Advanced Micro Devices Needs Consistent Profits - Will Struggle To Deliver

source: PCAuthority

By most measures Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) hasn't had a bad year when measured against the S&P 500. It has outperformed by about one percent. On the other hand, it has lagged far behind the performance of its peers in the Nasdaq Composite, which is up approximately 17 percent on the year.

Like its up and down performance this year, the outlook from investors and analysts finds no consensus, as some believe it has a lot of upside potential, while others aren't convinced it can break out and generate the needed product that can give it growth momentum.

With any stock like this, AMD does offer significant upside opportunity, but it also offers a lot of risk as well.

A couple of things have dampened enthusiasm for AMD, including the weak guidance from management at its Analysts Day in May, where it said it has a goal of reaching EPS of 75 cents by 2020. The share price took a hit of 11 percent immediately afterwards.

More recently, AMD's GPU's failed to impress the market, as many forums and commentators noted it didn't match the performance of NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and Titan XP, or in regard to power efficiency, they didn't meet the performance of GTX 1080; the point being it continues to struggle to get the breakout of a product that convinces the market it can sustainably grow.

Where does AMD go from here is the question

The catalyst for AMD soaring from early 2016 after failing to gain any traction for years, was it was able to develop products while becoming more efficient, which allowed it to compete against Intel in CPUs.



The obvious problem there is that computer sales have been declining for some time and even if they have reached close to the bottom, which is debatable, it offers no forward momentum for AMD unless it starts to take meaningful share away from Intel, which increasing margins and earnings. That's not a scenario that is likely to play out.



With AMD probably getting all it can out of its improvement in the CPU market, there isn't much in the way of visible catalysts that could propel the company forward.

This is why it's probably going to go through a period of choppy trading until it proves it can offer quality products outside of CPUs.

Getting more scrutiny from the market has increased expectations, and with the weak earnings guidance for the next three years, it appears the company doesn't have it in it to drive sales and earnings. That's why management tempered expectations after its impressive rebound since February 2016.

Epyc and Vega GPUs

With the release of Epyc and Vega GPUs, AMD is trying to take on Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), and as mentioned, the market isn't as impressed with the products for the reasons mentioned above.

Since AMD hasn't competed on price in datacenters and gaming, it will, in my opinion, struggle to position itself as a low-price option in those two market segments.

The problem is in gaming, users want to have a seamless experience and not deal with graphics that are less than optimal. In that area it didn't meet the performance of NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and Titan XP.

In gaming, the experience is everything and lower performance is unacceptable. Fans are more than willing to pay more for what they want and they want performance.

On the database side, power efficiency is crucial, and again, AMD failed to measure up to GTX 1080. This is also a crucial element in attracting big customers.

The point is AMD and the business model of the past where it positioned itself as a low-price alternative to Intel, is facing a different type of customer base in gaming and database.

With the general computer market, there were those that didn't perform a lot of tasks that required higher quality performance, so they bought on price. That's the market AMD has been targeting.

In the gaming and database segment, the market is much more demanding and requires performance at a competitive price, not the lowest price.

This is why it doesn't bode well on the growth side for AMD, now that feedback suggests its products are inferior to NVIDIA's.

In my opinion, competing on price in those markets won't give AMD the results it has enjoyed in the computer market.

Conclusion

I think AMD will continue to trade sideways. It will struggle to move out of its existing range, but its volatility could make it a good trading play.

For those looking for longer term holdings, AMD must first prove it can generate meaningful sales in gaming and database markets. Early indications of lower quality when measured against competing products, suggest it's facing some headwinds.

If for some reason it does convince those markets to buy, it will definitely surprise to the upside and it'll probably test the $20 per share mark, or possibly higher, depending on the size of the beat.

Either way, management still confirms it'll struggle with margins and earnings through at least 2020, and that means even if it's able to improve revenue, profits will remain hard to come by.

Unless AMD surprises on sales outside of the computer market, it could even reverse direction more. Again, the problem is everything is priced in now, and investors are waiting on the sidelines to see if it's a contender or pretender in the database and gaming markets.

That will determine the performance of the company over the next several years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.