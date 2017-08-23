China New Borun (BORN) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China New Borun Corporation (NYSE:BORN)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 23, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Yuanqin Chen - CFO

Bing Yu - Chief Strategy Officer

Analysts

Albert Chan - Prime Capital Group

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call for China New Borun Corporation.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Terence Chen, Chief Financial Officer of China New Borun Corporation.

Yuanqin Chen

Thank you everyone for joining us for China New Borun's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me today from management is Ann Yu, the company's Chief Strategy Officer. For today's call, I will represent Mr. Wang in providing you with a quick review of our business and industry dynamics in the first quarter of 2017. Following that, Ann will offer more details on our operational developments and updates. After Ann, I will discuss the financial details.

I would like to note that on this call today, all of our financial results will be referred to in Chinese RMB, unless otherwise noted.

We are pleased with our solid results for second quarter 2017 as revenue expanded by 4.7% year-over-year to RMB555.1 million which was comfortably at the high-end of our previous revenue guidance. We continue to win this solid demand from health advisor industry, with prices rising for top baijiu brands, the total volume outputs of baijiu in the first six months of 2017 grew 6.6% year-over-year while the benchmark price of industry leading [month-high] [ph] continue to rise nationwide in July giving the way for other Tier 1 brands to further raise prices. And in industry terms is, in the volume of consumption for light version of baijiu was less than 50 degrees, its overtaking that of full strength version indicating that baijiu is becoming more accepted for casual occasions. This casual consumption indicates the beverage is gaining greater mass market appeal which further expands total demand for baijiu.

According to recent statistics of Asia listed baijiu producers, the overall baijiu industry grew revenue by more than 10% year-over-year during the second quarter 2017 making the eighth consecutive quarter of continued record growth. And importantly our target customers the Tier 2 brands are increasing positioning their products towards the premium segment, which can enhance their profitability and ultimately their willingness to accept higher price for baijiu edible for our edible alcohol.

Reflecting the strong demand, our facilities were running and running at nearly maximum output as sales volumes of edible alcohol reached new slightly high to 95,196 tons of byproducts notably DDGS Feed also reached a new five years high in sales volume to 83,586 tons as corn has increasingly become the perfect choice for animal feed. Globally the use of corn for animal feed has climbed 22% in the past five years to record 1.2 billion tons in the department of agriculture. We believe this trend is also catching on in China as evidenced by the 8.3% sequential growth in our DDGS sales volume with a modest decline in average selling price of 0.7% to RMB1,616 per ton. Led by the strong DDGS business, sale of our byproducts contributed meaningfully to our profitability in the second quarter as our total gross profit expanded by 19.3% year-over-year and net income by 14.5% year-over-year.

As we have discussed in our previous call this year, China continued to reform as national corn reserve program. At the start of this year, after a decade long of the piling, the mention of corn reserves totaled approximately 250 million tons which was enough to support more than one full year of national consumption. This prompted the government to encourage cutting corn plants area in favor of expanding soybean plant in areas. According to Xinhua news agency, farmers in China's center Hernan Province, account as fifth largest corn producing region which almost 61,000 hectares of farm land from corn to forest crops and the pilot projects in that helping to reduce the country's excess corn.

According to agriculture minister, Chinese farmers are expected to sow 35.8 million hectares of corn in this year down 2.5% from last year. In its first estimate for the 2017 crop, the Agriculture Ministry estimates China will produce 213.2 [ph] million tons of corn down 2.9% from a year ago. Similarly, China’s National Bureau of Statistics forecasted the country’s total planned corn acreage will fall by 4% this year based on a survey of 110 Southern Chinese farmers.

Earlier this May, according to the National Grain Centre, the government offered some 2.5 million tons of older corn up for auction including about 2 million tons from the 2013 harvest and about 5,000 tons from the 2012 harvest. Although there was an initial market fear that this large volume will cause corn prices to decrease further, the reality was that the corn prices remain firm and actually started to rise in China’s stock market in the latter half of the second quarter. Corn prices rose to nearly RMB1,500 per ton at the end of the second quarter.

As you may recall, we completed our repurchase plan of 600,000 of corn at the average price of lesser than RMB1,300 per ton during this year’s harvest season. As such, our current cost of corn was less than RMB1,400 which include an average storage cost of approximately RMB130 per ton. This is well below the current market price.

Highlighting now on sourcing advantage. As corn prices continue to trend upward, we continue to deploy our repurchase inventory during the third quarter. And we are confident that despite the rising corn prices at the spot market, our corn cost during the third quarter will remain stable as we convert pre-purchased inventory into cash. Our cash flows from operations of RMB333.4 million in the second quarter was outstanding and we anticipate continuous strong cash flows in the third quarter.

With adequate corn reserves, healthy cash flows and a strong cash balance of more than RMB1.2 billion, we are comfortable with our competitive position and our ability to preserve profitability in the second half of 2017.

And at this point, I will turn the call over to Andrew for more details on our operational developments and updates.

Bing Yu

Thank you, Terence. Good day everyone and appreciate you taking time to join us on today's call. We are delighted with our continued outstanding operating efficiency in the second quarter of 2017. Similar to this quarter, we took full advantage of the robust demand from the baijiu industry in the second quarter. Operating at practical maximum capacity on overall utilization of 97%, we produced and shipped a five highest sales volume of 95,196 tons of edible alcohol.

While the demand of edible alcohol remains robust, the average selling price for edible alcohol has yet to fully recover from the imbalanced market force caused by irrational new entrants. During the second quarter, our average selling price for edible alcohol declined by 10.2% year-over-year or 3.5% sequentially to RMB3864 per ton negating our volume gains.

Comparatively during the quarter, our average corn cost decreased by 10% year-over-year but increased by 12.1% sequentially to RMB1395 per ton as a result of our second quarter 2017 gross margin improved by 120 basis points year-over-year, but decreased sequentially.

During the second quarter corn prices at the spot market were consistently higher than our average cost of corn in inventories. We observed corn prices increased for approximately RMB1300 per ton at the end of the first quarter to RMB1500 per ton at the end of the second quarter. In other words, corn prices increased by approximately 16% over the three months period. And as such, even though our second quarter gross margin contracted sequentially, we believe this would have been much worse had we not benefited from our large repurchase in this harvest season.

As corn prices continue to trend upwards towards a current quoted future contracts for September delivery of corn in China at the Dalian Commodity Exchange of more than RMB1,600 per ton. We will continue to deploy our pre-purchase inventories during the third quarter which provide us with an extra buffer in preserving profit margin.

Looking at our other revenue categories, we saw positive sequential growth in sales volume across our entire product portfolios in the second quarter. Sales of byproducts was for edible alcohol were generally solid with DDGS continuing to outperform the other segment as the average selling price for this product increased by 0.7% sequentially to RMB1,616 per ton in the second quarter of 2017.

Driven by the strong demand and solid average selling price, we shift a five-year high sales volume of 83,586 tons generated total DDGS feed revenues of RMB135.1 million or a 9.1% sequential improvement. As Terence mentioned earlier in this call, the demand for DDGS feed is gaining strength and we continue to view DDGS as one of the bright spots in our portfolio of byproducts. We anticipate that the selling price of DDGS feed will remain quite healthy and we project DDGS feed will continue to contribute solid revenue and profit in the upcoming quarters.

Given that we were running our facility at full capacity in the first and second quarters of this year, it now becomes real that we must conduct our annual maintenance during the third quarter. For Shandong facility, actually started to maintain this in the last two weeks of June and completed deposits by mid-July. So, the impact of this maintenance in the third quarter is roughly two weeks of halted production. However, for our Daqing facility, we began the maintenance in early July and completed total process at the end of the month. So, the impact in the third quarter is roughly four weeks.

Combining the effect of the two-maintenance period, we estimate that the total production loss due to the shutdown of approximately 25% to 30% of the total capacity in the third quarter. Overall the second quarter's strong result demonstrates our solid execution and high operational efficiency. We continue to benefit from our sourcing advantage and believe we have adequate purchase income to meet our production needs. These healthy cash flows and strong cash balance, we are well positioned to support our consulting arrangements in the next harvest season. And that wraps up my part.

Now let me turn the call over to Terence for a review of our financial performance in the second quarter of 2017, Terence?

Yuanqin Chen

Thanks, Ann. Now turning to details about our financial performance for the second quarter 2017. Revenue increased by 4.7% year-over-year to RMB555.1 million from RMB530.4 million in the same period of 2016. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to higher sales volume of edible alcohol as byproduct.

Looking at the revenue breakdown during this quarter. Revenue from edible alcohol increased by 1.6% to RMB356.9 million in second quarter 2016 compared to RMB360.9 million in second quarter 2016.

The sales volume of edible alcohol increased by 13.2% year-over-year to approximately 95,200 tons while the average selling price of edible alcohol decreased by 10.2% year-over-year to RMB3854 per ton.

Revenue from DDGS Feed increased by 12.2% to RMB135.1 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to RMB120.4 million in the second quarter 2016.

The sales volume of DDGS Feed increased by 3.7% year-over-year to approximately 83,600 tons and the average selling price increased by 8.2% year-over-year to RMB1616 per ton.

Revenue from liquid carbon dioxide decreased by 10.8% to RMB4.9 million in the second quarter 2017 compared to RMB5.5 million in the second quarter of 2016. The sales volume of liquid carbon dioxide decreased by 4.9% year-over-year to approximately 30,650 tons and the average selling price decreased by 6.2% year-over-year to RMB160 per ton.

Revenue from corn oil decreased by 6% to RMB17 million in the second quarter 2017 compared to RMB18.1 million in the second quarter 2016. The sales volumes from corn oil increased by 1.8% year-over-year to 2860 tons and the average selling price decreased by 7.7% year-over-year to RMB5950 per ton.

Total revenues from CPE increased by 22.8% to RMB31.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to RMB25.4 million in the second quarter of 2016. The sales volume of CPE increased by 26.9% year-over-year to approximately 3930 tons and the average selling price decreased by 3.3% to RMB7938 per ton.

Our gross profit increased by 90.3% to RMB52.5 million from RMB44 million in the same period of 2016 and gross margin for second quarter 2017 increased to 9.5% from 8.3% in the same period of 2016 which was primarily attributable to the steeper decrease in average corn cost compared with the selling price of edible alcohol.

Operating expenses increased by 9.2% to RMB13.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 from RMB12.1 million in the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to G&A expenses increased by 12.8% to RMB12.3 million from RMB10.9 million in the same period of last year, reflecting the higher gross profit. Operating income for second quarter 2017 was RMB39.3 million, an increase of 23.2% from 31.9 million for the first quarter of 2016.

During the second quarter of 2017, our interest expenses increased by 39.7% to RMB17.6 million from RMB12.6 million from the same period of 2016. The increased interest expense was because of newly issued bonds in November 2016. As you know our current interest of the newly issued bond in 2016 was only 6.5 % which is much lower than the one we issued in 2013 with interest rates of 9.3%.

However, as we have retired a major portion of the original bonds in the first quarter of 2016, there was a comparatively smaller base of principle subject to interest charged during that period. For the remainder duration of the newly issued bond, we are confident that our interest expense will be competitively better than before.

Income tax expenses in the second quarter of 2017 were RMB5.7 million representing an effective tax of 25%. All-in-all our net income increased by 14.5% to RMB17 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to RMB14.9 million in the same quarter of 2016. In second quarter of 2017, basic and diluted earnings per share per ADS were RMB0.66 and the company had 25.7 million which is average basic and diluted shares outstanding during the quarter ended June 30th 2017.

On the balance sheet side, our cash and bank deposits balance increased by RMB424.5 million to RMB1.2 billion as of June 30th, 2017 compared with RMB795.3 million at the end of 2016. Cash flows generated from operating activities for second quarter 2017 amounted to RMB333.4 million which was mainly generated from the use of the purchased inventory during the second quarter.

That wraps up the financial review and let me quickly just give a business outlook. For the third quarter of 2017, the company’s Shandong facility will hold production for approximately two weeks and the Daqing facility will house production for up to four weeks of annual maintenance. Comparatively in the third quarter of 2016, the company’s Shandong and Daqing facility did not halt production as the company had already completed annual maintenance in second quarter of 2016.

Reflecting the comparatively shorter year-over-year production periods, the company estimate that its revenue for third quarter 2017 will be in the range of RMB380 million to RMB420 million, a decrease of approximately 36.9% to approximately 30.3% respectively over the same quarter of 2016. This forecast reflects our current and preliminary estimates of market and operations conditions and customer demands which are all subject to change.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we will now open the call up for the questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, congratulations on a solid quarter and thank you for taking my questions. My first question is, do you have any plans to expand your production capacity of edible alcohol?

Yuanqin Chen

We are open to any chances to improving our process of expand our market shares. And we will time-to-time to evaluate our cash position and also the market condition for us to get a more clear picture in the future whether we were to expand our production capacity of edible alcohol.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. My second question is your finance expense was higher year-over-year. Can you walk us through its composition? Do you plan to deploy your strong cash balance to lower future finance expenses?

Yuanqin Chen

We have mentioned in our script of finance expense increased mainly due to our newly issued bond in November 2016. The first priority for the management is to make sure that the cash position can satisfy our corn sourcing arrangement for the next harvest season. And then we will make, and then we will consider to reduced borrowings to lower our financial expenses.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Albert Chan, Prime Capital. Please ask the question.

Albert Chan

Yes, good morning. Just a quick question on the corn prices. So, as you mentioned that corn prices are rising and at the same time demand from baijiu are producer is also strong, when do you think the ASP for edible alcohol will correspondingly increase?

Yuanqin Chen

In the long run, we estimate the ASP for edible alcohol will definitely increase. Since you know that the corn price will continue to increasing in the half year of 2017 and in short run due to the mid-autumn festival and also the national day the average selling price for edible alcohol will also increase in third quarter of 2017.

Albert Chan

Okay. That’s good. On the guidance, you mentioned that the last deduction due to the maintenance was around between 25 to 30%. However, my calculation suggests that your revenue guidance year-over-year is a little bit more than that. I think it's 30 to 37% decline, so could you walk us through your assumption in terms of sales volume in ASP?

Yuanqin Chen

Yes, due to the annual maintenance, our production volume will decrease approximately 25 to 30% and however on a year-over-year basis the average selling price for edible alcohol will also decrease mainly due to the decrease in comp prices compared to that of 2016. So that is the result of that, our revenue guidance for year-over-year basis and that it will decrease from 30% to 37%.

Albert Chan

Okay, and one last question. In your remarks, you suggested that Chinese consumers are consuming more baijiu on casual consumption. And also, I think you mentioned the light version of the beverage is gaining popularity, so the question is do you see a potential for Borun to create a different version of edible alcohol?

And then secondly do you think that Borun can go upstream and produce or sell in order to improve margins? Thank you.

Yuanqin Chen

First-of-all your first question let me answer your first question here. It is impossible for Borun to produce different version of Adverc because different types of baijiu only depend on its own processing, its none of the business for the raw material I mean the edible alcohol.

And secondly, Borun is open to any of the chances to improving our profits including acquisition or creating our own baijiu brand. So, I think we have the chance to go upstream and maybe we’ll be able our own baijiu brand in near future.

Thank you. There are no further questions, please continue.

Yuanqin Chen

Once again on behalf of the entire China New Borun management team, we want to thank you for your interest and participating in this call. Thank you for joining us today and this concludes for our second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating and I’ll disconnect.

