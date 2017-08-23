The Super Dividend Champions (2017 Edition)

Clear recommendations are provided on how to better think about Dividend Champions, P/E ratio, regression to the mean, value and more.

Today, I explain many of the trades that I made as a result and I discuss the outcomes of these trades.

In October 2013, I wrote an article explaining how to find the "best of the best" Dividend Champions.

The Value of History

Investors often get very involved with day to day news, and regular transactions. In order to know if you're being true to your goals and true to your trading systems, you need to look back. It's especially prudent to look back at your thinking and your reasons for investing.

Know yourself, know your thinking.

In 2013, I spent a huge amount of time reviewing Dividend Champions and trying to find a "better way" - and one that fit my personal investing goals. I wanted to find Dividend Champions that were the "best of the best" and would likely stay at the top.

In a nutshell here's the process I followed:

Downloaded David Fish's Dividend Champion Spreadsheet Rearranged 9 columns of data (Chowder, Tweed, Div Yield, EPS % Payout, Past 5 Years Div Growth, A/D Ratio, Payback Years, Price Above Low, Confidence Factor) Summarized the 9 columns into a single number Ranked all the Champions based on the Super Dividend Champion Number

You can probably already feel the value here. That's because I was taking the variables that mattered the most to me, then I created a single powerful data point, then I put them in order.

This process took maybe 20-30 minutes of time but it instantly helped me to eliminate hundreds of possible choices. Fewer choices meant that I could increase my focus on companies that mattered the most to me. Plus, I always enjoy throwing companies into the Too Hard Pile saving time and effort.

Let's take a closer look at how things look now, after close to 4 years. There are lessons here about Dividend Champions, P/E ratio, regression to the mean, value and much more. I already look forward to your comments.

What Are Super Dividend Champions?

I wrote Super Dividend Champions (October 2013) back on October 7th, 2013. I started things off this way:

I've developed a very simple process for prioritizing the "Best of the Best" dividend stocks using David Fish's Dividend Champion Spreadsheet. (Thank you, David!)

Because I cover the process quite well in that previous article, I encourage you to read that now. Today, we're going to take a look at valuation and how the process I outlined does appear to have value for dividend investors.

What Is Value?

Using my ranking process, this is what we were looking at back in 2013:

Source: Super Dividend Champions (October 2013)

I'll explain the yellow highlights in a moment. First, this is important, from the October 2013 article (bold emphasis added today):

Let's think about all this. We're looking at just 105 companies that are already Dividend Champions. So, there's already a baseline of incredible strength. Next, at the top of this list, we're seeing companies that pay more, carry a bit less risk, and currently enjoy a discount relative to peers. However, this doesn't mean that these companies pay the most, or enjoy zero risk or are the cheapest in relation to the overall market.

Ultimately, that's the point of the process and you can see the chart above with the results to back it all up, on the screen and in my mind.

Now, for the sake of clarity I have highlighted three companies. Please note that these companies also got special attention in the previous article because one was fair value, one was under value, and one was overvalued.

Here they are:

Target (TGT)

Aflac (AFL)

Donaldson (DCI)

In my previous article I showed you what things looked like according to Chuck Carnevale's FASTgraphs. But for efficiency, here's exactly what the data looked like back then (02-Oct-2013):

TGT = $63.65, P/E 15.6, Yield 2.7%

AFL = $63.21. P/E 10.2, Yield 2.2%

DCI = $38.45, P/E 22.5, Yield 1.4%

At the time, I remember thinking a few things. First, because I was a bit biased by my Super Dividend Champions chart (see above), I thought:

Target was "at value" and pretty solid . The P/E ratio was reasonable, and right around the market average of P/E of 15. The yield was a bit light at 2.7% but it looked good, especially since the price had recently dropped down a bit.

. The P/E ratio was reasonable, and right around the market average of P/E of 15. The yield was a bit light at 2.7% but it looked good, especially since the price had recently dropped down a bit. I thought Aflac was a screaming deal .The P/E seemed quite low and it seemed to me that Aflac was still being unfairly punished right along with the Too Big to Fail banks. The yield was light at 2.2% but the operating earnings growth was excellent (13.6%), and it just appeared quite under valued.

.The P/E seemed quite low and it seemed to me that Aflac was still being unfairly punished right along with the Too Big to Fail banks. The yield was light at 2.2% but the operating earnings growth was excellent (13.6%), and it just appeared quite under valued. And lastly, I didn't like Donaldson because I thought P/E ratio was way too high. Although the normal P/E for Donaldson at the time over 15 years was 19.7, it still smelled overvalued. Plus, I didn't like the 1.4% dividend yield, although I admit that the operating earnings growth of 12.5% was very nice.

In summary, I thought TGT was at fair value, AFL was undervalued, and DCI was overvalued.

In The Kitchen and Eating My Own Cooking

What did I do next?

I bought some TGT on 11/26/2013 for $64.081 then added more after that on 2/11/2014 at $57.24 and then some light additions and subtractions. On 4/16/2015, I sold a good chunk for $82.67 and on 03/23/17, I bought more again for $53.27.

Right now, my TGT cost basis is is $57.38 and all along the way, I've been collecting dividends.

Although it was NOT my intention, I ended being a "trader" of Target. It's been profitable but it's totally not my intention or my style to trade Target like this.

Next:

I started buying AFL heavy on 8/27/2013 for $58.57 then again on 7/30/2014 for $60.83, and then heavy again on 9/16/14 for $59.06 when my stake in PetSmart was forced into cash with a buyout.

I added more in smaller $1-2K batches as I reinvested in my undervalued winners. Right now, my AFL cost basis is $60.49 and it's a very large position in my portfolio still.

Note: I did sell a small lot of AFL in May for $74.06 to adjust my risk and balance my portfolio - probably a bad idea, but it was to add to McDonald's (MCD), which has worked out well.

What About Donaldson?

I didn't invest. It was overvalued in my mind and according to my Super Dividend Calculations. I very rarely will invest in any stock with a P/E over 20. There are very few exceptions.

It also "sounded" like a cyclical company to me, which I also try to avoid. Back then, like now, I try to avoid most cyclicals other than Big Oil.

Quickly Comparing Results

On 9/30/2013, TGT was $64 and now it trades around $56. P/E is 11.9 right now, compared to a P/E of 17 back then. Total return has been 0% and of course 0% annualized. In the eyes of many, this would certainly be seen as dead money; P/E compression.

On 9/30/2013, AFL was $62 and now it trades at $80. P/E is 11.9 right now compared to 9.9 back then. Total return has been about 39% and about 8.8% annualized. P/E expansion has helped AFL a bit.

On 9/30/2013, DCI was at $38 and it now trades just above $46. P/E is now a heart-pounding 27 and total annual return is about 28% or just under 7% annualized. The P/E expansion from 22.7 to 27.1 has really juiced returns. DCI has dropped as low as $28 a few times and those could have been reasonable times to buy (P/E around 18). But really, success here can be easily understood grossly as P/E expansion.

Observations on Value, Trading and Price-To-Earnings

First, as I mentioned above, I bought into TGT because it looked good according to my Super Dividend Champions calculations and other due diligence.

Second, the only reason that TGT worked out for me so well between 2013 and today has been because of lucky trading, in and out. I didn't get a screaming deal and I didn't buy at a great time. My timing saved my bacon. That said, although I don't really like retail much, TGT's 11.9 P/E and 4.5% dividend are appealing. And it does look legitimately undervalued now.

This is today, take a look:

Third, I am happy with my heavy investment in AFL. I've been a value-oriented, buy and hold investor with AFL for the most part. Although it's basically at fair value right now (P/E of 12), I still think it's got room to steadily move upward, including the growing dividends. That said, it's definitely not a screaming buy. I wouldn't sell here but I definitely wouldn't load up the truck. It's an easy and smart hold right now.

Fourth, I don't own DCI and have no plans to invest. I believe it is overvalued and has significant room to fall. It's average 15-year P/E is 21.4 and right now it's above 27, and just looks so ready to fall off of a cliff. Of course, I could start to dig and due my due diligence on this. But, why do that when it appears to be so obviously overvalued? There are plenty of fish in the sea.

Here's DCI right now:

This almost gets me thinking about shorting!

I don't "do" short selling for a variety of reasons. However, this is this one does get my attention. I'll just leave it alone. Walk away.

I also don't like the yield and I don't like that nasty drop in 2015 and the drop again in 2016. I don't get along with wild swings like that.

Conclusion: The best part of doing the Super Dividend Champion analysis in 2013 was that it really forced me to look closely at many great companies. I spent a lot of time with these businesses and the fundamentals.

I have better clarity on my thought processes and some of the key decision drivers. It also helped me find one of my best investments (Aflac). Of course, I would never advise just using my Super Dividend Champions as a single way to perform analysis or due diligence.

I would also point out that P/E expansion and P/E compression are real.

Expansion and compression don't cause stocks to move up and down, but you can see them as effects.

Similarly, regression to the mean is real. When you see strong companies that are undervalued you probably have an opportunity. When they are overvalued, be cautious.

And lastly, I wouldn't count on trading or marketing timing to work out for you. I admit that I got lucky with my heavy TGT trades. It's a foolish game. It's far better to buy, hold and collect the dividends. The trick is buying undervalued yet strong companies and enjoying the ride. There's almost no possibility of timing trades on a consistent and profitable basis; it's luck.

This entire review increases my convictions in these ways:

Time in the market beats market timing

You make money when you buy ... and hold, and hold, and hold

P/E is helpful but certainly not the Holy Grail

Regression to the mean is "real" but it's an effect not a cause

Cheap is better than expensive, quality is better than timing

Swimming in a small pool of Dividend Champions is awesome

Stay safe out there!

If you enjoyed this, I only ask that you click the "Follow" button. I am always looking to learn from others and to increase my circle of friends here on Seeking Alpha. I appreciate your feedback and your comments. And, feel free to share this article with friends and family who will benefit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT,AFL,MCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.