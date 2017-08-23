United Technologies: Forget Rockwell Collins, Repurchase Shares

"I get paid not just to make deals, but to make good deals." – Tom Murphy, CEO of Capital Cities/ABC Inc. until its acquisition in 1996.

In his book – The Outsiders, William Thorndike lists an important point about what great CEOs understand compared to the more ordinary ones. They understand that increase in per share value is more important than company size in the long run. However, since executive compensation is strongly correlated with company size, size rather than per share value prioritization is more commonplace in the market. Recently, United Technologies (UTX) is reported to have approached Rockwell Collins (COL) with an acquisition offer. Based on Wall Street Journal reports, United Technologies is believed to have made an offer below $140 per share. Even if we assume conservatively that the deal gets accepted at a price of $130, the deal value will be pegged at ~$22 billion. Is this a wise move? I elaborate why the answer seems to be a blunt no.

Of the five choices that UTX has to deploy its capital, we can eliminate some of the more obvious choices easily. The five choices are

Issuing dividends

Paying off debt

Investing in existing businesses

Acquiring new companies

Repurchasing stock

(In order to ensure an apple to apple comparison, I assume $22 billion is deployed in each of the five scenarios)

For example, issuing $22 billion in dividends might make its shareholders happy and rich. But the acquisition adds cash flows each year while the dividends add nothing. UTX requires less than $2.5 billion to invest in its existing businesses for which it utilizes internally generated funds. Additional investments will only fetch diminishing returns and the acquisition would handily beat returns in this scenario as well. And the company will have to tap debt instruments to raise $22 billion. Raising debt to pay off debt still, keeps the company in debt. This leaves us with the last two options. Acquisition of Rockwell Collins is an instance of the fourth option. The fifth scenario cannot be easily ruled out and as I found out below, it is indeed the better alternative to the acquisition.

Share repurchases vs. Acquisition: Impact on earnings per share

The earnings of United Technologies in FY2016 amounted to $5.3 billion. Rockwell Collins has an October - September reporting period whereas B/E Aerospace reported for the January - December period. To ensure consistency, I have added net income figures between January and December 2016 using B/E Aerospace’s annual report. Including figures from B/E Aerospace, earnings of Rockwell Collins were $1.05 billion in 2016. If UTX were to deploy $22 billion to repurchase its own stock (at $120/share), the firm’s diluted shares outstanding would reduce by 23%. Earnings per share would increase by 30% in addition to the growth rate assumed each year.

With the acquisition scenario, diluted EPS would increase by just 18% in addition to the growth rate in UTX and COL’s respective businesses each year. The deal is lucrative only under the assumptions of a high growth rate differential between UTX and COL’s businesses. For example, if UTX’s earnings were to increase by 2% each year and that of COL were to increase 10%, it would still take six years for the fourth scenario to churn up higher earnings per share than the fifth one. Including synergies, it might be able to do it in five years. But the companies do not have a history of such a high difference in Net Income CAGR. Between 2012 and 2016, net income in Rockwell Collins has increased at a CAGR of 4.5%. In comparison, United Technologies’ net income has declined at a CAGR of 0.4% in the same period.

Conclusion

While the deal might make strategic sense, the math for repurchasing existing shares seems more lucrative than the acquisition. UTX will likely overpay even if it offers $130/share to COL's shareholders. Therefore, I see no reason to reverse my bearish stance that I have held in all my previous articles on the ticker even if the deal goes through.

