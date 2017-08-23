Texas Instruments Still Has Room To Run

Texas Instruments (TXN) looks like it could make an attractive dividend stock. The company sports a 2.5% dividend yield and several years ago made a concerted policy change to emphasize returning cash to shareholders. The stock is up 170% over the past five years so the question is have investors missed their chance?

After all, the auto market, a significant growth driver for Texas Instruments, is showing signs of cooling and the overall stock market is trading at the upper end of a normal valuation range. We think there is still room for TXN to grow.

Attractive Business

As a technology company and semiconductor company Texas Instruments has several things that set it apart from others in the industry.

Texas Instruments designs and produces analog and embedded chips. Because these are relatively uncomplicated chips (as opposed to a cutting edge GPU or server CPU) using mature technology the company’s capital expenditure needs are modest despite maintaining its own fabs. Indeed, over the past three years the company has only needed to spend an average of approximately $500M per year on capex.

Because of the cyclical nature of the semiconductor business the company also contracts out a portion of its manufacturing needs. As of the latest fiscal year, 20% of its wafer production and 40% of its assembly and test services were done by third parties. The use of contractors allows Texas Instruments to keep the utilization rates of company owned facilities high despite cyclical swings. All this means that the company earns very attractive returns on capital. As of the latest fiscal year the company’s ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) was 26%!

The other thing that differentiates Texas Instruments from other tech companies is that they do not depend on acquisitions as a standard part of their business. Looking at the company’s most recent 10-K we can see that over the past three years Texas Instruments has made zero large acquisitions (as shown below).

Now contrast this to other large tech companies, Cisco (CSCO) for example, that regularly make billion dollar plus acquisitions.

Regular acquisitions as part of a company’s business model presents significant challenges for investors, especially when it comes to valuing the stock. If a company makes regular acquisitions does it need them to keep up growth and should they be accounted for as essentially another version of cap ex? Or are the acquisitions just one off type of expenses, say just acquisitions for consolidating an industry and should they be accounted for as onetime expenses in a model? Or is it some combination of the two?

With Texas Instruments investors don’t need to worry about attempting to parse the growth versus maintenance portion of acquisitions, Texas Instruments’ recent results have all been driven by organic growth.

Speaking of growth…

Automotive Market Drives Growth

Right now the largest driver of Texas Instruments growth has been the industrial and automotive markets (as you can see below in the slide from the company’s latest investor presentation). For this article we are going to focus on the automotive market since it is the largest growth driver.

In fact, growth in the auto segment has almost been solely responsible for all of Texas Instrument’s revenue growth over the past five years.

We’ve also added global auto sales growth to the table so you can see how Texas Instruments’ auto revenue has also been outpacing global auto sales growth.

Global auto sales are expected to slow over the next five years. We know that demand in the US has plateaued and demand in Europe has been relatively flat. Demand in China and emerging markets is expected to drive most of the global growth but it is only enough to drive sales to around 105M in 2023. A CAGR of just 2.23%.

But this shouldn’t concern Texas Instruments investors too much. What is really driving growth for Texas Instruments is increased demand for ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. ADAS systems are divided into five levels with level 5 (L5) being a fully autonomous system and level 2 (L2) being things like lane keeping assist, blind spot warning systems, and self parking features. Right now L2 currently has a market penetration rate of 10% and L3 systems are virtually non-existent.

We are highly unlikely to see a wholesale overnight change where an advanced L4 or L5 system is developed and put into production. We are much more likely to see incremental changes with L2 systems becoming more widespread and L3 systems starting to appear. This means that Texas Instruments has a huge growth runway ahead of it.

In fact, the penetration rate of L2/L3 systems is expected to reach around 28% to 38% of overall global vehicle sales in 2022/2023. This equates to a growth rate of around 30% to 40% annually. Even with slowing global auto sales there should be enough growth in ADAS penetration to drive continued top line growth at Texas Instruments.

We don’t think investors have missed out on a chance to own Texas Instruments as there looks to be plenty of growth ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.