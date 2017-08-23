Tiffany Q2 Earnings Preview: Headwinds Remain

Tiffany (TIF) is set to report second quarter 2017 earnings before the bell on Thursday, 8/24. We are bearish into the report. We believe jewelry and diamond demand remains weak, and further believe that one-stop-shop department stores are starting to eat into TIF market share. Meanwhile, TIF stock continues to trade at a rich valuation that does not reflect the currently hazy growth outlook.

All in all, it appears that jewelry and diamond demand remains depressed. TIF said comparable sales fell 3% last quarter, following a 5% decline in comps in fiscal 2016. Meanwhile, Signet (SIG) saw comparable sales fall 11.5% last quarter, following a 1.9% decline in fiscal 2016. Fossil (FOSL) said jewelry sales fell 22% last quarter, following a 12% decline in Q1 and an 8% decline in fiscal 2016. Jewelry and diamond sales are in a slump.

Why? Well, we will quote our previous article to answer that question.

At the core of the issue, Millennials in the US aren't buying diamonds. Part of the problem is student debt is burdening young professionals. Part of the problem is that Millennials aren't getting married with the same frequency as their parents. Part of the problem is this whole shift from buying things to buying experiences. Because these are all current trends, we do not really have any clarity as to when diamond sales will pick back up again (student debt isn't going away or lessening, marriage frequency is a black box, and valuing experiences over things seems to only be gaining traction). Granted, Tiffany will likely always sell diamonds, but the outlook right now remains hazy given lower Millennial demand.

Therefore, Tiffany is staring at a major demand headwind until Millennials decide to start buying diamonds. In the meantime, TIF is facing another serious headwind in that it appears department stores are more aggressively promoting their jewelry departments, implying that not only is TIF looking at a weak jewelry market, but the company is also losing market share.

Macy's (M) said that fine jewelry sales were up double-digits last quarter, with particular strength in diamonds. But Macy's said jewelry did well the quarter before that too, when Tiffany reported lackluster results. It looks like what is happening here is that despite weak jewelry and diamond demand, Macy's is growing its jewelry business and stealing market share.

Same thing at JC Penney (JCP). JCP also highlighted fine jewelry as a positive growth segment last quarter, and did so the quarter before that too. Again, it looks like JCP is growing its jewelry business and stealing market share amid weak jewelry and diamond demand.

The weak demand and intensifying competition headwinds imply a hazy growth outlook for TIF stock. But TIF stock remains richly valued. At 22.5x FY18 EPS estimates, TIF trades at a significant premium to its inherent high single digits earnings growth potential. That is especially troubling considering the S&P 500 is trading at a lower multiple (18.5x) for more growth (low double-digit range).

A rich valuation coupled with demand and competition headwinds imply that TIF stock has significant risks at these levels. We don't think the quarter was that good, and consequently believe the stock could have some big downside ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.