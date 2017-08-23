Lowe's: Not So Bad

Part of the problem with the investment equation with Lowe's (LOW) is market expectations. Despite consistently strong results, the home improvement retailer tends to miss earnings expectations.

For FQ2, Lowe's again missed on the top and bottom lines. For whatever reason, the company constantly misses estimates, including 4 of the last 5 quarters. Maybe most amazing is that Lowe's misses by wide margins, including at least $0.03 in those 4 misses.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings page

The FQ2 results included very strong comp sales. Total comps of 4.5% far exceeded the levels of last year with each month better than the 2016 levels. The quarter was capped off with an incredible 7.9% gain in July.

Margins were a problem and the market is typically going to react negatively to any margin concerns. Lower gross margins due to promotional activity and discussion of longer store hours are something to keep watching. Investors will worry that competition including shifts to online will continue pressuring these higher cost moves.

Despite the miss and costs pressures, Lowe's grew adjusted EPS by 15%. The stock is now and always typically cheap in comparison to larger competitor Home Depot (HD).

LOW PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Trading below 14x forward EPS estimates, Lowe's actually trades at roughly the forecasted EPS growth rate making the stock a value play on this 5% dip to $72.

What makes the stock even more appealing is the capital return program that protects the downside risk. Lowe's has a 2.3% dividend after the dip today along with a large share buyback plan. The home improvement retailer spent $1.5 billion on share buybacks during the last quarter and plans to spend $3.5 billion for the year. The total capital return plan for the year amounts to about 8% of the market cap now.

The key investor takeaway is to focus on relative results and not whether Lowe's beats analyst expectations. The stock turns into a buy as the capital return plan now exceeds my target of 7.5% of the market cap.

