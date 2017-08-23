Fortune Brands: Despite Valuation, A Solid Choice For Investors

Today, the valuation is still solid, particularly given the economics of the industry, as well as secular long-term trends.

The company has market-leading positions in all of its segments, and there is significant potential operating leverage to be unlocked from Cabinetry and Plumbing in particular.

The dip in renovation and rebuild spending by consumers at the turn of the decade was short-lived, and buyers of the spin-off were rewarded.

One of the tougher calls in investing is deciding whether to invest in a long-term compounder. Investors have to balance feelings of having “missed the boat” versus what, in most cases, are businesses operating with strong prowess and excellent outlooks. No one likes being late to a party where those that arrived early really benefited, but showing up late can be better than not showing up at all. Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) looks like one of those cases.

The company has rallied 394% since its spin-off in 2011, making even the S&P 500’s better than 100% return over the same time frame look like just a little bump on a chart. This isn’t an investment driven by wanton speculation; the company has put up stellar results that routinely beat expectations for years now. Still, the question remains: Is the party just beginning for Fortune Brands Home & Security, or are investors better off staying at home?

Business Overview, Market Outlook

Fortune Brands Home & Security is, well… a home and security solutions provider. The company was spun off from the former Fortune Brands late in 2011, with Fortune Brands divesting what it found to be non-core product lines, all so it could focus on its liquor business. Fortune Brands renamed itself Beam, and a few short years later sold itself to Suntory for $16B, so Fortune Brands Home & Security now stands completely alone.

That hasn’t been a problem for the company at all; the company has demonstrated a massive amount of success in operating as a standalone firm. Since the spin-off in 2011, net sales have grown to $5B from $2.9B, representing nearly double-digit organic growth rates in the company’s core businesses. This hasn’t been a straight revenue growth story, either: operating margin has more than doubled, and EBITDA was up to $777M in fiscal 2016, a 225% increase from 2011 levels.

Management is still bullish – while expectations are obviously not for that kind of growth to continue, three-year target forecasts are for another 200bps of margin expansion, as well as high single-digit increases on the top line. Part of this will be driven by a more aggressive capital allocation strategy – management’s targeted net debt/EBITDA ratio is 2.25x at the mid-point, up significantly from current levels of 1.5x. A big game-changing acquisition looks likely if management can find the right deal, one that might be reminiscent of the Norcraft acquisition in 2015 for $600M.

Funding for such deals would be no problem. The company has $750M in excess capacity on its revolver as of June 2017, and it carries investment grade credit ratings from the major ratings agencies. Its 2025 senior unsecured bonds trade at a yield to maturity of 3.21%; Fortune Brands Home & Security can source cash cheaper than just about anyone.

Today, the portfolio is primarily made up of cabinet, plumbing, door, and security products (each its own reportable segment), which ties its health quite closely to that of the U.S. residential housing market. Within most markets, FBHS is the clear leader, owning several well-known product lines, such as MasterLock, SentrySafe, Moen facuets, and ThermaTru doors - all of which hold top market share in their respective product categories.

When framing the thesis here, the Cabinets and Plumbing segments are the core drivers of potential. Sales in these two segments make up three quarters of revenue (a mix that is not slated to change given the company’s three-year targets), with cabinets having the greatest guidance for margin expansion (from 10.8% segment margins today to 14% or greater by the end of fiscal 2019).

Both of these segments have a higher fixed cost base with excess production capacity. I think the expectation is for the Doors segment to be stronger than it is, but given they focus on entry doors (front/patio generally) only, they are less levered to homebuilding expansion than industry leaders like Masonite (DOOR) and already are running near capacity on existing door facilities.

Cabinetry And Plumbing In Detail

What makes Cabinetry unique is that roughly one half of all sales come through the company’s dealer network (over 5,000 of them). As the largest supplier domestically here in North America, Fortune Brands Home & Security is in the relatively unique position of being able to offer the widest variety of designs at varying price points compared to other sellers in a build-to-suit fashion (fulfilled when ordered). Margins here are actually better versus in-stock products, particularly within the home center segment (Home Depot (HD), Lowe’s (LOW)) where the big guys demand steep price concessions from suppliers.

Looking forward into the acquisition space, privately-held Medallion Cabinetry would be a solid pick-up (fifth-largest domestic manufacturer) that operates similarly (dealer network), or picking up a piece of Masco Corporation’s (MAS) portfolio. The plumbing/faucet business is slightly more fragmented, and Fortune Brands Home & Security might have an easier time picking up assets in that segment: Danze, Sanliv as potentials. I think that’s shown through the company’s recent purchase activity (Riobel, ROHL).

Overall, the company’s product portfolio tends to be less levered to new build construction throughout the entire portfolio, and in general, it’s a good spot to be in now. Coming out of the Great Recession, repair and rebuild activity was well-below historical averages. As new build activity remains below replacement rates in many areas of the country, median home age continues to be pressed upward. With the average home now nearly forty years old, repair/remodel activity becomes nearer to a necessity versus discretionary updates.

Another fact I know all too well (my home was built in 2002), the glut of homes built between 1996 and 2006 are now entering an age typical of remodeling activity. Expectations are for 5% or better annual growth within this category, a number that Fortune Brands Home & Security could handily beat if it continues to win market share. Likewise, that 5%+ growth number could prove to be a touch low if consumer access to credit (lines of credit, cash-out refinance) improves in my opinion.

Takeaway

At an enterprise value of roughly $11B, Fortune Brands Home & Security trades at 11x 2018 EBITDA expectations, and 9.2x its 2019 EBITDA target. That’s a touch more expensive than peers like Masco Corporation, but it's not an outlandish premium given the moderately better execution and less levered balance sheet. While I don’t think the company is a screaming buy, it’s a great coming up story over the past several years, and yet another example for Joel Greenblatt followers to cite as a spin-off investing opportunity.

I think the business sector as a whole is extremely attractive; Americans have rarely lost their taste for making their homes more of their own, and I don’t see any reason for those trends (or the mid-to-high single-digit growth that has characterized that segment) to change. Definitely worse picks out there currently, even if the valuation is a touch stretched historically.

