J.C. Penney: Recent Performance, Doubts, Positives And Negatives

Dubious Improvements

Investors who bought J.C. Penney (JCP) any time in the past few years have been trapped in an unpleasant downward spiral. I have been very skeptical about the attractiveness of JCP as an investment in the recent past, and I showed it in some previous articles. In an article published in May, I shared some concerns about management’s credibility when it comes to guidance numbers, due to their scarce ability to forecast the business. So far I have been right, as the stock continued to trend down, losing more than 30% in less than one month.

J.C. Penney has been trying to right the ship for a few years now, as some company specific problems have started to arise much before the general weakness in the retail industry started to show itself. J.C. Penney started to implement fundamental changes in the business model and despite the management’s initial reluctance, the company started to close underperforming stores and, just like many other retailers, began to focus more on the development of an omnichannel shopping experience and on tighter inventory management. Moreover, it started to implement changes in the business model in order to reignite foot traffic, mainly through the expansion of in-store services (e.g. Salon, and in part, Sephora) and a larger share of sales from product categories that are less affected by e-commerce competition (mattresses, home appliances, and so on).

I analyzed J.C. Penney after the most recent earnings release to understand whether something is changing and whether the stock should finally be considered for a long.

The first thing worth mentioning is that, at last, the company was able to grow the top-line at decent rates. Last quarter, revenue grew 2.7%, which is the best YoY growth rate in the last six quarters. Comparable store sales declined 1.3%, or 1.1% in adjusted terms. Also, the sequential revenue growth between Q1 and Q2 was more positive than usual, with a 220 basis points increase from Q1 to Q2, while total sales growth was a plus 1.5%.

Despite some moderately positive results in the top line, margins continued to show weakness, and the bottom line was a disappointment with EPS of -$0.09 below expectations of a negative $0.05. Gross margin fell 305 bps from the corresponding quarter of 2016, and operating margin further contracted 81bps from the anemic 2.6% of last year to 1.79%. Management indicated the recent liquidations resulting from store closures as the main reason behind the weak margins:

Now, let's discuss margin. While we saw selling margin improvement of approximately 140 basis points in our go-forward stores, the effect from closing 127 stores had a greater impact on margin and EPS for the company than we anticipated. During the quarter, we closed and liquidated inventory in 127 of the 138 stores that were scheduled to close this year. […] The liquidation of inventory in these stores had a negative impact on margins of approximately 120 basis points, and this was much greater margin dilution than we anticipated. While 120 basis points of margin is significant, it's isolated to Q2 and we see this as a one-time event. We've never liquidated this many stores at one time, so it was very difficult for us to forecast the margin impact in advance.

The management’s comments make us understand another important thing. Revenue strength was helped by inventory liquidation as well, leaving nothing to be excited about. The management also seemed to be happy about the 6.8% YoY decline in inventory, although it’s very difficult to say whether such reduction is enough at this stage. I remain skeptical because the number of stores declined from more than 1,000 to 875 in one year, and is set to decline even more. A 6.8% decline doesn’t look amazing. We can only continue to monitor inventory levels and try to understand if the current decline has been only the result of a lower scale, or if something is starting to work inside J.C. Penney.

Omnichannel Experience

Anyway, there have been some positive developments that need to be mentioned. The first thing I would like to focus on is the company’s ongoing efforts to develop an omnichannel retail experience. The management said the company completed the expansion of the ship-from-store fulfillment strategy, expanding it from 250 stores to 100% of J.C. Penney’s store network during the second quarter.

This means that all J.C. Penney stores now have the ability to fulfill online ship-from-store orders, and this also significantly expands the fulfillment capacity of our company, while helping us reduce the last-mile delivery cost. Not only did this initiative enhance our fulfillment capabilities, it also allowed us to expose over $1 billion of additional inventory to our customers without one dollar of investment in new inventory.

In addition to that, management has recently announced that all online orders will ship free to the company’s stores with no minimum threshold required and added:

Our buy online, pick up in-store same-day initiative remains critical to our omnichannel strategy. And today, approximately 80% of the stores' existing inventory is eligible for free same-day pickup. This is a tremendous milestone given that we introduced this feature just one year ago in July with a limited number of SKUs eligible when we launched.

J.C. Penney’s efforts to develop a valuable omnichannel shopping experience are evident. What is not evident yet is how much additional in-store traffic these measures can bring and how much will be cannibalized by e-commerce growth.

Beauty And Luxury, Other Categories

Another positive aspect of the recent changes in J.C. Penney’s business is that the focus on beauty seems to be resonating with customers (per management). In the management’s view, the partnership with Sephora seems to be a positive factor for foot traffic and the company opened 32 new Sephora locations last quarter, plus 31 Sephora expansions.

J.C. Penney now operates over 600 Sephora inside J.C. Penney shops and the company is targeting 650 locations by the end of the year, which means Sephora shops would be available in approximately 75% of J.C. Penney’s stores. The positive side of this is that Sephora’s business is not currently challenged like many other sectors of the retail industry. Actually, the makeup and cosmetics market has shown a very strong momentum in the past few years (see the exceptional performance of players such as Ulta Beauty (ULTA)), and Sephora can actually be a factor to sustain some foot traffic inside J.C. Penney stores.

On the other side, another component of the company’s “beauty strategy” is Salon, which J.C. Penney is trying to boost by enhancing the digital and mobile scheduling platform as well as by hiring talented stylists. The segment seems to be becoming increasingly important as the management reports that “salon customers shop the stores twice as often per year as our non-salon customers. So we see the salon rebranding as a tremendous customer acquisition strategy.”

Together with the jewelry business which had another strong quarter of delivering positive comps, the beauty and luxury division is a very important current and future source of revenue, and probably the main factor that can help regain foot traffic. Anyway, the positive performance of the beauty and luxury divisions is hard to demonstrate. The positive signs in divisions are little more than the management’s words, as the segment’s performance is not reported.

Besides the efforts to develop the beauty business, J.C. Penney also is trying to improve its business in product categories such as home appliances, mattresses, and is considering entering the toy market after a successful test during last holiday season. These segments’ growth could contribute to foot traffic, as those categories are less exposed to competition from e-commerce.

Final Thoughts

J.C. Penney’s condition is well known. The current strategic focus is on the improvement of the financial strength, sustainability of the business, and on differentiating J.C. Penney as an omnichannel retailer. Financial trends don’t seem to indicate significant underlying improvements, and I understand why the stock crashed after the most recent earnings release.

Not only does JCP have to demonstrate its ability to re-establish good levels of foot traffic and build a valuable omnichannel shopping experience, it has to fix some problems of leverage as well. There have been some improvements on that side for sure – in the management’s own words:

By reducing the aggregate principal amount outstanding on the 2018 and 2019 maturities to levels below $200 million each, we now have very manageable debt maturities over the near term. With the successful completion of this tender offer, we have now reduced our outstanding debt levels by well over $500 million since the start of this year. These combined actions resulted in $40 million of annual interest expense savings. […] We expect our 2017 net debt leverage ratio to be approximately three times by the end of the year. This is down from 3.7 times at the end of 2016 and 5.4 times at the end of 2015.

There have been improvements for sure, as the debt-to-equity ratio declined from 6.46 to 6.21 YoY, but interest expenses are still a significant drag on profitability, as they still account for 2.67% of revenue, against 1.42% for Macy’s (M) and 1.46% for Nordstrom (JWN).

Improvements in the balance sheet haven’t been followed by significant improvements in the income statement, and I can’t find strong reasons to justify a long on JCP at the current levels. I think the stock remains a high-risk play, as there is still a lack of positive signs that could let us assume the turnaround plan is starting to work. Based on the management’s full-year guidance ($0.40-$0.65 EPS), which was confirmed again last quarter, the stock would be trading at just 7x 2018 EPS. I continue to be skeptical about the possibility that J.C. Penney can actually deliver in line with guidance. Year-to-date EPS are already a negative $0.03, and considering that Q3 is seasonally the weakest quarter and that margins are continuing to deteriorate, I doubt JCP will be able to report that kind of EPS. FCF is guided in the $300-$400 million range after five consecutive years of negative FCF, with the YTD figure at just $10 million. I think that in the current conditions it's better to stay away from this stock and wait for signs of stabilization.

