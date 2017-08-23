Intuit: Investment Headwinds

After the close yesterday, Intuit (INTU) reported another strong quarter. The stock is down today as the company discussed some investments in the future that will hurt short-term profits.

Investing for the future is the right move, but the stock might struggle this year for that reason. The market was already pricing Intuit for perfection so any headwinds will cause the stock to stumble.

The financial software company continued a string of solid quarterly revenues as subscription totals for QuickBooks Online soared. These customers provide consistent revenue streams and strong cash flows that the market likes.

As usual, the FQ4 ending in July provides little in the way of financial profits for the year so these quarterly results aren't entirely meaningful. The company obtains the majority of revenues and profits during the crucial tax season of FQ3.

The ability to grow QuickBooks Online customers by 58% in the year to 2.4 million is very bullish long term. Intuit forecasts another large growth rate in FY18 to reach around 3.3 million total customers.

Noteworthy is that the company lists a potential global market of 800 million small businesses so the market is far from saturated, though competition is strong. Key markets like Canada, the U.K. and Australia expanded beyond 100,000 subs showing strong growth beyond the U.S. market. The non-U.S. market is only 500,000 total subs providing a long growth runway.

The investment headwinds though were mentioned on the earnings call as follows:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Accelerating transition to AWS.

Enhancing brand and marketing globally.

Enabling engineering organization to increase effectiveness and efficiency.

In essence, the company is spending more on engineering and global marketing to capture the total addressable market opportunity around the world. The costs are some short-term spending and a shift away from stock buybacks that juice earnings.

As the CFO mentioned, the company has spent over 100% of free cash flow over the last 5 years on capital returns. The end result is that cash and investment balances are only roughly $800 million for a stock with a market cap of $35 billion. Without taking on debt, Intuit can't spend $830 million on share buybacks this year like last year, though the current PE ratio of some 27x EPS guidance doesn't support aggressive buybacks in the first place.

The end result is that FY18 EPS guidance of $4.90 to $5.00 is highly disappointing in comparison to estimates up at $5.03. Worth noting is that FY17 guidance back a year ago was $4.30 to $4.40 per share. Intuit ended up reporting a yearly EPS of $4.01 suggesting a similar result for this fiscal year would have the company roughly hitting current analyst estimates.

The key investor takeaway is that Intuit is absolutely making the correct move to invest in engineering and global marketing while pulling back on share buybacks. The moves though will cause headwinds to EPS growth. Investors should allow Intuit to pullback to at least $125 and possibly even lower before a $5 EPS stream turns appealing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.