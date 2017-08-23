Abercrombie & Fitch: Prepare For A Pop

Teen retailer Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is set to report second quarter 2017 earnings before the bell on Thursday, 8/24. Considering the broadly positive reports from other teen retailers this quarter, we expect ANF to deliver a solid report which points to operational stabilization. At these depressed levels, signs of operational stabilization should shoot ANF stock materially higher.

In what has been perhaps the biggest shock this earnings season, teen retailers have done much better than expected. Urban Outfitters (URBN), Express (EXPR), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Gap (GPS), and Zumiez (ZUMZ) all outperformed expectations.

URBN, EXPR, GPS, and AEO all beat on both revenue and earnings expectations. Comps were largely better than expected at all four of these retailers. Meanwhile, Zumiez (ZUMZ) sales have been on fire. In the second quarter, ZUMZ reported a 5.1% rise in comparable sales, versus a 2.9% drop a year ago and a 2% rise expected by analysts.

Granted, the results haven't been great. The general trend, with exceptions, is negative comps, gross margin compression, and SG&A rate deleverage. But it's all about expectations. Comp trends are generally improving. Gross margins aren't getting killed as badly as expected. By and large, costs are still coming out of the system and improving topline trends indicate that the SG&A rate could fall in the near future.

Above all else, the recent results in teen retail imply that the sector can and will stabilize. The opportunity is that these retailers are all priced for death. URBN, AEO, ZUMZ, GPS, and EXPR all trade between 1.5x and 4.7x trailing EBITDA. Consequently, any signs that these retailers might actually survive with normal operations over the next several years will shoot the stocks significantly higher.

ANF is in a similar boat. Abercrombie and Hollister sell much of the same type of stuff as AEO, URBN, ZUMZ, GPS, and EXPR. ANF is also a mall-based retailer with a growing online presence and a teen-focused demographic. The stock is also in a huge valuation trough. The robust similarities imply that ANF will also report much better than expected numbers on Thursday morning.

If ANF can show signs of operational stabilization on Thursday morning, then ANF stock could fly higher given its depressed valuation. Given the current teen retail backdrop, we think that is exactly what will happen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANF, AEO, EXPR, GPS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.