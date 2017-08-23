We Still Like Gap

At the beginning of 2017, we pointed out Gap (GPS) as a retail winner. The company reported strong Holiday sales, comps were trending up, and earnings seemed stable at $2 per share. Since then, GPS' stock has traded mostly flat. This doesn't make much sense to us, and we believe GPS stock remains a good value-oriented investment at these levels.

First and foremost, retail isn't dead. E-commerce is booming and brick-and-mortar is in decline, but that is only natural when a new business takes market share from an old business. If you look at the numbers, brick-and-mortar still retains majority control of retail. In fact, about 91% of all retail transactions are still made in the brick-and-mortar channel. That compares to 92% a year ago, 93% 2 years ago, and 94% 3 years ago. In other words, e-commerce is gradually chipping away at brick-and-mortar's market share, but brick-and-mortar is still the king. At this pace, brick-and-mortar will remain the king for many, many years to come.

So when we see retail stocks being priced at anywhere from 1x to 5x trailing EBITDA, we think that is a huge opportunity. GPS is in that band (4.4x trailing EBITDA), despite having exposure to two groups of retail which are actually showing early signs of stabilization.

Off-price retail has been a winning strategy for some time. Off-price retailers like TJX Companies (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST) have consistently delivered strong results despite competition from Amazon (AMZN). Gap's Old Navy is in this off-price boat. Comps at Old Navy rose 5% last quarter.

Meanwhile, teen retail is making a comeback this quarter. Alongside Gap, Urban Outfitters (URBN), Express (EXPR), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), and Zumiez (ZUMZ) all outperformed second quarter expectations.

Considering GPS has exposure to both of these resurgent retail sub-segments, we think GPS is one of those retailers that will continue to prove operational stabilization to the market.

Secondly, GPS has just been on fire recently. The company has beat revenue estimates in 5 consecutive quarters, while earnings haven't missed in that time frame. That is a pretty rare run in the significantly depressed retail space, and it speaks to Gap's improving top-line trends. Comps have risen for 3 straight quarters, while gross margins have expanded for 4 straight quarters. Improving comp trends coupled with gross margin expansion is a rare combination in retail, and it should be rewarded with a premium valuation.

But that brings us to our third point. GPS stock remains materially undervalued relative to the market. GPS is trading at 11.2x FY17 EPS estimates for what analysts see as roughly 7% annualized earnings growth over the next several years. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is trading at 18.5x FY17 EPS estimates for low double-digit annualized earnings growth over the next several years. So the market is growing earnings at a faster clip, but it's also got a much a bigger multiple. Consequently, we believe GPS deserves a slightly richer valuation, especially considering its strong balance sheet and healthy 4% dividend yield.

All in all, we maintain a favorable outlook on GPS stock. We are buyers here and lower, all else equal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS, EXPR, AEO, ANF, TJX, ROST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.