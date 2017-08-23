Boeing: Additive Manufacturing Bolsters Free Cash Flow

In a previous article, I had a look at how the use of additive manufacturing would save Boeing (BA) several millions of dollars on costs of titanium parts for the Boeing 787. Expressed as a percentage of the sales price of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the savings would be less than 5% and one could easily say that the savings are too small to even consider talking about it. Where the previous article focused on the technical side of the use of titanium and savings on a unit basis, in this article, I want to zoom out and have a look at why these savings are relevant to the Boeing 787 program. So, this article dives a bit deeper in the financials, putting the costs aspect in the bigger picture.

Dreamliner cost reduction

Figure 1: Material composition Boeing 787 (Source: www.boeing.com)

The Boeing 787 consists of 15% of titanium parts and the value of these components is estimated to be $17 million. The shortest Boeing 787, the -8, has a list price of $229.5 million while the longest variant, the -10, has a list price of $312.8 million. The actual sales prices for the Boeing 787 are more likely to be between $115 million and $160 million, which would put the titanium costs expressed as a percentage of sales prices between 10% and 15%. So, the cost share of titanium alloys in the Dreamliner is significant and a cost reduction in that area would be most welcome.

The printing method by Norsk Titanium is expected to decrease the costs of the titanium parts by $2 million to $3 million, which means that savings for the titanium alloys will be between 12% and 18%.

Expressed as a percentage of the sales price the savings are smaller, between 1.25% and 2.6%, but still significant and should save Boeing hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

Deferred production costs

Figure 2: Deferred production balance Boeing 787 program (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Boeing has set an accounting block of 1,300 units and once the 1,300th delivery has taken place, the deferred production costs and the unamortized tooling costs, combined $29.85 billion, should have all been zeroed out.

With deferred production costs ballooning beyond levels that Boeing had ever imagined, the jet maker had to find ways to cut costs and the use of 3D printing for titanium alloys is one of those ways.

In 2016, Boeing placed an order with Norsk Titanium AS for test articles for four parts. These parts would be designed by Boeing and Norsk and manufactured using Norsk’s cutting edge technology and Boeing would test and evaluate the parts to see whether it meets their requirements and expectations. In February 2017, Norsk Titanium AS and Boeing completed the delivery of parts for certification by the Federal Aviation Administration, and in April 2017, the first FAA certified parts were delivered to Boeing.

Boeing has declined to comment on how much Norsk’s production method would save, but Norsk Titanium AS vice president said that savings would be at least $2-3 million in 2018.

In 2018, the production rate of the Boeing 787 will be 12 aircraft per month and Boeing is looking to increase that production to 14 aircraft per month before the end of the decade, which would be 2019. This means that the annual production in 2018 will be around 140-145 aircraft and 165-170 aircraft in 2019. The minimum savings would be between $280 million and $435 million at a production rate of 12 aircraft per month and $330 million and $510 at a production rate of 14 aircraft per month. These are improvements that we are not only going to see coming back in the deferred balance but also in the free cash flow of the company. So, the use of additive manufacturing will directly benefit investors and is something we will most probably see as long as the Boeing 787 is in production and might be expanded towards other programs.

It is more interesting to look at how significant the savings are with compared to the current deferred production balance. Currently, these costs are $26.5 billion after 565 deliveries through June 2017. By the end of 2017, Boeing is expected to have delivered a total of 645 aircraft. That means that there are 655 deliveries left in the accounting block when 2018 starts. These deliveries inside the accounting block and the hundreds of units that Boeing could sell outside the accounting block will benefit from Norsk’s cost-reducing printing method.

With 655 units left to be delivered and savings of $2 million to $3 million per airframe, the total savings could be as high as $1.3 billion-$2.0 billion. With a deferred production balance of $26.5 billion, changing the production method for titanium alloys is not going to turn things around completely for the Boeing 787, but will still slice 5%-7.5% off the current deferred production balance, which is significant.

Conclusion

Assuming that Boeing will increase production for the Dreamliner in 2019, the savings from Norsk’s production method within the accounting block will average between $300 million and $500 million annually, which should be beneficial to Boeing’s free cash flow profile and simultaneously benefit the deferred production balance for the Boeing 787 program.

So, while the savings are "just a few millions" per airframe, the compounded savings will be a few billions of dollars and should not be underestimated or neglected.

