its growth and what the company's strategy is.

McDonald's has performed a turnaround few would have expected and the market has rewarded that dearly.

McDonald's Corporation (MCD), a renowned dividend aristocrat with a history of consecutive dividend increases for 40 years, is currently trading at an all-time high and with a relatively low yield of 2.4%.

Following earnings beat after earnings beat the stock climbed higher for almost 2 years and despite some juicy 7% and 7% dividend raises the yield has plummeted into the low 2.4% area. In such a situation with a P/E of almost 26, the upside seems to be rather limited. Let's find out if MCD can continue its growth story, justify its valuation and what's in store for dividend investors.

What is going on at McDonald's?

The company is expected to raise its dividend in late September, which could further fuel the rally which would mark the 41st consecutive dividend raise. Its share price has been rocketing this year depressing the yield and resulting in a P/E of 26.

In terms of valuation the company has not been trading that high since the financial crisis. This is not to raise ominous omens but should just point out how elevated the valuation has become.

The company has been comfortably beating top-line and EPS estimates for the last consecutive quarters which propelled the stock higher every time. Its latest Q2 earnings beat EPS by $0.11 and revenue by $90M, the latter representing a -3.4% Y/Y decline. Declining revenues has been a trend for several quarters but driven by cost reductions and buybacks net income and EPS has continually been rising.

While falling revenues are not necessarily a good thing it should not distract the view from how MCD is operationally performing. To simplify, falling revenues can be driven by changes in price, volume, foreign exchange and number of stores. With gross margin even soaring over the years we can already rule out the volume/price effect.

In terms of volume MCD is growing in a way that justifies its valuation. With global comparable-store sales growing by 6.6% in Q2 and by 4% in Q1 it is the single biggest driver in pushing up McDonald's stock.

Even in the U.S these comparable-store sales increased by 3.9%. This strong momentum shows that McDonald's turnaround is working with the company leveraging size and scale to "retain, regain and convert customers" as noted by CEO Steve Easterbrook.

Specifically, what has been driving down revenues in the last quarters are unfavorable exchange rates. Even though EPS grew all the time, just for Q2 the company estimates a -$0.03 per share impact from foreign currency translation. Additionally, foreign exchange has created a 2-3pp negative currency impact on sales and thus almost entirely explains the negative -3.4% Y/Y revenue development.

McDonald's latest turnaround, that has seen comparable-store sales growth few would have imagined, basically started in late fall 2015 when the company introduced an all-day breakfast in the U.S. This move helped regain and retain customers and set the stage for a whole bunch of other improvements such as overhauling its entire main menu, refranchising and thus refocusing on what truly matters. An often forgotten fact is that the reignited growth of McDonald's basically started with Easterbrook stepping up as CEO in spring 2015. Since then the stock price has rallied by more than 60% and EPS has grown by more than 30%.

McDonald's latest strategic move, i.e. a growth plan, was announced in March 2017 and consists of 5 pillars:

Enhancing digital capabilities and the use of technology to dramatically elevate the customer experience

Redefining customer convenience through delivery

Accelerating deployment of Experience of the Future restaurants in the U.S.

Initiating a new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders, and

Establishing new financial targets for Sales, Operating Margin, Earnings per Share and Return on Incremental Invested Capital

Moving away from a pure number perspective in this article, let's shed some light on the first bullet. The next big thing, so to say, which stands behind "elevate the customer experience", is what McDonald's calls "Experience of the Future" (EOTF) which...

... fundamentally changes the way customers interact with our brand. We are providing an experience that is more personal and less stressful, matching our best people with technology platforms like self-order kiosks, digital menu boards and table service. Changes in the layout of our dining rooms and service areas create better customer flow and give us the ability to enhance our McCafé and dessert business.

Source: McDonald's FY2017/Q2 Earnings Call

This new experience started in Poland as an incubator market and the results have been staggering:

On a recent [from the CEO Mr. Easterbrook] visit to celebrate the market's 25th anniversary, Kevin and I experienced firsthand the big difference it makes for customers when our restaurants introduce and integrate all Experience of the Future elements at once.

Source: McDonald's FY2017/Q2 Earnings Call

This new concept is now rolled out to more and more stores, locations and countries and where it has already been introduced McDonald's is seeing sales grow "above market averages" and really making a difference for customers.

It includes digital interfaces for ordering...

... Starbucks-like coffeehouses ...

... and a spacious and comfortable all-round dining experience

Source: Images courtesy of McDonald's

On top of that McDonald's is also introducing more and more locally-relevant offerings, for instance...

in Australia, more customers have been visiting McDonald's as a result of our $1.00 Hamburger. This complements some of our bundled value offerings on the menu and makes it more affordable to feed a family.

Source: McDonald's FY2017/Q2 Earnings Call

All this should help the company to grow same-store sales between 3% to 5%, increase operating margin into the mid-40% range and grow EPS by high-single digits. The latter, despite not explicitly articulated as a measurable goal in that growth plan, should also set the tone for upcoming dividend development.

Source: SimplyWallSt

Speaking in terms of dividend McDonald's has ample free cash flow which currently covers the dividend by around 75% which is a very healthy ratio for such a stable and reliable business. Investors willing to participate in McDonald's ever-existent growth story can benefit from an above-market yield and a dividend expected to grow in the mid-to-high single digits going forward. The upcoming ex-dividend date on August 30 may provide a better entry opportunity.

To keep track of dividend payment and ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released Dividend Calendar and Dashboard Tool, which shows upcoming ex-dividend dates in the calendar to the left and upcoming expected payments in the chart on the right (November for instance). In the table on the top right we can see MCD's ex-dividend date, payment date, current shares held and expected payment. Give it a try if you like!

Investor take-away

McDonald's has turned around itself by executing a consumer-centric strategy which has resulted in the company growing same-store sales in the mid single digits, a figure which is mind-blowing given that the overall restaurant business is in recession mode.

The market has credited this staggering turnaround dearly elevating the stock to new heights and based on DCF analysis resulting in a valuation which is anything but undervalued.

Source: SimplyWallSt

Similarly, despite an ever increasing dividend, the yield has plummeted and is significantly below its 10-year average now. A dividend raise in September in the 5-7% area won't do much to notably increase the yield.

On the other hand I continue to like the stock and the company as it provides downside protection, has low volatility (beta of 0.7), keeps on growing and management is doing an excellent job. I am not only a happy shareholder but also a happy customer. Once McDonald's EOTF concept has been rolled out to more and more sales the growth story for the stock and the business is set to go on.

To cater for the high valuation I am only buying around $100 worth of stock every month as part of an automatic savings plan. That allows me to benefit from a cost-average effect, should the stock ever come down, and meanwhile on its way up buy less and less shares. I do not worry about the business at all but occasionally check how it is doing post earnings. Now, with another great quarter behind the stock, the story will go on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.