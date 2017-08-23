Northview Apartment: Q2 Inline, Value Creation Initiatives Will Drive FFO Growth In 2018

Northview Apartment (OTC:NPRUF) (TSX:NVU.UN) posted Q2 2017 earnings in mid-August with its FFO/unit declining. While the trend appears to be worrisome, with its value creation initiatives and its development pipeline, its FFO/unit is expected to return to growth in 2018. Using Price to AFFO as a metric, Northview appears to be undervalued.

In this article, we will discuss about Northview's Q2 financial and operational highlights. We will also discuss its value creation initiatives that will help drive its FFO/unit growth in 2018, and provide a 12-month target price for the REIT. For a fundamental overview of the REIT and its Q1 highlights, please also read here.

Overview

With a portfolio of approximately 24,000 residential family suites and commercial properties in more than 60 markets across Canada, Northview is one of Canada’s largest multi-family REITs. The REIT has a high concentration in Canada’s rural north with 31% of its NOI coming from Northern Canada, 27% from Ontario, 24% from Western Canada, 13% from Atlantic Canada, and 5% from Quebec.

Source: Q2 2017 Conference Presentation

Growth in Occupancy Rate

Northview Apartment’s occupancy rate varies greatly region by region. In Western Canada, the weakness of Alberta’s economy continues to drag down the occupancy rate. Nevertheless, Northview’s occupancy rate in the region improved significantly to 85.4% in Q2 2017 from 81.7% in Q1 2017. Other regions such as Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada continued to perform well with over 94% of occupancy rate. As Canada’s economy continues to improve, it is expected that the occupancy rate will continue to improve. This will have a positive impact on its net operating income.





Source: Q2 2017 Financial Report

Improving Balance Sheet

Since January 2016, Northview disposed more than C$87 million of non-core assets. These disposed assets were directed to reducing the leverage. As a result, Northview was able to reduce its debt to gross book value from the height of 60.2% in Q2 2016 to 56.4% at the end of Q2 2017. On July 28, 2017, Northview completed another disposition of a non-core hotel asset located in Iqaluit, NU, for C$14.9 million. This further reduced its debt-leverage. As the REIT’s leverage is now near its target ratio of 50%-55%, it is less likely Northview will conduct large scale dispositions of its portfolio at the moment. However, management noted that some sales may be possible, or perhaps redeploy certain properties. Management also indicated that leverage improvement is likely going to be achieved through its value creation initiatives.

Source: Q2 2017 Conference Presentation

While Northview’s leverage is still over 50%, it is not alarming. The REIT further improved its interest coverage ratio to 2.99x from 2.90x at the end of Q1 2017. Its debt service coverage ratio of 1.66x is also comparable to other residential REITs.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

The debt maturing ladder is pretty much evenly distributed with about 12-13% of its total debt maturing in each of the years between 2018 and 2020. As long as the interest rate hike is gradual, interest expense is not expected to jump significantly.

Source: Q2 2017 Financial Report

Q2 2017 Financial Highlights

The table below shows Northview’s financial highlights in Q2 2017. Northview’s revenue declined slightly to C$82.013 million in Q2 2017 from C$82.019 million. This was mainly due to non-core asset sales despite same door NOI growth of 3.9%.





Source: Q2 2017 Financial Report

Northview Apartment’s diluted FFO per unit dropped slightly to C$0.54 from C$0.56 in Q2 2016. This was mainly due to diluting from equity financing that resulted in an increase in shares outstanding. Its distribution per share remained C$0.41, unchanged from Q1 2016.

With its value creation initiatives and a few development projects in its pipeline which we will discuss in the two subsequent sections, I believe its revenue will return to growth in the latter half of 2017 or 2018. Its FFO per unit is expected to gradually improve in the next few quarters.

Development Pipeline

Northview Apartment adopts the approach to develop residential suites by themselves rather than through acquisition. This approach is estimated to bring 2% higher capitalization rate than through acquisition. In Q2, Northview completed the development of the 36 units in Cambridge Bay, NU. Leasing has reached approximately 70% in June 2017. Total development costs were consistent with budget at $10.5 million with an expected stabilized cap rate between 10.0% and 10.5%. They have several development projects in its pipeline as outlined in the table below. The project at Cambridge Bay, NU, is expected to be completed in Q2 2017. With 70% already pre-leased, it is expected to start generate revenues in Q2 and the latter half of 2017. The rest of the projects are not expected to be completed until 2018.

Location Total Units Estimated Cost Estimated Cap. Rate Start Date Regina, SK 132 C$22.3 million 7.0% ~ 7.5% Q2 2017 Iqualuit, NU 30 C$9.4 million 9.0% ~ 9.5% Q2 2017 Canmore, AB 180 C$23.3 million 7.0% ~ 7.5% Q2 2017

Source: Company Report

Northview currently holds 32 acres of land for potential future development. These lands, primarily located in Western Canada, would enable development of about 1,200 units. It is expected several lands will be sold and the proceeds will be redeployed to acquire lands in strong markets such as Ontario.

Value Creation Initiatives

Going forward, management identified several areas where Northview can grow its SPNOI as the table below shows. First is its high-end renovation program where management identified properties suitable for significant renovations. This will help increase its rental rates. The target for post renovation increase in rents is approximately C$200 to C$300 per month and a return of 15% to 20% on the additional capital invested.

Beside its high-end renovation program, management also identified properties with below market rents by converting these rents to market levels on turnover with standard renovations. The third item in the value creation initiatives involve installing sub-metering to each individual units. This allows tenants to pay their own electricity bills. Based on 2015 statistics, the installation of sub-metering resulted in savings of C$40 per unit.

Fourth in its value creation initiatives is to submit applications to increase its rent above guideline. This applies to properties in Ontario where Northview was able to submit to the Ontario Landlord and Tenant Board to increase rents by more than the regulated annual increase due to the significant capital that was invested in the assets prior to the Transaction.

Strategic Value Creation Initiatives ( Source: Q2 2017 Conference Presentation)

Dividend Sustainability

Northview currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.1358, or an annual dividend of C$1.6296. This is equivalent to 7.63% yield at today’s trading price. The Trust’s dividend has remained the same since its transition from Northern REIT in 2015. Northview Apartment’s FFO payout ratio was 79.4% in Q2 2017, from 73.2% in Q2 2016. The table below shows the gradual increase of its FFO payout ratio since 2014. While this trend is worrisome, it is likely that the FFO per unit will resume growth in 2018 due to organic growth and the rental revenue from the completion of some of its development projects.

Q2 2017 Q1 2017 2016 2015 2014 FFO Payout Ratio 79.4% 92.6% 76.7% 69.0% 67.1%

Source: Company Reports

Valuation Analysis

Northview estimate its 2017 AFFO per unit to be around C$1.70. At the unit price of C$21.35, its price to 2016 AFFO ratio is about 12.6x. As the graph below shows, this is much lower than many of its other Canadian REIT peers. The REIT current trading value of C$21.35 is also below its Net Asset Value per Unit of C$22.75. The market appears not to favor Northview Apartment perhaps due to the Trust’s higher exposure to Alberta, and the high debt ratio.

Even so, its AFFO multiple should probably be at least 13x. Assuming a slight increase of AFFO by 4% in 2018, with a multiple of 13x, the target unit price will be C$22.98. This would be 9.4% increase in capital appreciation. With annual distribution of C$1.6296 per share, the total return should be 15.4%.

Source: May 2017 Company Presentation

Investor Takeaway

Northview’s FFO is expected to return to growth in 2018 due to its strategic value creation initiatives and its development pipeline. The company is currently trading at a price to AFFO multiple below its industry peers probably due to Northview’s higher exposure to energy markets. When its FFO/unit returns to growth, the unit price is expected to trend higher. For patient investors, this presents an opportunity to invest in a high-yield income REIT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.