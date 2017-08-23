Starbucks: Is Something Brewing?

Starbucks (SBUX) released their Q3 earnings much to the chagrin of shareholders. The stock lost 9% the next trading day due to concerns over slowing growth and fears the U.S. market is at the point of saturation. In the brief article below, I will take a deeper dive into the Q3 earnings, as well as what lies ahead for the Company.

Year to Date Performance

Starbucks has underperformed the S&P 500 so far in 2017 by 11.5%. Year to date, the Company stock is off 2%, largely due to the recent Q3 earnings debacle. Through the first half of the year, the Company was up as much as 16%, hitting its 52 week high of $64.87 in early June. Since that time, fears of over saturation in the U.S. market, which accounts for 70% of total revenues, and slower overall growth have begun to creep in. To date, the Company has reported declining consolidated same store sales growth in each quarter, except for Q3 which was flat year over year. Revenues have increased 7% on average each quarter while margins have remained relatively flat.

Looking Ahead

Though the Company has not reported stellar results thus far, the Company still has a lot going for it in the near future. Listening to the Q3 conference call, new CEO Kevin Johnson provided one of the next major growth opportunities for the Company, which is that of China. Looking at a high level and not diving into the details like many investors did after the release of the Q3 earnings, investors saw the China/Asia Pacific segment report same store sales growth of 1%, which was a decrease from 3% growth in the prior year. This sent off many red flags immediately, but in the details, China same store sales actually grew 7% during the quarter. China is going to be a big growth driver for the Company as sales continue to grow steadily in the region and more and more stores are coming on board. See year to date results for China/Asia Pacific in the snapshot below.

Source: Starbucks Investor Relations - Q3 Earnings Release

As you can see, through three quarters, Revenues are up a healthy 13.4%, with operating income up 28.2%. China/Asia Pacific, through three quarters, now makes up over 14% of total Company revenues, which is up 80bp from this point in last year.

Source: Business Insider

As seen in the sketch above, the Company is moving forward with their Reserve Roastery plans. This concept has been under the watchful eye of Chairman and former CEO Howard Schultz. This is the next growth factor I envision for the Company, as currently only one Reserve Roastery is open in Seattle, with plans to open more in Shanghai, New York, Milan, Tokyo, and Chicago. This is premium coffee at its finest where the Company will have the opportunity to charge premium prices, adding to both the top and bottom line, as premium coffee comes with higher margins. These roasteries are being placed in strategic locations and provide a premium experience to the customer.